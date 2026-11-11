Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Pac-12 bowl selection process in 2026 treats the former conference as if it never imploded, grouping the 12 legacy schools together just as it did the previous two years. Meanwhile, the new Pac-12 teams have separate postseason arrangements. To simplify the situation, we have split them into two groups: Pac-12 legacy bowls and Pac-12 new bowls. (Washington State and Oregon State are part of the legacy bowl process with the exception of the Poinsettia Bowl.) Bowl projections will be published on the Hotline each week through the regular season.

The 24-team College Football Playoff became official Monday with plenty of accompanying details about the event itself — first and foremost, it begins next season — but few specifics regarding matters in the CFP's secondary orbit.

Will the selection committee continue to rank 25 teams on a weekly basis?

How will the 16 early-round games avoid direct conflicts with the NFL?

Also, what becomes of the bowl system?

After all, 12 quality teams that are bound for the top non-playoff bowls this fall will instead be headed to the CFP next season, forcing each tier of bowls to dip deeper into the pool of available schools.

The absence of clarity should come as no surprise from a system that, three years after the implosion of the old Pac-12, continues to group the 12 legacy schools together in the bowl selection process.

"No decisions have been made at this time," ESPN senior vice president Nick Dawson told reporters on Monday when asked about the future of the bowl system.