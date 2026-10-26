The biggest winner from the weekend, other than Utah? It was probably Arizona, which plastered Iowa State and gained ground in the race for a berth in the conference championship.

The Wildcats visit Texas Tech next weekend, then host Utah in the middle of November.

Don't be surprised if they are one of the last two teams standing. Their defense is stingy, and quarterback Noah Fifita just might be the best in the conference.

Also, Arizona (6-1) has received far less attention than the Big 12's other ranked teams. In the upside-down league, it would make perfect sense for a team from the shadows to end up in the spotlight.

3. Elimination day

It's not even Halloween, and Oregon has been eliminated from the College Football Playoff following a 21-10 loss at Illinois.

We did not have that on our bingo card for the 2026 season.

It wasn't even listed in the 'others receiving votes' category.

At the moment, the Ducks sport the worst return-on-investment in the land: a $40 million roster with three losses, no path into the CFP and an offense that remains incomprehensibly inept.

Sure, quarterback Dante Moore hasn't played since the near-decapitation at USC — and at this point, we don't expect to see Moore on the field for the Ducks again. (His return would be heavy on risk and light on reward with the CFP out of reach.)

But the problems in Eugene run far deeper than an injured QB1.