LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12’s longstanding reputation as a breeding ground for top-flight quarterbacks and high-scoring offenses gives the league a feeling Arizona signal-caller Jayden de Laura described recently as “the Wild, Wild West.

“It’s going to make every game fun,” de Laura said at the conference’s annual preseason media day last week, adding, “I enjoy it,” before teammate and UA defensive back Treydan Stukes interjected: “I don’t.”

Five of college football’s 11 highest-scoring offenses represented the Pac-12 in 2022: USC (No. 3 at 41.4 points per game); Washington (No. 7 with 39.7); UCLA (No. 8, 39.2); Oregon (tied with national semifinalist TCU for No. 9 at 38.8); and Utah (No. 11, 38.6).

UA faced all five in consecutive weeks of the 2022 season, from Oct. 8 through Nov. 12.

The 2023 Pac-12 slate offers little reprieve for a defense — especially for a defense coming off allowing more points per game than all but five FBS teams and one Power Five squad (Colorado), as is the case for UA.

Describing the Wildcats’ defensive struggles a season ago as by design would not be accurate, but the issues were not wholly unexpected given head coach Jedd Fisch’s blueprint for rebuilding the program.

“Offensively, we made a big commitment a year ago,” Fisch said. “We felt if we didn’t get good on offense, were never going to be able to recruit defense. No one was going to want to come to a team that couldn’t score.”

UA rejuvenating its offense after a string of increasingly futile seasons produced a 30.8-point per game output, good for No. 48 nationally. With eight returning starters back in Tucson, including standout wide receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and a stout offensive line, the Wildcats are well-positioned for further offensive improvement.

But UA is not alone in that regard.

Of the conference’s five leading scoring offenses of a season ago, four return their starting quarterbacks with Cameron Rising back at Utah, Bo Nix at Oregon, Michael Penix Jr. at Washington and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at USC.

The Wildcats see three of the four in the 2023 campaign, with Washington, USC and Utah all on the docket.

While returners headline the presumed strength of Pac-12 offense in 2023, UA hopes to combine a healthy mix of returning presence with an influx of new faces to withstand the onslaught.

Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen is chief among UA’s returning figures, inspiring confidence in a turnaround.

“The biggest thing to having stability is that…in your second year, it’s always better than the first year,” Fisch said.

‘Nansen is the first UA defensive coordinator to be around for consecutive seasons since Marcel Yates, whose dismissal midway through the 2019 season began a run of turnover at the position. Paul Rhoads held the post in the ostensible lame-duck campaign of the Kevin Sumlin era in 2020, then Don Brown came over in Fisch’s first season before taking the head-coaching post at Massachusetts.

“It feels really nice to be in the same system again. I feel very comfortable, even having to switch position recently,” said Stukes, who, in the spring, moved from cornerback to nickel. “That continuity can only benefit us as a defensive unit.”

Stukes added the veterans with more than a year of experience in Nansen’s 4-3 scheme — one that operates with more of a six-man front due to the prevalence of multiple-wide receiver formations responsible for the Pac-12’s lofty point production — work to ease the learning curve for the bevy of newcomers joining the defense.

A host of transfers figure to fill key defensive roles for the Wildcats.

Fisch said he’s “very excited (UA has) a guy like Justin Flowe,” the linebacker transfer from Oregon and former five-star recruit. Flowe will play in a corps with Washington import Daniel Heimuli, of whom Stukes said, “I really like the way he’s playing.”

The front may be the most intriguing unit. While there is much that can be said of the value of consistency in scheme, size cannot be coached.

UA aims to address its size with Georgia transfer Bill Norton at 300 pounds and the 310 pounds UCLA transfer Tyler Manoa brings to the equation.