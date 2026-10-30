6. Kansas

The Jayhawks have an entirely forgettable roster, with one exception: wing Tyran Stokes, the top recruit in the country and a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. (The regression can’t possibly be related to the legalization of NIL and revenue sharing, can it?) If Stokes handles the pressure of carrying a blueblood and the grind of the Big 12, KU should remain relevant. Coach Bill Self’s legacy isn’t in jeopardy, but he could use an A-level season before eventually retiring.

7. TCU

The Horned Frogs would have been slotted in the top four had forward David Punch returned — he transferred to Texas — but their roster is nonetheless equipped to finish in the top half of the conference. Forwards Xavier Edmonds and Micah Robinson should form one of the top front-court tandems, while Brock Harding offers a steady hand at point guard. Don’t be surprised if TCU starts slowly and finishes strong. Jamie Dixon’s teams usually play best when it matters most.

8. BYU

How far will the Cougars fall without AJ Dybantsa? The return of point guard Robert Wright should prevent a complete implosion, but the key to another NCAA Tournament appearance is something coach Kevin Young’s team has failed to embrace: defense. The Cougars have ranked 82nd and 59th nationally in defensive efficiency (per KenPom) the past two years. If that doesn’t change, look out below.

9. Arizona State