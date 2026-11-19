The Arizona women’s basketball team is hosting New Mexico State in a nonconference game at McKale Center. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday. The game is being streamed on ESPN+. Follow along below for live updates from the arena.
Final: Arizona rallies past New Mexico State late
The Arizona women’s basketball team rallied for a 62-55 victory over New Mexico State on Thursday night at McKale Center.
The Wildcats used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to turn a 51-48 deficit into a 57-51 lead.
Guard Puff Morris played a huge role in the comeback, banking in a 3-pointer and making a layup off a steal. She finished with a team-high 17 points.
Freshman Makayla Presser-Palmer had 11 points, all coming in the second half.
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Arizona improved to 4-1 ahead of next week’s Scout Jacksonville Classic. New Mexico State fell to 3-2.
Arizona grabs slim lead in fourth quarter
Arizona has rallied to a take a 52-51 lead over New Mexico State with 5:47 remaining in their game at McKale Center on Thursday night.
Makayla Presser-Palmer’s left-handed layup in semi-transition put the Wildcats ahead for the first time since the first half.
Presser-Palmer has seven points, all coming in the second half.
Wildcats trail by three entering the fourth
New Mexico State leads Arizona 47-44 entering the fourth quarter of their game at McKale Center on Thursday night.
The Aggies continue to own the boards, holding a 32-14 rebounding advantage. New Mexico State also has 40 points in the paint to the UA’s 26.
Forward Gerda Raulusaityte leads Arizona with nine points. Jasleen Green and Puff Morris have seven apiece.
Arizona still playing catch-up vs. NMSU
New Mexico State continues to lead Arizona, holding a 43-37 advantage at the third-quarter media timeout (43-37).
The Wildcats have had no answer for 6-foot-4 sophomore center Lilyana Fontcha, who has 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Arizona is faring better on the boards (7-4 edge in the quarter) after getting dominated in the first half (21-6).
Wildcats trail Aggies at the half
New Mexico State leads Arizona 34-31 at halftime of their women’s basketball game at McKale Center on Thursday evening.
The Wildcats trailed by as many as nine points in the second quarter. Arizona cut into that deficit mainly by forcing turnovers and drawing offensive fouls. New Mexico State has 12 turnovers to the UA’s six.
NMSU has had a massive advantage near the basket with 30 paint points to Arizona’s 16. The Aggies also have outrebounded the Wildcats 21-6, including eight offensive boards.
Forward Gerda Raulusaityte leads Arizona with nine points. She’s 7 of 8 from the foul line.
Aggies pull ahead in second quarter
New Mexico State has a 26-19 lead over Arizona with 6:29 left in the second quarter.
The Aggies have done almost all of their damage in the paint, scoring 22 points in the lane.
The Wildcats are settling for 3-point shots far too often, attempting seven and making only one.
Becky Burke has used nine players. None of them is freshman Arynn Finley, who started last game. Finley did leave that game after getting elbowed in the face.
One-point game after quarter No. 1
Arizona leads New Mexico State 15-14 through one quarter.
The Aggies’ mix of zone and man-to-man defense has proved a difficult puzzle to solve for the Wildcats at times. Four of their 11 shot attempts are from 3-point range, which is probably more than Becky Burke would prefer.
Guard Puff Morris has a team-high five points and two steals but also has two fouls.
Fellow guard Sumayah Sugapong has four points, two assists and a steal.
Arizona takes early lead
The Wildcats lead the Aggies 9-6 at the first media timeout (4:47).
New Mexico State is playing a zone defense, and it’s giving Arizona problems. The Wildcats have settled for 3-pointers a couple of times already.
Sumayah Sugapong leads Arizona with four points and two assists.
Slight change to the starting lineup
Becky Burke has altered her starting five again for the New Mexico State game. Jasleen Green is in, Arynn Finley is out. But as Burke likes to say, it’s the finishing lineup that really matters.
G Sumayah Sugapong
G Puff Morris
G Jasleen Green
F Gerda Raulusaityte
F Makayla Presser-Palmer
What do the UA men’s and women’s teams have in common?
Becky Burke and Tommy Lloyd have something in common beyond occupying the same bench at McKale Center:
They both prefer quality 3-point shots over a vast quantity of them.
Burke, the second-year coach of the Arizona women’s basketball program, described her squad as a “downhill, paint-touching team.”
Entering Tuesday night, the Wildcats had the third-fewest 3-point attempts (57) in the Big 12. Last season, they had the second-fewest (422).
Per sports-reference.com, Arizona ranked 342nd nationally in 3-point attempt rate (percentage of shots taken from beyond the arc) at 23.9%.
But this year’s team might be able to make them at a higher rate. If so, the offense will open up in ways seldom seen during Burke’s first season.
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Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social