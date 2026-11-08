Fittingly, when the final buzzer sounded, Sumayah Sugapong was sprawled on the court at McKale Center.
The senior guard hit the deck more times than she could count during Arizona’s 74-61 victory over Iona in the home opener Sunday.
“It didn’t feel good,” Sugapong said with a sigh. “Trying to take charges, trying to make plays.”
If all of the Wildcats had followed Sugapong’s lead for the entire 40 minutes, Becky Burke would have felt better about their overall performance. As it was, the second-year head coach wasn’t thrilled with what she saw. But she also wasn’t surprised.
“I just think we’ve played down to our opponents here at home,” said Burke, whose team has played one regular-season game and two exhibitions at McKale — all double-digit victories.
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“I told them all week (that) we did not have a great week of practice. I did not like their approach this week. I told them this is the quintessential trap game. You beat Stanford, everyone's telling you how good you are. Then you have an Iona that comes in here, and you have UCLA looming in the background. It's your typical game where you can let up ... and you can either make it messy like we did today or you could potentially lose.
“I didn't love how we handled our approach this week. We will learn from this. But the reality is, we have played, quote-unquote, ‘down to our opponents,’ and we shouldn't feel like anyone is below us to begin with.
“I'm not sure why that's happening, but I'll obviously address it and get it corrected.”
The next point Burke made was an important one and helps to put Sunday’s sloppiness — which included 17 turnovers and a lackluster finish — in perspective.
“We're very young,” she said. “We’ve got to grow up a little bit.”
While Sugapong is playing her fourth year of college basketball, most of the other Wildcats who played Sunday are freshmen or sophomores. Three members of the freshman class played 22-plus minutes apiece, and a fourth, forward Priyanka Ponnam, played seven in her college debut.
It’s also worth noting that despite a performance that Burke deemed “very ugly,” Arizona won and the outcome never was in doubt. That was rarely the case last season. It’s a reflection of the work Burke and her staff did in the offseason to raise the Wildcats’ talent level.
Transfer Breanna Williams led Arizona in scoring and rebounding for the second straight game, posting 12 points and seven boards in 19 minutes off the bench. Sugapong and freshman Jasleen Green had 11 points apiece.
Seven Wildcats had at least seven points. Three had five rebounds apiece, and they were all freshmen: Green, Arynn Finley and Makayla Presser-Palmer.
“We're very deep,” Burke said. “I trust pretty much everybody that has a uniform on. I think that's going to be one of our strengths this year.”
It didn’t help over the final four minutes. Arizona led 69-49 with 4:13 to play. The Wildcats were outscored 12-5 the rest of the way.
“Just slippage here, slippage there,” Burke said. “Getting loose with the ball or not getting a stop. We had a chance to put them away multiple times. We didn't do that, which I know they're not feeling great about. Neither am I.
“But like I said in the locker room, we're gonna take a win. A win is a win. We're 2-0 right now. We feel great.
“We have to have a better week at practice. We have to have a better prep for UCLA, and they know that. They saw they prep for this game. They saw what happened. They have to take UCLA serious, obviously.”
Many of the players who helped UCLA win the national championship last season exhausted their eligibility. Six Bruins were selected in the 2026 WNBA Draft, including a record five first-rounders. Still, UCLA is 2-0 and ranked 11th in the AP Top 25.
“I'm excited to play them again,” said Williams, who faced the Bruins while at Maryland. “They obviously have a different roster. But it's more of a game about us, sticking to our principles and what we do well.”
Silly, savvy, crazy
Sugapong finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, two unsuccessful attempts to draw charges and countless floor burns.
One sequence late in the first half epitomized her activity level. Sugapong hit a pull-up jumper to give Arizona a 33-24 lead; stole the inbound pass and made a floater to make it 35-24; ran into an Iona player to draw a moving-screen foul; then threw a firm bounce pass to set up Williams for a left-handed layup to make it 37-24.
At one point, Burke turned to assistant coach James Ewing and said of Sugapong: “She's got some screws loose.”
“She’s very silly sometimes and does some things that hurt us,” Burke said. “More times than not, she's super savvy and aggressive and crazy in the worst way. I can relate because people call me that word, too. I like it. I want to let her continue being her.
“I just thought as a whole today, our team was just not locked in, not focused, not solid, and that's why I think it got a little bit messy. But this one, she flies around, she makes plays all the time. It really gets our team going.”
Rim shots
– Arizona made just 61.3% (19 of 31) of its foul shots. The Wildcats are shooting 62.1% through two games.
“It's been horrific,” Burke said. “We shot a ton of them this week. ...
“It’s one of those things that I don't want to overly harp on with our team because then maybe you make it more of a mental head game for them. I trust them. I know that they're going to continue getting in there and getting free throws up.
“Sixty-one percent from the free-throw line is not going to cut it. ... That will eventually come back to bite you.”
– UA forward Gerda Raulusaityte was called for a Flagrant 1 foul in the third quarter when she accidentally elbowed Iona’s Anyla Herbert in the face while spinning toward the basket.
“Gerda wouldn’t hurt a fly, unfortunately,” Burke said. “I wish she would. ... Definitely accidental.”
– Williams on leading Arizona in scoring (17.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.0 rpg) while coming off the bench: “I don't really overthink it. I just go in there, try and give energy and try to be that presence on defense.”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social