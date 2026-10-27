“But she’s a freshman at the end of the day. She has some great days, and she has some days where she struggles.

“Really nice to see her have a great game. Hopefully build some confidence from this game. I thought, in a game of not a ton of bright spots, she was one of them.”

Presser-Palmer and fellow freshman Jasleen Green (12 points) played the most minutes for the Wildcats on Tuesday. Presser-Palmer conceded that her freshman year has been difficult at times.

“It's definitely been challenging at some points, but I know Coach Burke trusts me,” Presser-Palmer said. “So I think it's just up from here.”

Techy Burke

Burke was called for a technical foul between the third and fourth quarters.

Late in the third, UA guard Dionna Gray pump-faked CSMB’s Maya Sharvit, who jumped and accidentally kicked Gray in the face as she dribbled toward the basket. No foul was called on the play.

Burke explained what happened from her perspective:

“We pump-fake. A kid goes flying in the air. We get kicked in the head. The ref says he doesn't see it. Whatever. So the next (timeout), I just pulled it up and I just wanted to show her (Tiffany Bird Nelson, one of the other officials).

“She didn't want me to show her. I was very calm, and I was in the coach's box. I guess the rules say that you get a technical if you have an iPad out.”

Could Burke have challenged the play?