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Welcome to the Hotline’s weekly picks against the point spread, published Thursdays throughout the regular season with a focus on the most intriguing matchups across the West and the top games nationally. Betting lines are courtesy of VegasInsider.com unless noted otherwise. (Games involving FCS teams not included.) I went 7-4-2 last week and am 81-63-5 for the season (56%).

Oregon is favored by double digits Saturday afternoon in the 119th installment of its series with Washington. We're hesitant to deem it a rivalry, at least under the existing circumstances. Recent history suggests a lopsided outcome is likely.

A deep dive into the point spreads and final scores this century reveals a trend that cannot be ignored: When the Ducks are heavy favorites, they dominate — to a remarkable degree.

The teams missed each other in 2001, due to the former Pac-12 scheduling process, and again in 2020, because of COVID. That leaves 25 matchups to assess, including the 2023 Pac-12 championship game.

Generally, Oregon's record against the spread is 17-7-1.

But drill down, and here's what we find: The Ducks have been favored by 10 points or more 13 times. Their record against the spread on those occasions: 11-2.

That includes three instances in which the point spread either matched the line this week (14) or was within one point of that number. Each time, they covered.

And it includes nine instances in which the Ducks were double-digit favorites at home, as they are this week. They covered eight times:

2004: Oregon was favored by 19 and won by 25.