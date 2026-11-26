Welcome to the Hotline’s weekly picks against the point spread, published Thursdays throughout the regular season with a focus on the most intriguing matchups across the West and the top games nationally. Betting lines are courtesy of VegasInsider.com unless noted otherwise. (Games involving FCS teams not included.) I went 7-4-2 last week and am 81-63-5 for the season (56%).
Oregon is favored by double digits Saturday afternoon in the 119th installment of its series with Washington. We're hesitant to deem it a rivalry, at least under the existing circumstances. Recent history suggests a lopsided outcome is likely.
A deep dive into the point spreads and final scores this century reveals a trend that cannot be ignored: When the Ducks are heavy favorites, they dominate — to a remarkable degree.
The teams missed each other in 2001, due to the former Pac-12 scheduling process, and again in 2020, because of COVID. That leaves 25 matchups to assess, including the 2023 Pac-12 championship game.
People are also reading…
Generally, Oregon's record against the spread is 17-7-1.
But drill down, and here's what we find: The Ducks have been favored by 10 points or more 13 times. Their record against the spread on those occasions: 11-2.
That includes three instances in which the point spread either matched the line this week (14) or was within one point of that number. Each time, they covered.
And it includes nine instances in which the Ducks were double-digit favorites at home, as they are this week. They covered eight times:
2004: Oregon was favored by 19 and won by 25.
2005: Oregon was favored by 17 and won by 24.
2006: Oregon was favored by 16 and won by 20.
2008: Oregon was favored by 13 and won by 34
2010: Oregon was favored by 36 and won by 37.
2012: Oregon was favored by 24 and won by 31.
2014: Oregon was favored by 20 and won by 25.
2022: Oregon was favored by 12 and lost by three.
2024: Oregon was favored by 18 and won by 28.
The betting line this week has moved slightly in Washington's direction, from 15.5 at the opening to 14 points today.
The Huskies are coming off their best performance of the season in the 27-24 victory over defending national champ Indiana, which could have swayed the betting public to take the points Saturday. Also, they have played well on the road.
But to pick Washington as a double-digit underdog in Eugene is to ignore an unmistakable trend established over the past quarter century.
The Hotline prefers to side with history.
We'll take the Ducks.
To the picks ...
West Virginia (+22) at Utah
Kickoff: Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX
Comment: The relevant result here is West Virginia's 53-48 loss at Texas Tech a few weeks ago. The Mountaineers can score with anyone and are undaunted on the road. Don't be surprised if this is close midway through the fourth quarter. Pick: West Virginia
Michigan (+10.5) at Ohio State
Kickoff: 10 a.m. on FOX
Comment: The Game is just a game this year, at least in terms of postseason implications. We suspect it will be coach Kyle Whittingham's finale in maize and blue after a season that has gone all wrong, but the Wolverines' defense is plenty good enough to contain Ohio State's rookie quarterback, Luke Fahey. Pick: Michigan
Cincinnati (+15) at BYU
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. on FOX
Comment: The Cougars will know before they take the field if a berth in the Big 12 championship game is at stake. (They need Texas Tech, which plays TCU Thursday evening, to lose.) That could impact their energy and urgency for a quarter or two. But they are so good at home, we don't see the Bearcats keeping it close. Pick: BYU
SMU (-7.5) at Stanford
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Comment: This had the trappings of a blowout for much of the season. Then November arrived, the Cardinal improved, the Mustangs slipped, and a sneaky-good matchup materialized for those not interested in the USC-UCLA showdown in the same window. Pick: Stanford
USC (-7) at UCLA
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. on CBS
Comment: Despite the encouraging tone in Westwood regarding quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (hip), we do not expect him to play. Which means the Bruins must use third-stringer Madden Iamaleava. Which is trouble. This game has immense consequences beyond the Big Ten race. Pick: USC
Boise State (-21) at Colorado State
Kickoff: 4 p.m. on USA Network
Comment: The Broncos are in must-win mode after the implosion against San Diego State. (With three losses, they would have little chance to reach the CFP.) They should score at will against the Rams, and vice versa — or haven't you seen Boise State's defense? The point total is a whopping 76.5. We love the Over. Pick: Colorado State
San Diego State (+3) at Washington State
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. on The CW
Comment: The point spread is undoubtedly influenced by SDSU's narrow (six points) head-to-head victory at home a few weeks ago. But the Aztecs are better than they were at the time and the Cougars are ... not. Pick: San Diego State
Washington (+14) at Oregon
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. on NBC
Comment: The Huskies must run the ball effectively but cannot rely on quarterback Demond Williams to make every play, with his arm and legs, for 60 minutes. Bottom line: With the Ducks immersed in the playoff drive, there are too many obstacles stacked against UW. Few coaches play the style-points game better than Dan Lanning. Pick: Oregon
Pittsburgh (-9) at Cal
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Comment: What should be quarterback Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele's final game in a Cal uniform might double as the last game for first-year coach Tosh Lupoi, whose tenure has been an absolute mess. Will the Bears exit the 2026 stage fighting or flopping? We expect the latter. Pick: Pittsburgh
Auburn (+16) at Alabama
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. on ABC
Comment: The Iron Bowl's crazy finishes usually unfold when Auburn hosts. This matchup is in Tuscaloosa, and the Crimson Tide cannot afford a third loss. They dropped just enough in the CFP rankings (to No. 6) to suggest trouble awaits if they lose to a mediocre opponent. Pick: Alabama
Arizona State (+9) at Arizona
Kickoff: 7 p.m. on FOX
Comment: Only one of the past seven Territorial Cups has been decided by single digits, as these rivals tend to move in opposite directions. That's not the case this year — both are bowl-bound — but it's difficult to envision anything less than a stellar performance by Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita in his final home game. Close early, not close late. Pick: Arizona
Oregon State (+3) at Fresno State
Kickoff: 8 p.m. on The CW
Comment: Both teams are bowl-eligible, which strips this rematch of do-or-die stakes. Understandably, the Beavers aren't happy about returning to Fresno for the second time in a month. But this was always a possibility given the Pac-12's flex schedule policy. Pick: Oregon State
Straight-up winners: Utah, Ohio State, BYU, Stanford, USC, Boise State, San Diego State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Alabama, Arizona, Oregon State
Five-star special: Pittsburgh. At the risk of looking foolish, we expect Cal to quit on Lupoi as the misery comes to an end.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline