The Arizona women’s basketball team is about to face another top-15 opponent away from the friendly confines of McKale Center.
Of course, the Wildcats want to come home from the Scout Jacksonville Classic — where they’ll face No. 11 Vanderbilt on Monday and George Washington on Wednesday — with at least one win, if not two.
But this particular trip is about more than basketball.
Becky Burke sees value in traveling to the East Coast, where several current and future Wildcats are from. She likes the idea of giving everyone in the program a different experience. She also believes that providing those experiences can help in the critical areas of retention and recruiting.
Staying at a fancy resort in the Jacksonville, Florida, area doesn’t hurt either.
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“It's nice to … get to a different region of the country to give them just some life experience,” Burke said. “We love providing that through basketball. But also just hanging out at a resort. Some of these guys have probably never been able to stay at a place like this before.
“It's about their student-athlete experience here, not just the wins and the losses, not just stats and basketball and things like that.
“Sometimes that stuff is a separator when you talk about retention, you talk about recruiting. ‘Hey, we’re gonna go to a Thanksgiving tournament? I love it.’ Or, ‘Hey, we're gonna go on an overseas trip? I love it.’ They're difference-makers in their happiness.”
The team will be away for several days, providing an opportunity to further bond and build camaraderie. They will also play two games in three days, the type of turnaround the Wildcats would face in the NCAA Tournament.
“It's just got so many different aspects to it that give you a little bit of a different look than your normal day-to-day,” Burke said. “It's so monotonous during the season. It is such a grind. So to get them something different, I think, is really cool.”
Arizona didn’t play a nonconference game away from home last season, but Burke and her staff took a different approach to scheduling this year. The Wildcats already played reigning national champion UCLA in Los Angeles. They’ll face New Mexico in Albuquerque on Dec. 5.
Burke said a multi-game East Coast trip is in the works for next season. Her predecessor, Adia Barnes, would schedule games close to where players are from, and Burke plans to do that as well.
Freshmen Jasleen Green (Florida), Makayla Presser-Palmer (Pennsylvania) and Priyanka Ponnam (New Jersey) are all from the Eastern Time Zone. So are class of 2027 signees Corinne Lomax (Connecticut) and Celsy Colombo (New York).
“That's really important to us. We talk about it in recruiting,” Burke said. “As a player, I understood how important it was for me to be home at least once a year and have my people there, so I definitely value that.”
Baby on the way
As much as she’s embracing the opportunity in Jacksonville, Burke will be ready to fly home at a moment’s notice.
That’s because her wife, Savannah, is about 37 weeks pregnant. She could give birth to the couple’s second child at any time.
“I will be at the birth of my child,” Burke said after Thursday’s win over New Mexico State. “Then I am planning on being at practice the next day.
“Obviously, my family is my priority. ... And then, obviously, priority No. 2 is this team and this program and this season. I'm going to do my best to balance (that).
“I've got a great group around me and a great staff that has made me feel completely at ease with some of the adjustments ... that we're going to make in these first few weeks, because I'm not going to get this time back with the newborn. I want to make sure that I take advantage of it.”
Burke announced in June that she and her wife were expecting a daughter in December. The couple has a son, Banks, who’s 2½.
If Burke has to miss a game, associate head coach Todd Starkey will serve as the head coach. He was the head coach at Kent State for 10 seasons before coming to Arizona in spring.
Assistant coach/chief of staff Julie Hairgrove will run program operations while Burke spends time with her family. Burke will provide practice plans and make sure everyone on staff knows their adjusted roles while she’s away.
And if Savannah should go into labor during the Jacksonville tournament?
“We got flights on standby,” Burke said. “We're ready to go.”
Rim shots
– Arizona has three players who average in double figures — Aliyahna “Puff” Morris, Breanna Williams and Green — but none who average as many as 12 points per game. Morris leads the team at 11.8 points per game. Williams averages 11.6, and Green is at 11.0.
– The Wildcats made 87.5% of their foul shots vs. New Mexico State, the first time this season they’ve shot above 70% from the line. They raised their season success rate to 68.2%.
– Arizona (4-1) entered the weekend last in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage (.405), opponent field-goal percentage (.435) and rebounding margin (minus-6.2).
– Vanderbilt scored more than 100 points in each of its first four games but lost its only game vs. a power-conference opponent, falling to then-No. 10 Iowa 75-65.
– Vanderbilt calls guards Mikayla Blakes and Aubrey Galvan the “Nation’s Best Backcourt.” Blakes, a consensus first-team All-American last season, has scored in double figures in 59 straight games and averages 24.8 points per game for her career. Galvan, the 2025-26 SEC Freshman of the Year, is averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social