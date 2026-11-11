The Pac-12 bowl selection process in 2026 treats the former conference as if it never imploded, grouping the 12 legacy schools together just as it did the previous two years. Meanwhile, the new Pac-12 teams have separate postseason arrangements. To simplify the situation, we have split them into two groups: Pac-12 legacy bowls and Pac-12 new bowls. (Washington State and Oregon State are part of the legacy bowl process with the exception of the Poinsettia Bowl.) Bowl projections will be published on the Hotline each week through the regular season.
The 24-team College Football Playoff became official Monday with plenty of accompanying details about the event itself — first and foremost, it begins next season — but few specifics regarding matters in the CFP's secondary orbit.
Will the selection committee continue to rank 25 teams on a weekly basis?
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Also, what becomes of the bowl system?
After all, 12 quality teams that are bound for the top non-playoff bowls this fall will instead be headed to the CFP next season, forcing each tier of bowls to dip deeper into the pool of available schools.
The absence of clarity should come as no surprise from a system that, three years after the implosion of the old Pac-12, continues to group the 12 legacy schools together in the bowl selection process.
"No decisions have been made at this time," ESPN senior vice president Nick Dawson told reporters on Monday when asked about the future of the bowl system.
"We were obviously waiting for (CFP expansion) to play itself out first, then we'll quickly kind of turn our attention to assessing what the rest of the college football postseason can look like moving forward."
There are several options:
— The system could remain fully intact with 36 non-CFP bowl games, a risky approach that likely would require a barrage of 5-7 teams to fill vacancies.
— A handful of lower-tier games could disappear in the same fashion as the LA Bowl, which shuttered last winter.
— The power conferences could reimagine the bowl system and create the most enticing matchups themselves, removing bowl officials from the selection process.
— Some bowls could move to late August and become season openers. (Granted, this option would be difficult to implement in time for the 2027 season.)
As bowl executives plot their next move with ESPN and the conference commissioners, the threat of opt-outs looms large. Teams that don't qualify for the CFP could pass on a bowl invitation, just as Notre Dame did last year.
But Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season, told ESPN that many eligible teams "would continue to embrace a postseason opportunity moving forward."
How many is anyone's guess.
The likelihood of the bowl system disappearing altogether is extremely low. What else is ESPN going to broadcast on a Tuesday evening in late December?
"We certainly feel there remains a need for postseason opportunities for teams," Dawson added. "There are clearly still good TV windows to be had as well."
To the projections ...
Pac-12 legacy bowls
College Football Playoff
Team: Utah (Big 12 champion)
Comment: The Utes (9-0) have enough cushion to qualify even if they lose the Big 12 championship game, as long as they don't finish with three losses. But we don't see them even losing twice.
College Football Playoff
Team: UCLA (Big Ten at-large)
Comment: The victory at Minnesota was a major hurdle overcome on the road to the playoff. The Bruins (9-0) face Illinois on Friday, visit Michigan and finish with USC. They should win two of three. If they only win one, trouble could follow.
Alamo Bowl
Team: Oregon
Comment: The Ducks (6-3) have crawled out of the mid-season gutter and are alive in the Big Ten race, but they need USC to beat Indiana. On the grit-your-teeth-and-smile scale, it's not quite like Oregon fans rooting for Washington, but it's close.
Las Vegas Bowl
Team: Arizona
Comment: There's a case for Arizona (7-2) being better served by losing Saturday — if Utah makes the playoff, the Wildcats land in a better bowl — but it's a bit fragile at the moment. They have a path, albeit narrow, into the Big 12 championship.
Holiday Bowl
Team: USC
Comment: The latest forecast from the Hotline's supercomputer calls for the Trojans (7-2) to lose at Indiana and UCLA, finish with four losses and embark on a coaching search.
Sun Bowl
Team: Oregon State
Comment: With back-to-back losses and the likelihood of another defeat this week in Boise, the Beavers (5-4) have lost all postseason momentum. In fact, they are increasingly vulnerable to the one-win-down rule, which allows bowl executives to pass Team X in favor of Team Y as long as there is no more than a one-game difference in overall record.
Poinsettia Bowl
Team: Washington
Comment: The Huskies (5-4) finish with Michigan State (road), Indiana (home) and Oregon (road), so they had best win this weekend in East Lansing or risk being home for the holidays. That scenario was not on our bingo card for 2026.
Independence Bowl
Team: Arizona State
Comment: You need binoculars to spot the momentum, but it's there. If the Sun Devils (5-4) win Saturday at UCF, they become a serious threat to derail Oklahoma State and Arizona in the final fortnight.
Non-qualifier
Team: Cal
Comment: It's clear to anyone and everyone that Tosh Lupoi is on dangerous ground. If the Bears (3-6) don't show marked improvement in the final three games, a coaching change will follow.
Non-qualifier
Team: Colorado
Comment: Speaking of coaching changes, the Buffaloes (3-6) could use one, sooner rather than later. It's not working for Deion Sanders, and there's little chance of him changing the trajectory.
Non-qualifier
Team: Stanford
Comment: The Cardinal (4-5) are within two wins of an improbable bowl berth because they managed to beat two bad ACC teams at home (NC State and Georgia Tech). But they can't qualify without beating at least one good ACC team (Virginia Tech or SMU).
Non-qualifier
Team: Washington State
Comment: The Cougars (1-8) are moving at warp speed toward their worst season in 16 years. The only difference: That Pac-10 was vastly tougher than this Pac-12.
Pac-12 new bowls
College Football Playoff
Team: Boise State
Comment: The finishing stretch for the Broncos (8-1) features home dates with Oregon State and San Diego State and a tentative trip to Utah State for the Flex Week. We suspect that will change given how well the Aggies are playing at the moment.
Poinsettia Bowl
Team: Texas State
Comment: The Bobcats (5-4) have morphed into a wagon that could very well advance to the conference championship and a rematch of the best Pac-12 game so far: Boise State's 46-45 escape on Halloween.
Hawaii Bowl
Team: Fresno State
Comment: With Colorado State visiting next week, the Bulldogs (5-4) have a manageable path to the postseason -- despite the somewhat surprising loss at Utah State -- even if they lose in San Marcos on Saturday.
Non-qualifier
Team: Colorado State
Comment: Given the choice, we would have expected a team coached by Jim Mora to stink on offense, not defense. Alas, the Rams (3-6) are respectable with the former and abominable with the latter.
Non-qualifier
Team: San Diego State
Comment: The date with Utah State looks more difficult than it did a few weeks ago, and the trip to Boise State next week is as daunting as the Aztecs (4-5) could have possibly envisioned. But generally, the math turned arduous the minute they gave up 56 points to Colorado State.
Non-qualifier
Team: Utah State
Comment: With Oregon State sliding and Utah State (4-5) rising, there is a path for Bronco Mendenhall to, at the very least, enter the discussion for Pac-12 Coach of the Year.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline