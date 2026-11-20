“Two minutes left, I think just wanting to win is what pushed me the most,” Morris said. “I want to win the game.”

‘Character check’

Arizona won despite getting outrebounded for the third consecutive game.

New Mexico State had a 40-22 advantage on the boards. It was 21-6 at halftime.

Burke was asked what her message to the team was at that point.

“A character check and a competitiveness check,” Burke said. “You need to come out for the next 20 minutes and decide how competitive you want to be, how spicy you want to be, how tough you want to be. They beat us in every toughness category the entire first half, and I thought we beat them in the toughness categories in the second half. ...

“You gotta look in the mirror right now and decide how competitive you want to be, how much toughness you want to show in the second half and if you ultimately want to win this game. Because if you don't flip it and turn it around, we're not going to.”

NMSU still had the edge on the glass in the second half, but it was much closer — 19-16. Each team had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter, when Burke switched to a two-big lineup that also featured 6-1 freshman wing Makayla Presser-Palmer.

Rim shots

– The two bigs were Raulusaityte and Breanna Williams. When Williams committed her fourth foul with 6:49 remaining, Burke turned to 6-2 freshman Priyanka Ponnam. Ponnam hadn’t played before that moment. She ended up playing the rest of the way. She notched a rebound, a steal and a plus-10 plus/minus rating.