“It was like putting a quilt together,” Starkey said. “It was a little bit of this, a little bit of that, sew it all together and hope it works.

“When you have that short a time period to get that done, you look back and say, ‘Hey, some of these pieces didn't quite fit.’ But that's what you had.”

The 2025-26 Wildcats played hard — that’s a non-negotiable under Burke — but they were undersized and often overmatched.

After going 9-2 against a soft nonconference schedule, Arizona went 3-15 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats were one-and-done in the Big 12 Tournament and didn’t win a single game away from McKale Center.

But before last season even ended, Burke and her staff went to work. Not only did they have more time, but they also had stability. They were already here. It was more like starting their Christmas shopping on Black Friday.

“It made all the difference in the world knowing that going into the end of our (first) season at Arizona, we were going to be at Arizona again,” Burke said. “And knowing, ‘Hey, this is what we need. Let's start to think about roster construction. Let's start to think about who may be leaving, who may be staying. Let's start to talk to people ... and see what the word is on the street.’

“All of those things that you can do before the portal actually opens. And then obviously being in when it opened was critical.”

This past spring’s cycle was more about quality than quantity. Arizona’s three most notable portal pickups — guard Aliyahna “Puff” Morris and forwards Gerda Raulusaityte and Breanna Williams — all came from power-conference schools.