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Welcome to the Hotline’s weekly picks against the point spread, published Thursdays throughout the regular season with a focus on the most intriguing matchups across the West and the top games nationally. Betting lines are courtesy of VegasInsider.com unless noted otherwise. (Games involving FCS teams not included.) I went 8-3 last week and am 65-55-3 for the season (54.2%).

We can only guess where an on-campus appearance by ESPN's iconic 'College GameDay' ranked on the Pac-12's wish list for 2026.

Placing its champion in the College Football Playoff was the clear priority. Producing enough bowl-eligible teams to meet its obligations likely ranked high, as well. Same with a winning record in head-to-head matchups against the Mountain West.

A visit by ESPN's traveling pregame show? That had to be a top-five item for commissioner Teresa Gould and school executives.

The conference can check that box Saturday at 7 a.m. when 'GameDay' goes live from Boise State ahead of the Broncos' date with Oregon State.

It marks the show's first visit to Boise since 2010 and the first broadcast of the season from a school that isn't part of the Power Four conferences (or Notre Dame).

But for all the hoopla that accompanies 'GameDay' throughout the fall, the show offers one service more meaningful than any other: It's a three-hour infomercial for the participating schools, especially the host, and their conference.

For the Broncos, who were No. 24 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and the rebuilt Pac-12, which is effectively a start-up, the timing could not be better.