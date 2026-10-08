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The rest of the Big 12 isn’t expecting much from the 2026-27 Arizona women’s basketball team.

The Wildcats landed at No. 13 in the annual preseason poll of the league’s 16 head coaches, released Thursday.

Arizona finished 15th in Becky Burke’s inaugural season but has an almost entirely new roster. Just three players are back from the ’25-26 squad, and only two of them (Sumayah Sugapong, Molly Ladwig) played for the Wildcats last season.

Oklahoma State — which spent big in the transfer portal this past offseason — was picked to win the league. It’s the first time the Cowgirls have been voted atop the preseason poll.

Three other programs received first-place votes: TCU (6), Baylor (2) and West Virginia (1). Coaches could not vote for their own teams.

OSU also has the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year (Audi Crooks, who transferred from Iowa State) and Newcomer of the Year (Liv McGill, Florida).

Both made the 10-player All-Big 12 Preseason Team. No UA players were selected.

Here are the full results of the preseason poll:

1. Oklahoma State (7) — 215 points

2. TCU (6) — 212 points

3. Baylor (2) — 199 points