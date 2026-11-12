Vande Ven says : “I chose Arizona because I know this is a place where I will get the opportunity to grow and be pushed both on and off the court. I also believe that Coach Burke and the entire staff are building something special, and I want to be a part of it.”

F Celsy Colombo

Colombo says: “I chose the University of Arizona for many reasons, but the biggest being the coaching staff. Coach James and Coach Burke have been there through every high and low since seventh grade. I've attended every (University of Buffalo) camp, and they've gotten to see my growth both on and off the court. When I went on my visit, every coach welcomed me and all the girls took me in. I could see myself fitting perfectly into the system, and I know that with the coaching staff and the opportunities they provide, I can continue to grow and reach my full potential. From the coaches to the players to the atmosphere, everything felt right. I knew I was home.”