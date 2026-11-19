The Aggies have done almost all of their damage in the paint, scoring 22 points in the lane.

The Wildcats are settling for 3-point shots far too often, attempting seven and making only one.

Becky Burke has used nine players. None of them is freshman Arynn Finley, who started last game. Finley did leave that game after getting elbowed in the face.

One-point game after quarter No. 1

Arizona leads New Mexico State 15-14 through one quarter.

The Aggies’ mix of zone and man-to-man defense has proved a difficult puzzle to solve for the Wildcats at times. Four of their 11 shot attempts are from 3-point range, which is probably more than Becky Burke would prefer.

Guard Puff Morris has a team-high five points and two steals but also has two fouls.

Fellow guard Sumayah Sugapong has four points, two assists and a steal.

Arizona takes early lead

The Wildcats lead the Aggies 9-6 at the first media timeout (4:47).

New Mexico State is playing a zone defense, and it’s giving Arizona problems. The Wildcats have settled for 3-pointers a couple of times already.

Sumayah Sugapong leads Arizona with four points and two assists.

Slight change to the starting lineup