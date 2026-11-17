The Big 12 football power rankings are published on the Hotline each week throughout the regular season. The placement of teams reflects both the latest results and season-long performance.
Week 11 began ominously for the Big 12, with lowly Colorado toppling Houston, a contender for both the conference title and the College Football Playoff. Given the schedule, Saturday carried the potential for a degree of cannibalism that would have made the former Pac-12 proud.
Instead, the highest-ranked teams survived, positioning the Big 12 for an endgame that once seemed possible only in the most blissful of dreams.
Earning three playoff bids isn't the most likely outcome with two weeks remaining in the regular season, but it's well within reach after a riveting seven hours in which No. 10 BYU brushed aside Baylor, No. 12 Texas Tech dominated Oklahoma State and No. 2 Utah outlasted Arizona in what might have been the game of the year.
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That combination placed the Big 12 in prime position ahead of the third College Football Playoff rankings being released Tuesday.
And here's the key: The three heavyweights don't play each other in the season's final fortnight.
— Utah (10-0) finishes with TCU and West Virginia.
— BYU (8-2) plays Kansas and Cincinnati.
— Texas Tech (9-1) has Baylor and TCU.
None of the opponents are ranked, and only Baylor has a winning record.
The Big 12's Big Three will be favored in all six games.
If they manage their business, the conference will enter CFP selection weekend with three teams positioned to make the field.
At that point, all eyes turn to the Big 12 championship game.
If all three win out, Utah will face Texas Tech for the title, which would be the best pairing possible for the conference to maximize bids. A Texas Tech victory in Arlington would create the jackpot outcome.
The Utes would be a one-loss runner-up so entrenched in the CFP rankings that they could not possibly tumble below the cutline.
The Red Raiders would receive the automatic bid awarded to the conference champion.
And the Cougars would be nestled in the top 10. Yes, they would be on more fragile ground than Utah or Texas Tech as a two-loss team that did not qualify for the conference championship.
But the Cougars have an ace on their résumé: The victory over Notre Dame, which should finish the season as a one-loss playoff lock.
Of the two-loss teams in contention for the final CFP seeds, only Tennessee, which thumped Alabama, would have a victory comparable to BYU's win over the Irish.
That, folks, is the optimal endgame for the Big 12: Create a scenario in which BYU is the two-loss team fighting for the third bid.
The Utes don't have an ace to play. Nor do the Red Raiders. They would have trouble winning a résumé standoff with two-loss teams from the SEC, Big Ten or ACC.
BYU would have the best chance, by far.
After dodging an eat-your-own scenario for the ages in Week 11, a conference that did not place two teams in the CFP in 2024 or 2025 has a realistic chance to send three this season.
Six games over the next two weekends, and one showdown in Arlington, will set the stage.
To the power rankings ...
1. Utah (10-0/7-0)
Result: won at Arizona 40-39
Next up: at TCU (7 p.m. on FOX)
Comment: Quarterback Devon Dampier is now the No. 3 betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy (5.5-to-1) after doing what Heisman candidates are supposed to do: make winning plays for playoff-bound teams in marquee games. Only Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah have better odds. (Last week: 1)
2. Texas Tech (9-1/6-1)
Result: won at Oklahoma State 52-27
Next up: at Baylor (1:30 p.m. on FOX)
Comment: It's abundantly clear why the Red Raiders wanted Thomas Castellanos despite the lengthy legal purgatory. His impact on the trajectory of the Big 12 season could approach that of the conference's elite quarterbacks: Dampier, Noah Fifita, Bear Bachmeier, Drew Mestemaker and Conner Weigman. (Last week: 3)
3. BYU (8-2/5-2)
Result: beat Baylor 28-7
Next up: at Kansas (10 a.m. on ABC)
Comment: Impressive work shaking off any post-Holy War lethargy: The Cougars led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. From there, the outcome was inevitable and the action anticlimactic. (Last week: 2)
4. Arizona (7-3/4-3)
Result: lost to Utah 40-39
Next up: at Kansas State (5 p.m. on FS1)
Comment: In their losses to Texas Tech and Utah, the Wildcats gained 71 yards on the ground while their opponents rushed for 624. Fifita is superb, but that imbalance is insurmountable. The reality: Arizona simply isn't good enough at the line of scrimmage to seriously contend for the conference title. (Last week: 4)
5. Houston (7-3/4-3)
Result: lost at Colorado 42-32
Next up: at West Virginia (11 a.m. on TNT)
Comment: Sure, Friday road games are tough. But that was indisputably Houston's worst performance of the season and perhaps the worst of coach Willie Fritz's three years given the opponent and the stakes. (Last week: 5)
6. Arizona State (6-4/4-3)
Result: won at UCF 26-13
Next up: vs. Oklahoma State (8:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Comment: By the end of the regular season, the Sun Devils very well could be one of the most dangerous teams in the conference. The Territorial Cup, which is in Tucson, should be stellar. (Last week: 8)
7. Oklahoma State (6-4/4-3)
Result: lost to Texas Tech 52-27
Next up: at Arizona State (8:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Comment: We were not surprised the Cowboys lost to Texas Tech, but the margin? Goodness, gracious. OSU continues to have a list of extreme results that's impressively deep. (Last week: 6)
8. West Virginia (5-5/2-5)
Result: lost to Kansas 37-14
Next up: vs. Houston (11 a.m. on TNT)
Comment: The bowl berth that seemed inevitable a few weeks ago is now in peril after the loss to KU. The Mountaineers need one more victory but finish with Houston (home) and Utah (road); they will be underdogs in both. (Last week: 7)
9. Baylor (6-4/4-3)
Result: lost at BYU 28-7
Next up: vs. Texas Tech (1:30 p.m. on FOX)
Comment: The Bears are one of the Big 12's eight bowl-eligible teams, while five more are just one victory away. The math and matchups make it unlikely all five will clear the bar, but the majority should. (Last week: 9)
10. UCF (5-5/3-4)
Result: lost to Arizona State 26-13
Next up: vs. Iowa State (Friday at 4 p.m. on FS1)
Comment: You would have thought the Knights traveled across the country Saturday morning to play in Tempe, given how poorly they performed. But credit Arizona State for administering the spanking. (Last week: 11)
11. TCU (5-5/3-4)
Result: beat Kansas State 20-10
Next up: vs. Utah (7 p.m. on FOX)
Comment: Don't discount the potential for the Horned Frogs to surprise Utah, which will be coming off two taxing wins (BYU and Arizona) and, in our view, vulnerable to a letdown. TCU's defense is legit. (Last week: 12)
12. Iowa State (5-5/3-4)
Result: beat Cincinnati 41-13
Next up: at UCF (Friday at 4 p.m. on FS1)
Comment: We have no clue how to differentiate the five teams with five wins on this tier of the power rankings. The order is based on which strands of pasta stuck to the wall. (Last week: 13)
13. Cincinnati (5-5/2-5)
Result: lost at Iowa State 41-13
Next up: vs. Colorado (10 a.m. on ESPN+)
Comment: It is increasingly easy to envision the Bearcats moving on from Scott Satterfield, whose team is immersed in yet another late-season fade. (Last week: 10)
14. Colorado (4-6/2-5)
Result: beat Houston 42-32
Next up: at Cincinnati (10 a.m. on ESPN+)
Comment: If the Buffaloes manage to win at Cincinnati and handle UCF in the finale, they would become bowl-eligible for the second time under Deion Sanders. Admittedly, that was not on our Big 12 bingo card for 2026. (Last week: 15)
15. Kansas (4-6/2-5)
Result: won at West Virginia 37-14
Next up: vs. BYU (10 a.m. on ABC)
Comment: Speaking of unexpected results, the Jayhawks produced one with the victory at West Virginia and could generate a second if they somehow manage to sneak into the postseason. (Last week: 16)
16. Kansas State (4-6/1-6)
Result: lost at TCU 20-10
Next up: vs. Arizona (5 p.m. on FS1)
Comment: For all the clutter on the second and third tiers, there is plenty of clarity at the bottom of the conference. (Last week: 14)
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline