When Bett Shelby joined Adia Barnes’ staff last summer, her role as "special assistant to the head coach" was completely differen than any she'd had previously.

At the time, Barnes did not have an opening for an assistant coach, but she knew she wanted Shelby close.

Barnes knew Shelby was great on the recruiting trail; they'd gone up against each other in the past on that front.

Shelby also had a wide array of experience and had won in different ways at different programs.

For Shelby, it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve always thought to myself, ‘Wow, I’d love to work for her.’ I think we align a lot with our core values,” Shelby said a year ago. “When the opportunity presented itself, I was like, absolutely, I’d love to have the opportunity to be part of what she’s building out here. I’ve also admired how she does it as a wife, a mom and a coach. There are very few women in the business that have it all and do it really well. And she’s one of them.”

Shelby's days looked much different than they had in the past, like when she was the associate head coach at West Virginia or an assistant at schools like Maryland, North Carolina, and Seton Hall. It also is different than what she’s doing now after moving over and becoming a Wildcat assistant coach a few months ago.

As the special assistant, she was involved in just about everything off the court.

She started out her day with marketing or helping some of the student-athletes. During practice, she helped organize the coach’s recruiting trips. She pitched in planning practices with the coaching staff and did many other things to help the program run.

These days, she still oversees social media, but the team's overall marketing has shifted over to the director of basketball operations, Lauren Flaum.

Over the summer, Shelby is focused on two things: skill development for her position group (guards) and recruiting.

“The grind is way more intense; I love that,” Shelby said. “I’m on the phone before I get to work. We're just in heavy recruiting season. I see if the players need help with something. Then, we go to workouts, and we’re on the court for a couple of hours. I come back, and I'm on the phone again. This time of year, it's really recruit, recruit, recruit, and take care of your current players and make sure they don't need anything.

“I’d say the main difference is the basketball. Those are hours of my day that I love. I was at practice last year, but I couldn’t be on the court.”

Some days she also goes to early morning weight training with the student-athletes.