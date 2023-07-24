Anthony Turner might be a new face around McKale Center these days, but Tucson — even the arena itself — isn’t new to him.

Back in the day, he worked former Arizona women's basketball coach Joan Bonvicini’s camp and met some of the elite athletes who put their stamp on the program. Along the way, he took away some key lessons as he was starting his path — one that would ultimately bring him back to Tucson.

Turner knew that when an assistant coach position opened up at the UA on current coach Adia Barnes' staff, he'd want it.

“From the outside looking in, it just looked amazing, and something that anybody with any sense would want to be a part of,” Turner said. “In my mind, it has always been a good, special place. Then you add on top of that the way that the community has really gotten behind the program, the fan support — being Top 10 (in attendance) in the country every year. I experienced some of that when I was at New Mexico. It's very similar atmosphere in the Pit, so I know what that feels like. I wanted to have that again.

“Coach Adia is a really, really good person — a really, really good coach. We're really aligned in the way that we think," he added. "One of my mentors always told me, ‘Put yourself in a foxhole next to people that you can serve every day and give to them and just give, give, give. If you can do that, then it'll come back to you.’ That's the situation I feel like I found myself in now that I’m here.”

Turner, who has spent his career coaching on or near the West Coast, was most recently an assistant coach at Weber State. Prior to that, he had stops at Utah Valley, New Mexico, Boise State, Oregon State, UNLV and San Diego State. He started off his career as a student manager at Colorado under legendary coach Ceal Barry.

Bett Shelby is the other familiar face who is now a UA assistant coach as of this offseason. Last year, Shelby was a special assistant to Barnes. In that role, she had her hand in everything from marketing and social media to organizing recruiting and processes but wasn't teaching or on the road searching for that next great Wildcat.

But at the UA, that didn't include coaching itself, until now.

Shelby, who spent time at West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, among others, is grateful to slip back into an on-court role.

“I really, really wanted (my next coaching role) to be at Arizona,” Shelby said. “I was super excited when it happened for me here, because I love Adia and I love what she stands for. I love this program.

“I missed being on the court every day with (the players) and I missed the recruiting aspect of it and being on the road and fostering those relationships — just two elements of coaching that's hard to simulate if you're not in that role. I missed both of those," she added.

For the first time in Barnes head-coaching tenure at Arizona, she now has three experienced coaches in Shelby, Turner and Salvo Coppa. Turner joins Barnes in coaching the posts while Shelby and Coppa are with the guards. Coppa won gold medals in international events prior to he and Barnes, who are married, moving to the United States.

This summer, Barnes and her assistants are focused on recruiting and skill development.

Both Shelby and Turner said that their positions groups have high energy, are working extremely hard and are ready to take their skills to the next level.

All about family

Raised by a single mom, Turner found an extended family in sports, specifically basketball. When he was in college and got injured playing, he realized that he wanted to stay connected to basketball and turned to coaching.

Turner now has twin daughters — Alexis and Justice, who just turned 13. Along with his wife, Jaime, they have been involved in the program at all his coaching stops (with Jaime baking and helping with travel plans). That’s why he was drawn to Arizona’s culture of family that starts with Barnes’ young children, Capri and Matteo, around the team all the time.

Another one who is consistently learning, Turner counts so many coaches as his influencers. But none have been bigger than Barry, who spent 22 years overseeing Colorado's program in Boulder.

She taught him everything from how to conduct himself as a professional to “making little things so important and near and dear to your heart that the little thing — jump stopping and getting a triple threat — is as important as my next prep.

“If I made every single little thing that important then it's really, really hard to give up on the big things because the little things are just part of who you are,” Turner said.

Even more important, Barry trusted Turner. Early on, she listened to him during a scout, he said, added to his confidence. She also worked the phones to get him his first teaching jobs at camps across the country.

In addition to Bonvicini’s camp, he also worked with a few more legends — namely former Tennessee coach Pat Summit and Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer — also thanks to Barry. Turner was in her office one day and asked if he really wanted to coach. When he responded, “Absolutely coach,” she called around to asking her contemporaries if he could work their camps.

From Bonvicini he saw up close how her players “all looked at Coach B. and how they responded to her.”

“I was thinking to myself, ‘Man, I hope that I have that sort of relationship with my players one day,” Turner said.

'No place better than this

Turner has settled into Tucson — even thinking 95 degrees isn’t too bad because of that whole dry heat thing.

One of his favorite things is being stopped in the grocery store and asked about the team when he’s wearing his UA gear. That doesn’t happen everywhere, he noted, adding that “I love it not for myself, but more for our players, because our kids, as basketball players and as high-level basketball players — they work really, really hard.

“It's really cool to come into an environment where it is really respected, appreciated and loved. To be a women's basketball player here in Tucson, I think it's a really special deal,” Turner said.