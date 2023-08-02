The pace of conference realignment appears to be accelerating, and Arizona and Arizona State could be on the move sooner than later.

The Arizona Board of Regents scheduled another meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Unlike Tuesday’s impromptu meeting, this one has a more specific agenda.

ABOR is planning to discuss “a review of assignments for Arizona State University President Michael Crow and the University of Arizona President Robert Robbins” as well as “possible legal advice and discussion regarding university athletics.”

Those matters will be hashed out in executive session, which is not open to the public.

With the Pac-12 on shaky ground after the departure of Colorado to the Big 12, the latter has been wooing Arizona, according to multiple reports.