During the run-up to her second season as Arizona’s women’s basketball coach, Becky Burke has strung together two words that rarely, if ever, appeared in the same sentence during her first season.
NCAA Tournament.
Burke hasn’t shied away from putting it out there. Never mind that the Wildcats were just 12-18 in her first season. Never mind that they have a mostly new cast of characters for the second year in a row.
“Our goal is to be an NCAA Tournament team,” Burke said. “That is what we said from Day One with this group. That is what we'll say till April. We want to be an NCAA Tournament team at the end of the year, and we want to make the strongest case possible.”
But winning this season isn’t Burke’s only goal. She also wants to build a program that can sustain success. That means developing young players, who will make mistakes and try Burke’s patience. She isn’t the most patient person.
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“That’s the plan,” Burke said.
Burke described this upcoming season as “a building year for us where we expect results.”
“I don't necessarily consider last year a building year. Last year was more of a survival year,” she said. “This year is a building year where we really expect to take a huge jump.”
To that end, Arizona aggressively pursued veteran talent in the transfer portal and signed the highest-ranked recruiting class in the Big 12 — No. 17 in the nation, per ESPN. The Wildcats also retained two key players from last season’s squad.
Arizona unquestionably is in a better place than it was a year ago.
“We knew that we had a talent deficit,” Burke said. “We really feel like we've narrowed that gap.”
Whether that yields an NCAA Tournament berth come March remains to be seen.
Different portal process
Two weeks, give or take. That was the gap between the opening of the transfer portal in spring 2025 and Burke’s hiring at Arizona.
It might as well have been two months. Or two years.
“It's a huge deal,” Burke said. “We missed two weeks of the portal being open, but what people don't understand is you're doing pre-portal work before the portal opens.
“I was doing my pre-portal work for Buffalo for the two weeks leading up to the portal being open. So essentially ... we were more like a month behind.
“Every day is of the essence.”
Burke did the best she could to assemble a staff and piece together a roster. Only one player returned from predecessor Adia Barnes’ final UA squad; that player, Montaya Dew, never was able to suit up because of knee injuries that eventually forced her to retire.
Burke scrambled to find quality players in the portal. It was akin to shopping for Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve; the shelves weren’t exactly fully stocked.
Associate head coach Todd Starkey wasn’t at Arizona at the time, but he has talked to Burke about what that period was like. The word she used was “patchwork.”
“It was like putting a quilt together,” Starkey said. “It was a little bit of this, a little bit of that, sew it all together and hope it works.
“When you have that short a time period to get that done, you look back and say, ‘Hey, some of these pieces didn't quite fit.’ But that's what you had.”
The 2025-26 Wildcats played hard — that’s a non-negotiable under Burke — but they were undersized and often overmatched.
After going 9-2 against a soft nonconference schedule, Arizona went 3-15 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats were one-and-done in the Big 12 Tournament and didn’t win a single game away from McKale Center.
But before last season even ended, Burke and her staff went to work. Not only did they have more time, but they also had stability. They were already here. It was more like starting their Christmas shopping on Black Friday.
“It made all the difference in the world knowing that going into the end of our (first) season at Arizona, we were going to be at Arizona again,” Burke said. “And knowing, ‘Hey, this is what we need. Let's start to think about roster construction. Let's start to think about who may be leaving, who may be staying. Let's start to talk to people ... and see what the word is on the street.’
“All of those things that you can do before the portal actually opens. And then obviously being in when it opened was critical.”
This past spring’s cycle was more about quality than quantity. Arizona’s three most notable portal pickups — guard Aliyahna “Puff” Morris and forwards Gerda Raulusaityte and Breanna Williams — all came from power-conference schools.
That doesn’t happen “if we're not in the portal the day it opens and we're not on top of things from the very beginning,” Burke said.
Ups and downs
Attacking the portal swiftly and decisively was one part of the plan to build an NCAA Tournament-caliber club. The other parts were retaining key culture pieces and landing a strong recruiting class.
Check and check.
The two players who returned, guards Sumayah Sugapong and Molly Ladwig, started Arizona’s pair of exhibition games. They have also served as program spokeswomen and team leaders.
Their responsibilities include guiding a talented freshman class that wasn’t brought in to sit on the bench. Based on the rotations used during the exhibitions, at least three should play significant minutes: guard Jasleen Green and wings Makayla Presser-Palmer and Arynn “Simba” Finley.
Sugapong and Ladwig have tried to help them understand what it’s like to play for Burke, who demands all-out effort, defensive-mindedness and attention to detail.
Ladwig was a freshman last season. She knows exactly what this year’s rookies are experiencing.
“I was always super scared to mess up, do things the wrong way,” Ladwig said. “Anytime she said something, I took it super personal (and) thought it was only about me.
“That's just completely changed this year. I know what she's talking about. If she gets upset at something, it's about everyone.”
Ladwig has relayed that message to her younger teammates.
“There's a lot of that going on,” she said. “Just trying to help them along the way. Give them advice I wish I knew.”
During a recent scrimmage, Starkey noted to Burke: “Heads up, you got three freshmen on the floor.”
“Yeah,” Burke replied. “Welcome to our life this year.”
“That is exactly what it will look like a lot for us,” Burke said. “It's probably why most of these freshmen chose to be here.
“I wasn't just telling them they were going to play; they actually have to play for us.”
Burke knows what comes with that commitment to youth. The freshmen will play brilliantly at times. At other times, they will struggle.
She understands that short-term pain is necessary to achieve long-term gains.
“I tell all the freshmen the same thing,” Burke said. “One day you feel like you're on top of the world. The next day you're like, ‘I'm the worst player in the country.’ It's such an up and down.
“Especially Jazz, Makayla and Simba, those three have had the highest of high days and the lowest of low days. They just gotta work through that and find that consistency, which they will.”
Scheduling for success
Burke is willing to endure growing pains. She’s also willing to take losses in November and December to beef up Arizona’s NCAA résumé and better prepare the Wildcats for Big 12 play.
Last year’s nonconference slate accomplished neither of those objectives. Arizona’s nonconference strength of schedule ranked 307th in the nation, per WarrenNolan.com. The Wildcats didn’t play a single power-conference opponent. Nor did they play an away game.
This year’s slate starts Monday in Las Vegas against Stanford, which isn’t what it used to be — the Cardinal were picked to finish 13th in the ACC, same as the Cats in the Big 12 — but represents a significant step up in competition.
On Nov. 12, Arizona visits reigning national champion UCLA. Three days later, former Pac-12 rival Oregon State comes to McKale. Three days before Thanksgiving, the UA plays in a neutral-site tournament against Vanderbilt, which has made the NCAA Tournament each of the past three seasons.
“It is so critically important that you give yourself the best chance to make the NCAA Tournament through strength of schedule, NET, RPI, all of these things,” Burke said. “I believe that we put together quite literally the perfect schedule to challenge us, to give us teams that might kick our butt, to give us teams that it's a 50/50 coin toss and to give us teams that we’re gonna (defeat).
“It is better to go play Connecticut and get beat by 50 than it is to beat a mid-major school ... for your tournament hopes. Does it feel good in your locker room? Absolutely not. But it is more beneficial to you sometimes to take a loss than it is to win a game. That's kind of a hard thing to wrap your mind around. ...
“But the bottom line was, we wanted to ... give ourselves the best chance to be an NCAA Tournament team at the end of the year.”
There they are again. Those two words. NCAA Tournament. Together. In the same sentence.
Sugapong likes the sound of that. The transfer from UC San Diego played in the NCAA First Four as a sophomore. Arizona’s last appearance came in 2024.
“It just makes you excited when you have that high of a goal for your season,” Sugapong said. “This is my senior year as well. I would love to make it to the tournament and just be in that atmosphere.
“It's March Madness. Everyone wants to play March Madness. I think we're gonna take care of business this season and hopefully end up where we want to.”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social