At that point, all eyes turn to the Big 12 championship game.

If all three win out, Utah will face Texas Tech for the title, which would be the best pairing possible for the conference to maximize bids. A Texas Tech victory in Arlington would create the jackpot outcome.

The Utes would be a one-loss runner-up so entrenched in the CFP rankings that they could not possibly tumble below the cutline.

The Red Raiders would receive the automatic bid awarded to the conference champion.

And the Cougars would be nestled in the top 10. Yes, they would be on more fragile ground than Utah or Texas Tech as a two-loss team that did not qualify for the conference championship.

But the Cougars have an ace on their résumé: The victory over Notre Dame, which should finish the season as a one-loss playoff lock.

Of the two-loss teams in contention for the final CFP seeds, only Tennessee, which thumped Alabama, would have a victory comparable to BYU's win over the Irish.

That, folks, is the optimal endgame for the Big 12: Create a scenario in which BYU is the two-loss team fighting for the third bid.

The Utes don't have an ace to play. Nor do the Red Raiders. They would have trouble winning a résumé standoff with two-loss teams from the SEC, Big Ten or ACC.

BYU would have the best chance, by far.

After dodging an eat-your-own scenario for the ages in Week 11, a conference that did not place two teams in the CFP in 2024 or 2025 has a realistic chance to send three this season.