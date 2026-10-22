Year 2 of the Becky Burke era started a lot better than Year 1.
The Arizona women’s basketball team dominated Embry-Riddle 117-44 in an exhibition game at McKale Center on Thursday night.
The Wildcats scored more than twice as many points than in last year’s exhibition opener, which they lost 60-57 to West Texas A&M.
“We wouldn't have dreamed about scoring the ball at this clip last year like we have been through our early scrimmages and games so far,” said Burke, whose roster features 10 new players. “So there's a lot to be excited about, and there's a lot to go back and watch and fix.”
Six Wildcats scored in double figures, led by forward Breanna Williams, a transfer from Maryland. Coming off the bench, Williams had 22 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. She made 7 of 11 shots from the field and all eight of her free-throw attempts.
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“Bre’s come to life the last three weeks,” Burke said. “She battled a couple injuries early, in the summer, and was kind of in and out. (She) has really worked herself into great shape and has been, over the last three weeks, the person I brought her here to be. She should be a double-double every night for us.”
Burke doesn’t necessarily expect Williams to score that much every game, saying that she can influence the outcome with defense and rebounding. The 6-foot-2 Williams said her dad instilled that mentality in her at an early age.
“He always tells me before every game, ‘I don't care how many points you score. Just get to the free-throw line and get rebounds,’ ” Williams said. “That's the mindset that I've always had throughout my career. Just carrying it over here, that's one of my biggest jobs. I don't take that very lightly. I take that very seriously.”
Jasleen Green (18 points), Karolina Ulan (16), Arynn Finley (13), Sumayah Sugapong (11) and Aliyahna Morris (10) also reached double digits. All but Sugapong are newcomers. Green and Finley are freshmen.
Green was the lone freshman in the starting lineup, and she made a conventional three-point play just seconds into the contest. The 5-8 guard from Ocala, Florida, consistently got into the paint. She made 6 of 7 shots from the floor and went 6 of 8 from the foul line.
“I'm a really physical guard,” Green said. “I'm not the tallest, obviously, but the way we practice, we have to be physical. We're practicing against boys.”
“The kid is strong as an ox,” Burke said. “It's really hard to keep her in front. She doesn't try to be flashy with 20 in and out ‘hesi’ moves. She's gonna put her head down and be a freight train and get in there and use her body.”
The one area that disappointed Burke was the Wildcats’ discipline when it came to fouling. They were whistled for 25 fouls. Sugapong fouled out.
“Horrible. Atrocious. We're not a very disciplined fouling team right now,” Burke said. “There's good fouls, I believe that. I believe there's times for fouls. But we really talk about making people make tough shots, making people finish over us ... and I don't think we've done a great job with that throughout our scrimmages or tonight either.
“That’s got to be an area that we improve. We can't be putting people in the bonus with 6½ minutes left in a quarter. That was really their only offensive success.”
Gray adds depth, defense
During the first quarter, a player checked in for Arizona who wasn’t listed on the online roster.
Guard Dionna Gray joined the team about a week before Thursday’s game. Gray played four seasons at Kent State under Todd Starkey, who’s now an assistant coach for the Wildcats. She was granted an additional year of eligibility thanks to a preliminary injunction in an Indiana court case centered around IU football players Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt.
Gray averaged 7.0 points and 4.9 assists while starting 59 games over the past two seasons for the Golden Flashes.
“I played against her in the MAC for three years,” Burke said. “I knew exactly what she brings to the table. She's a little jitterbug. She's got a defensive mindset. She's a veteran. ... She won a MAC championship. She's played in the NCAA Tournament.
“She's going to be somebody that, at the end of the day, gives us some depth, adds another body. She's a great teammate. She's a great student. She's been amazing to have in the locker room.”
Burke understands that Gray’s eligibility status could change, as has happened to other “five-for-five” student-athletes such as UA football players Max Harris and Ismail Mahdi. Each appeared in multiple games before being ruled ineligible.
Meanwhile, UA men’s basketball RJ Godfrey remains in a state of limbo.
Burke said that adding Gray “is a perk, a benefit. Obviously, we were comfortable without her. But when she became available and it was the right fit, we decided to jump on it.
“I'm not going to overthink it. I'm going to use her while she's available, as long as that continues. And then, if all of a sudden she's not, we're also prepared for that as well.”
Rim shots
– Gray wore a No. 52 jersey without a name on it. She will switch to No. 21 when the new jersey is ready for use.
– Finley had seven rebounds, second most behind Williams’ 11. Finley and Molly Ladwig tied for team-high honors with four steals apiece.
– Sugapong had four assists before fouling out. Sugapong, Williams, Morris and freshman Makayla Presser-Palmer each had three steals. Presser-Palmer also had six points and six rebounds.
– Ulan’s 16 points came in limited minutes. She’s on a minutes restriction after missing significant practice time because of shin splints. Burke expects Ulan, who played professionally in Poland, to be an impact player this season.
– Burke began her head-coaching career at Embry-Riddle, where she launched the Eagles’ women’s basketball program. “It was a little bit of a full-circle moment for me,” she said. “Being able to coach these guys against them was really cool.”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social