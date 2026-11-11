Becky Burke knew what went down. Nothing gets past her.
But hearing it out loud in a news-conference setting was still a bit jarring.
The next opponent for the Arizona women’s basketball team, UCLA, pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter of its most recent game. Yep, that’s right: The reigning national champions blanked UC Irvine over the final 10 minutes of a 78-42 victory Nov. 5.
“Man,” Burke said. “Well, when you see it as coach, you just act like you didn't see it. ... That's not a piece of information that I feel like they need to know.”
Burke then turned to forward Gerda Raulusaityte, who was seated next to her at the podium inside the interview room at McKale Center on Tuesday.
“Gerda,” Burke said. “Better not tell them.”
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It was a light moment amid serious prep for what is indisputably Arizona’s sternest test of the season.
UCLA lost most of the top players from last season’s team, which went 37-1 and won the program’s first national championship. But the Bruins are ranked 10th in the AP poll, 12th in the coaches poll and even higher in various power rankings entering Thursday night’s game at Pauley Pavilion.
“A lot of people are saying that UCLA is rebuilding. That is not true,” Burke said. “They rebuilt. ... It is rebuilt already. Winning a national championship gives you the opportunity to go sign P4 starters from other universities.”
Six of the nine players who’ve scored a point for 2-0 UCLA this season were full- or part-time starters for other programs. And not just any programs. The list includes Notre Dame, TCU, Arkansas and North Carolina.
But as Burke and Raulusaityte emphasized repeatedly, Thursday’s game isn’t about UCLA — it’s about Arizona. The Bruins are the means by which the Wildcats can measure themselves.
“We talk about being ‘dawgs,’ ” Burke said. “OK, well, UCLA has seven of them. You want to really go see what a dawg is? They're going to get after you go on the defensive end of the floor. They're going to put pressure on the rim offensively. They're going to bang in the post.
“If we say that's what we are, or what we want to eventually be, this is going to be the best look that we'll ever get at it. It's going to be a great experience for us. ...
“It's not about results. We could feel better leaving UCLA with a loss than we did beating Iona (this past Sunday) if it means that we improved ... and we played to our standard and it was a cleaner game.
“We didn't live up to that for 40 minutes against Iona. We felt gross after that game. It's a win, we'll take it, but we want to feel really good about us, our process.
“This is a big measuring-stick game for us. It's going to be huge in terms of our identity — who we think we are and who we actually are.”
Series revived
Arizona has renewed its rivalry with former Pac-12 Conference mate UCLA after a two-year hiatus. The home-and-home series will feature a reciprocal game at McKale Center next season.
While the Wildcats moved to the Big 12 amid conference realignment, the Bruins joined the Big Ten. As such, two current Cats faced UCLA last season.
Forward Breanna Williams played at Maryland in 2025-26. She had two points and two rebounds in a 97-67 loss to the Bruins on Jan. 18.
Raulusaityte spent last season at USC. The intracity rivals squared off twice. UCLA won both contests easily. Raulusaityte totaled two points and five rebounds.
“What I remember the most is that it was probably the two hardest games (of) the season,” Raulusaityte said.
The next generation
Those star-studded UCLA teams were anchored by 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts, one of a record five Bruins to be selected in the first round of the 2026 WNBA Draft.
But the Betts era at UCLA isn’t over. Lauren’s sister, Sienna, leads the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game. The 6-4 sophomore is shooting 65.2% from the floor.
“They're different players, but they're both dominant in their own ways,” Burke said. “It's nice when one Betts graduates and the other one just grows up a little bit and you get to give her an opportunity. ...
“She's dominant. They love to go to her. They go to her often. They go to her early in the game. I would, too, if I was them. So it's up to us to make sure that we do something about it.”
Rim shots
– Burke and her staff didn’t schedule UCLA or Oregon State (which is coming to Tucson on Sunday) because they used to play in the same conference. But it’s a nice perk for UA fans.
“Knowing that it means a lot to our fan base and it means a lot to this community, that always matters to us,” Burke said. “We really care deeply about our fans. So the fact that they care a little bit more about these games and might want to show up a little bit more and a little bit louder for these ones definitely is a plus.”
– Could 6-6 freshman center Callie Hinder make her UA debut vs. UCLA? Perhaps. Hinder, who enrolled at Arizona in January, did not play in the first two games as she continues to develop.
“We brought Callie in, and we knew it was a little bit of a project,” Burke said. “She has great hands. She has great touch. She finishes well. We're working on her lateral quickness. We're working on her linear quickness. We're working on getting her in shape. We're working on her physicality.
“Do I see Callie playing important minutes for us this year, potentially starting on Thursday? Absolutely. It's about keeping her locked in and making sure her headspace is good. ...
“She provides us something that nobody else on our team does, which is the length that she has, so there will be plenty of opportunities for her. We just gotta make sure she stays ready.”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social