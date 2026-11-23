The Arizona women’s basketball team lost to No. 12 Vanderbilt 93-62 on Monday in the Scout Jacksonville Classic in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are three key takeaways from the Wildcats’ performance. They wrap up the tournament Wednesday vs. George Washington.
1. Torrent of turnovers
Arizona shot the ball decently from the floor (44.2%).
The Wildcats matched the Commodores on the boards (35 rebounds apiece).
So where did it all go wrong?
Arizona (4-2) couldn’t take care of the basketball.
The Wildcats committed a season-high 29 turnovers, including 19 in the first half. The latter was more than Arizona had coughed up in any full game this season.
Some of the turnovers were simply careless. Others were a result of the Commodores’ aggressive half-court defense, which sometimes saw them hedge and double-team off ball screens.
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No one was immune. Six Wildcats had at least three turnovers.
Arizona turned the ball over only twice in the third quarter, which, unsurprisingly, was the Wildcats’ best period. They outscored the Commodores 27-21 in that frame.
Vanderbilt cranked up the intensity in the fourth quarter, outscoring Arizona 18-5. The Wildcats had only two points in the period until guard Aliyahna “Puff” Morris hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining.
Meanwhile, Arizona forced only 11 turnovers, the second-lowest total by an opponent this season. The Wildcats thrive off turning over opponents and turning those steals into fastbreak points.
Arizona isn’t nearly as effective in the halfcourt, especially when the opposition has more size. Vanderbilt also threw a zone at the UA at times in the second half, at one point prompting a frustrated Becky Burke to call a timeout amidst a discombobulated offensive set.
Vanderbilt had 36 points off turnovers. Arizona had just eight.
2. Florida woman
The most effective Wildcat was freshman guard Jasleen Green. She looked comfortable playing at The Reef at Florida State College at Jacksonville.
Maybe that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Green is from the Miami area, about four hours down the eastern Florida coast. This was basically a home game for her.
Green scored a team-high 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. She also went 4 of 6 from the foul line.
The 2026 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year has scored in double figures four times in her first six college games. She leads the Wildcats in scoring (11.5 ppg), field-goal percentage (54.8%), 3-point percentage (5 of 9, 55.6%) and minutes (28.2 mpg).
Green did all of her damage vs. Vanderbilt near the basket. She scored with both hands and showed the ability to absorb contact and still put the ball through the hoop.
The 5-foot-8 Green has a sturdy build — “The kid is strong as an ox,” Burke said earlier this season — and knows how to play off two feet. She rarely gets off balance when driving into the lane.
Burke is fully committed to playing her freshmen but needs more consistency from her vets. Morris, a sophomore coming off her best game as a Wildcat, made just 3 of 11 shots. Senior guard Sumayah Sugapong had eight points on 4-of-8 shooting but had a team-high six turnovers.
3. Defeat vs. compete
Arizona wasn’t expected to win this game; the Wildcats were 25.5-point underdogs.
What Burke wants to see from her team, no matter the opponent, is 40 minutes of high-end competitiveness. Arizona did not deliver that Monday.
The Wildcats were down only eight points after the first quarter but got blitzed, 27-11, in the second. After that feisty third period, Arizona wilted in the fourth.
The UA’s game vs. another top-15 foe, UCLA, on Nov. 12, played out similarly. The Wildcats were in it halfway through the third quarter before the Bruins pulled away. Arizona also scored only five points in the fourth quarter of that contest.
The Wildcats weren’t aggressive or physical enough in that game. Burke was hopeful a lesson would stick from that experience.
“That's ... why we played it, right? To use that in saying, ‘That's how physical we need to be. That's how dictating defensively we need to be. What UCLA did to you is what you need to do to others,’ ” Burke said.
“There was a lot of things we did well in that game. ... Ultimately, those lessons that we learned from it and those messages we can send to them from that game are the bigger-picture positives for us.”
Arizona lost by almost the same margin against Vanderbilt. The Wildcats didn’t defend nearly well enough.
But unlike the UCLA game, Arizona wasn’t timid. The Wildcats just didn’t execute well on offense or communicate well enough on defense.
That suggests progress is being made, even if the scoreboard doesn’t show it.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social