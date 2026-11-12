More height. More talent.
The Arizona women’s basketball program’s 2027 signing class features four players who are listed at 6 feet or taller. Three are ranked in ESPN’s “SportsCenter NEXT 100.”
ESPN’s latest team rankings have Arizona’s class at No. 10 in the nation. The only Big 12 school ahead of the UA is Baylor at No. 6.
“This is a really exciting class for us because we were able to add size and athleticism at every position,” second-year Wildcats coach Becky Burke said in a news release. “All four of these young ladies are highly-ranked players who have competed and proven themselves to be amongst the best in the country at their respective positions.
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“What we love most is that they're great fits for us here at Arizona. We want players who are coachable, competitive and of great character, and this group checks all of those boxes. We're not just adding really talented basketball players, we're adding great families to our Arizona family, and I think our fans are going to love getting to know and cheering for this group.”
The ’27 class follows Burke’s first recruiting class, which ESPN ranked as the best in the Big 12 and No. 17 in the nation.
Here’s a snapshot of the four signees, including comments from each player courtesy of UA media relations:
G Brieana Brown
Height: 6-0
ESPN rank: 40
Hometown: San Diego
High school: Francis Parker School
Notable: Brown helped Francis Parker win a pair of CIF San Diego Section championships — the Division II title in 2024 and the Open Division in ’26 — while averaging 15.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game over her first three varsity seasons.
Brown says: “I chose Arizona because it felt like home. I knew that this program would give me the opportunity to grow both as a player and a person and push me to succeed every day at a high level. I want to win, and I know this will be the place to do it.”
G Corinne Lomax
Height: 6-1
ESPN rank: 65
Hometown: Watertown, Conn.
High school: Tabor Academy (Marion, Mass.)
Notable: Lomax has more than 1,000 career points and rebounds and averaged 15.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game as a junior.
Lomax says: “From my very first conversations with Coach Becky and Coach James (Ewing), I knew Arizona was somewhere special. When I stepped on campus in Tucson, I immediately felt a connection and knew it was a place I could call home. I love Coach Becky's energy, passion and competitiveness, and I'm excited to be part of her vision to win big and help build something special.”
F Ashley Vande Ven
Height: 6-3
ESPN rank: 82
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.
High school: Crestwood Prep (Toronto)
Notable: Vande Ven has represented Canada in multiple international competitions, including the FIBA U16 Women’s AmeriCup (8.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg) and the 2026 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup (10.6, 7.4).
Vande Ven says: “I chose Arizona because I know this is a place where I will get the opportunity to grow and be pushed both on and off the court. I also believe that Coach Burke and the entire staff are building something special, and I want to be a part of it.”
F Celsy Colombo
Height: 6-4
ESPN rank: N/A
Hometown: Yorkshire, N.Y.
High school: St. Mary’s (Lancaster, N.Y.)
Notable: Colombo averaged 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game as a junior at St. Mary’s and enters her senior season 60 points shy of 1,000 for her prep career.
Colombo says: “I chose the University of Arizona for many reasons, but the biggest being the coaching staff. Coach James and Coach Burke have been there through every high and low since seventh grade. I've attended every (University of Buffalo) camp, and they've gotten to see my growth both on and off the court. When I went on my visit, every coach welcomed me and all the girls took me in. I could see myself fitting perfectly into the system, and I know that with the coaching staff and the opportunities they provide, I can continue to grow and reach my full potential. From the coaches to the players to the atmosphere, everything felt right. I knew I was home.”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social