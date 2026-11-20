Aliyahna “Puff” Morris is listed at 5-foot-5 on the official Arizona women’s basketball roster.
When the sophomore walks onto the court, you immediately think, “point guard.”
That label is far too limiting. Morris is much more than that.
Arizona desperately needed her to score — well, anyone to score — against New Mexico State on Thursday night. Morris met the challenge, scoring a team-high 17 points in the Wildcats’ 62-55 comeback victory over the Aggies at McKale Center.
Morris, a transfer from Cal and a former McDonald’s All-American, has scored 32 points in the past two games, neither of which was decided until the final moments. After scoring five points in the fourth quarter vs. Oregon State on Sunday, Morris poured in 10 in the final period vs. NMSU. She outscored the Aggies all by herself.
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“I think people look at her size, and they just automatically label her a point guard,” said UA coach Becky Burke, whose team improved to 4-1.
“I think she's a scorer. I think she's a scorer that just makes the right play. I wouldn't just specifically pigeonhole her into that point-guard role.
“She's a scorer that is willing to facilitate, that will do that when the opportunity presents itself. But the kid can flat-out score the basketball.
“She's not your traditional facilitator that will take shots when they're given to her. I think she has that flipped, which I'm perfectly OK with. I love scoring point guards.”
Morris doesn’t like to label or limit herself. After all, you never know what a particular situation will require.
“Scoring if I need to, facilitating if I need to,” Morris said. “Whatever the team needs in that moment.”
Arizona needed to put the ball through the hoop against a New Mexico State team that had length and was so determined to pack the paint that its defense looked like a zone but was actually man-to-man, according to Burke.
Arizona’s game-tilting 9-0 run in the fourth quarter, which turned a 51-48 deficit into a 57-51 UA lead, featured what best could be described as an accidental 3-pointer by Morris.
Morris lost track of the shot clock, which was winding down. From deep on the right wing, she hoisted a high-arcing jumper. It banked in to give the Wildcats a 55-51 lead.
“We were running a play and ... I'm sorry to admit, but I didn't even know how much time was left,” Morris said. “I'm trying to tell my teammate to clear out. She yelled at me. She was like, ‘Two!’ I was like, ‘What?’ I looked up and I was like, ‘Oh.’ ”
“We couldn't make the ones we tried to make,” deadpanned Burke. “And one we just threw up at the rim (went in).”
After making 8 of 14 3-pointers vs. Oregon State, Arizona hit just 3 of 18 vs. NMSU. Wildcats not named Morris were just 1 of 13.
Morris isn’t just a scorer, by the way. After hitting that banked 3, Morris and teammate Gerda Raulusaityte double-teamed NMSU’s Raina Tomasicka near the midcourt stripe. Raulusaityte was credited with the steal that led to Morris’ layup.
Finally, the shortest player on the floor snagged a defensive rebound — they were hard to come by all night for Arizona — drew a foul and hit a free throw to put the game on ice.
“Two minutes left, I think just wanting to win is what pushed me the most,” Morris said. “I want to win the game.”
‘Character check’
Arizona won despite getting outrebounded for the third consecutive game.
New Mexico State had a 40-22 advantage on the boards. It was 21-6 at halftime.
Burke was asked what her message to the team was at that point.
“A character check and a competitiveness check,” Burke said. “You need to come out for the next 20 minutes and decide how competitive you want to be, how spicy you want to be, how tough you want to be. They beat us in every toughness category the entire first half, and I thought we beat them in the toughness categories in the second half. ...
“You gotta look in the mirror right now and decide how competitive you want to be, how much toughness you want to show in the second half and if you ultimately want to win this game. Because if you don't flip it and turn it around, we're not going to.”
NMSU still had the edge on the glass in the second half, but it was much closer — 19-16. Each team had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter, when Burke switched to a two-big lineup that also featured 6-1 freshman wing Makayla Presser-Palmer.
Rim shots
– The two bigs were Raulusaityte and Breanna Williams. When Williams committed her fourth foul with 6:49 remaining, Burke turned to 6-2 freshman Priyanka Ponnam. Ponnam hadn’t played before that moment. She ended up playing the rest of the way. She notched a rebound, a steal and a plus-10 plus/minus rating.
“She was able to keep the ball in front,” Burke said. “She's so smart. I know Pri is going to know exactly what's happening out there. I know she has been locked in the entire game, paying attention. She's completely prepared when she goes out there. ... I trust her a lot, actually.”
– Presser-Palmer had all 11 of her points after halftime. What changed? “First half, I wasn't really locked in,” she said. “Second half, I knew I had to turn it up, especially because we were down. I just had to get (going) on the defensive end and the offensive end, and it just worked out.”
– Freshman Arynn Finley, who started vs. Oregon State, did not play. Finley took an elbow to the face at the end of that game. Burke said “if all things go well” Finley should be cleared to play vs. Vanderbilt in the Scout Jacksonville Classic on Monday.
– Tomasicka was averaging a team-high 19.5 points entering Thursday. She didn’t have a shot attempt and turned the ball over five times in 15 scoreless, foul-plagued minutes vs. Arizona.
– NMSU center Lilyana Fontcha recorded game highs in points (21) and rebounds (10). The 6-4 sophomore also had three assists and two steals.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social