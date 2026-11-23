What Burke wants to see from her team, no matter the opponent, is 40 minutes of high-end competitiveness. Arizona did not deliver that Monday.

The Wildcats were down only eight points after the first quarter but got blitzed, 27-11, in the second. After that feisty third period, Arizona wilted in the fourth.

The UA’s game vs. another top-15 foe, UCLA, on Nov. 12, played out similarly. The Wildcats were in it halfway through the third quarter before the Bruins pulled away. Arizona also scored only five points in the fourth quarter of that contest.

The Wildcats weren’t aggressive or physical enough in that game. Burke was hopeful a lesson would stick from that experience.

“That's ... why we played it, right? To use that in saying, ‘That's how physical we need to be. That's how dictating defensively we need to be. What UCLA did to you is what you need to do to others,’ ” Burke said.

“There was a lot of things we did well in that game. ... Ultimately, those lessons that we learned from it and those messages we can send to them from that game are the bigger-picture positives for us.”

Arizona lost by almost the same margin against Vanderbilt. The Wildcats didn’t defend nearly well enough.

But unlike the UCLA game, Arizona wasn’t timid. The Wildcats just didn’t execute well on offense or communicate well enough on defense.

That suggests progress is being made, even if the scoreboard doesn’t show it.