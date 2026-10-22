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Year 2 of the Becky Burke era started a lot better than Year 1.

The Arizona women’s basketball team dominated Embry-Riddle 117-44 in an exhibition game at McKale Center on Thursday night.

The Wildcats scored more than twice as many points than in last year’s exhibition opener, which they lost 60-57 to West Texas A&M.

“We wouldn't have dreamed about scoring the ball at this clip last year like we have been through our early scrimmages and games so far,” said Burke, whose roster features 10 new players. “So there's a lot to be excited about, and there's a lot to go back and watch and fix.”

Six Wildcats scored in double figures, led by forward Breanna Williams, a transfer from Maryland. Coming off the bench, Williams had 22 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. She made 7 of 11 shots from the field and all eight of her free-throw attempts.

“Bre’s come to life the last three weeks,” Burke said. “She battled a couple injuries early, in the summer, and was kind of in and out. (She) has really worked herself into great shape and has been, over the last three weeks, the person I brought her here to be. She should be a double-double every night for us.”

Burke doesn’t necessarily expect Williams to score that much every game, saying that she can influence the outcome with defense and rebounding. The 6-foot-2 Williams said her dad instilled that mentality in her at an early age.