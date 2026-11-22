Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Arizona women’s basketball team is about to face another top-15 opponent away from the friendly confines of McKale Center.

Of course, the Wildcats want to come home from the Scout Jacksonville Classic — where they’ll face No. 11 Vanderbilt on Monday and George Washington on Wednesday — with at least one win, if not two.

But this particular trip is about more than basketball.

Becky Burke sees value in traveling to the East Coast, where several current and future Wildcats are from. She likes the idea of giving everyone in the program a different experience. She also believes that providing those experiences can help in the critical areas of retention and recruiting.

Staying at a fancy resort in the Jacksonville, Florida, area doesn’t hurt either.

“It's nice to … get to a different region of the country to give them just some life experience,” Burke said. “We love providing that through basketball. But also just hanging out at a resort. Some of these guys have probably never been able to stay at a place like this before.

“It's about their student-athlete experience here, not just the wins and the losses, not just stats and basketball and things like that.

“Sometimes that stuff is a separator when you talk about retention, you talk about recruiting. ‘Hey, we’re gonna go to a Thanksgiving tournament? I love it.’ Or, ‘Hey, we're gonna go on an overseas trip? I love it.’ They're difference-makers in their happiness.”