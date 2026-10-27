The Arizona women’s basketball team won its second and final exhibition game by 38 points Tuesday night.
Wildcats coach Becky Burke wasn’t the least bit satisfied with what she saw on the court at McKale Center.
Despite Arizona pulling away from Cal State Monterey Bay in the second half and winning by a score of 92-54, Burke knows that about the only thing the Otters have in common with opening-day opponent Stanford is that both schools are in California.
The Wildcats will need to play better to defeat the Cardinal on Monday in Las Vegas.
“There’s not a whole lot I’m excited to come up here and talk about with this game,” Burke said. “As coaches, you know certain things are happening that you may still get away with against teams like this. But it’s still the fact that these things are happening. They just so happen to miss the shot or turn it over.
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“When the fundamental things aren’t where you want them to be or what you want them to be, as a basketball mind, as a basketball coach, you understand that, and that’s why you have those feelings of frustration after these games, despite what the score may be.
“We didn’t really execute well today, we didn’t defend well, we weren’t physical. It’s not, ‘Hey, did we get the rebound?’ It’s, ‘Did we box out in order to get it?’ We were just outjumping people today because we were superior athletes. That’s not going to work on Monday.”
Cal State Monterey Bay is an NCAA Division II program. Only one player the Otters used Tuesday was over 6 feet tall.
After scoring 40 points in the first quarter of the exhibition opener vs. Embry-Riddle, Arizona held just a 39-28 lead at halftime vs. CSMB with a meager 19-16 rebounding edge.
“As a team, I think we have to come out stronger in the beginning of the game,” said guard Aliyahna “Puff” Morris, who had a game-high 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting. “We can't wait on someone to hit us in the mouth and then hit back. We should be the ones punching first.
“Like coach said, in the future, we won't be able to get away with (that). We need to come out more aggressive. In the second half, we did a better job.”
Arizona opened the second half with a 16-3 run and outscored CSMB 28-10 in the third quarter. The Wildcats cranked up the pressure on defense, and that led to several transition buckets.
Burke relayed her halftime message, which appeared to resonate with the players.
“Just a wake-up call, telling them to get their butts together and start playing harder,” Burke said. “Whenever another team is arguably playing harder than you in your house, that's never a good feeling. We thought that was the case at times in the first half.
“So really, just telling them to get their stuff together, get out there and show Arizona effort for 20 more minutes. I think it came out in the third quarter, and they definitely sent a message. They definitely bounced back. They responded well from our halftime chat.”
One player who displayed consistent effort throughout was freshman Makayla Presser-Palmer. The 6-foot-1 wing posted a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. She also had three steals and didn’t hesitate to dive to the floor for loose balls.
“She’s a motor kid, she’s a high-energy kid, she’s long, she’s athletic, she rebounds super well,” Burke said. “She’s gonna have to guard other teams’ length and other teams’ best players.
“But she’s a freshman at the end of the day. She has some great days, and she has some days where she struggles.
“Really nice to see her have a great game. Hopefully build some confidence from this game. I thought, in a game of not a ton of bright spots, she was one of them.”
Presser-Palmer and fellow freshman Jasleen Green (12 points) played the most minutes for the Wildcats on Tuesday. Presser-Palmer conceded that her freshman year has been difficult at times.
“It's definitely been challenging at some points, but I know Coach Burke trusts me,” Presser-Palmer said. “So I think it's just up from here.”
Techy Burke
Burke was called for a technical foul between the third and fourth quarters.
Late in the third, UA guard Dionna Gray pump-faked CSMB’s Maya Sharvit, who jumped and accidentally kicked Gray in the face as she dribbled toward the basket. No foul was called on the play.
Burke explained what happened from her perspective:
“We pump-fake. A kid goes flying in the air. We get kicked in the head. The ref says he doesn't see it. Whatever. So the next (timeout), I just pulled it up and I just wanted to show her (Tiffany Bird Nelson, one of the other officials).
“She didn't want me to show her. I was very calm, and I was in the coach's box. I guess the rules say that you get a technical if you have an iPad out.”
Could Burke have challenged the play?
“They were saying I could challenge it for a Flagrant 1, but it would mean it would have to have been an intentional kick to the head,” Burke said. “It was just a kick to the head because Dionna is 5-2 and she pump-faked and the kid jumped 3 feet in the air and just smashed her in the face. That's the least of my worries from tonight.”
Rim shots
– Senior guard Samayah Sugapong had 13 points and registered team highs in assists (six), steals (five) and plus/minus rating (plus-31).
– Burke said she didn’t call many plays in the exhibition games, preferring to let the players read the defense and react accordingly. Arizona will run more set plays against Stanford.
– Morris, who transferred to Arizona from Cal, on opening the season vs. Stanford in Vegas on CBS Sports Network: “Super exciting. A big opportunity for us. Hopefully we go out there and hit first.”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social