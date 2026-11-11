Six of the nine players who’ve scored a point for 2-0 UCLA this season were full- or part-time starters for other programs. And not just any programs. The list includes Notre Dame, TCU, Arkansas and North Carolina.

But as Burke and Raulusaityte emphasized repeatedly, Thursday’s game isn’t about UCLA — it’s about Arizona. The Bruins are the means by which the Wildcats can measure themselves.

“We talk about being ‘dawgs,’ ” Burke said. “OK, well, UCLA has seven of them. You want to really go see what a dawg is? They're going to get after you go on the defensive end of the floor. They're going to put pressure on the rim offensively. They're going to bang in the post.

“If we say that's what we are, or what we want to eventually be, this is going to be the best look that we'll ever get at it. It's going to be a great experience for us. ...

“It's not about results. We could feel better leaving UCLA with a loss than we did beating Iona (this past Sunday) if it means that we improved ... and we played to our standard and it was a cleaner game.

“We didn't live up to that for 40 minutes against Iona. We felt gross after that game. It's a win, we'll take it, but we want to feel really good about us, our process.

“This is a big measuring-stick game for us. It's going to be huge in terms of our identity — who we think we are and who we actually are.”

Series revived