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Fittingly, when the final buzzer sounded, Sumayah Sugapong was sprawled on the court at McKale Center.

The senior guard hit the deck more times than she could count during Arizona’s 74-61 victory over Iona in the home opener Sunday.

“It didn’t feel good,” Sugapong said with a sigh. “Trying to take charges, trying to make plays.”

If all of the Wildcats had followed Sugapong’s lead for the entire 40 minutes, Becky Burke would have felt better about their overall performance. As it was, the second-year head coach wasn’t thrilled with what she saw. But she also wasn’t surprised.

“I just think we’ve played down to our opponents here at home,” said Burke, whose team has played one regular-season game and two exhibitions at McKale — all double-digit victories.

“I told them all week (that) we did not have a great week of practice. I did not like their approach this week. I told them this is the quintessential trap game. You beat Stanford, everyone's telling you how good you are. Then you have an Iona that comes in here, and you have UCLA looming in the background. It's your typical game where you can let up ... and you can either make it messy like we did today or you could potentially lose.

“I didn't love how we handled our approach this week. We will learn from this. But the reality is, we have played, quote-unquote, ‘down to our opponents,’ and we shouldn't feel like anyone is below us to begin with.

“I'm not sure why that's happening, but I'll obviously address it and get it corrected.”