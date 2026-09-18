Over and above the legal and financial obstacles, let's keep in mind: The Aggies could end up having a respectable season of four or five wins; their men's basketball program is one of the best in the conference; they are investing in athletics; and they fit institutionally with the rest of the Pac-12 membership.

In our view, the conference must have a campus in Utah given the state's population, football recruiting pipeline and passion for college sports.

Bottom line: Utah State isn't going anywhere, even if the season goes all wrong.

What are your thoughts on UCLA? — @Sv13therealone

A: The Hotline has two thoughts on UCLA, one from the trees, the other from the forest.

The Bruins are much improved on the field under first-year coach Bob Chesney and, combined with the favorable conference schedule, should have no trouble winning at least seven games. (They don't play Indiana or Ohio State.)

Everything about the program smells of competence, which has not been the case for many years.

Then again, seven wins should be the floor for UCLA on an annual basis. Only through poor coaching and indifferent university leadership has the standard been lowered to the point that 7-5 or 8-4 constitutes an upturn.

And that brings us to the forest: Success starts at the very top, with the chancellor. As we noted many times during his long tenure, Gene Block didn't know if a football was stuffed or inflated. Even worse, he didn't care.