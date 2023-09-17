After a productive, if not somewhat muted, first two outings of 2023, Arizona’s preseason All-American wide receiver Jacob Cowing was back to his usual high-volume self Saturday against UTEP — the program he starred for through the 2021 campaign before he transferred to Arizona ahead of last season.

On Saturday, Cowing, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 (at UTEP) and 2022 (at Arizona), caught 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against his former Miner mates in Arizona’s 31-10 win at Arizona Stadium.

Cowing has only ever worn jersey No. 2 since trekking west on Interstate 10 to Tucson to join the Wildcats. At UTEP he wore No. 6.

But it’s been reported that he likely would have switched to No. 2 in El Paso, Texas, if he’d stayed at UTEP in 2022 — and that he chose that number at UA for the same deep-rooted reason.

At UTEP, No. 2 previously belonged to former tight end Luke Laufenberg, who played junior college ball in Arizona at Mesa Community College before joining the Miners.

Laufenberg, the son of former NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg, died in August 2019 at 21 years old after a multi-year battle with cancer.

As reported by El Paso television station KTSM, Babe Laufenberg shared last year on X (Twitter) that Cowing “talked to me and asked if he could wear (No. 2) at Arizona. Of course, I said yes, that Luke would be honored.”

After Cowing’s departure from UTEP, Luke Laufenberg’s No. 2 went to current Miners starting quarterback Gavin Hardison. What’s more: Hardison, uniquely, doesn’t wear the jersey with his own name on it. His kit says “Laufenberg” across the nameplate on his back.

That’s how he appeared in his white jersey, with blue lettering, Saturday in Tucson, to go along with UTEP’s orangish-gold helmets and matching pants.

"For me it's representing everything this number means: Babe, all the people I talked to, and Luke,” Hardison said last year, as reported by the El Paso Times. “Representing (Luke) to the best of my ability on and off the field, it's a blessing to get to wear this number and what it means to me."

Cowing shared similar Sentiments, as the Times reported in 2021 when he first learned he’d get No. 2, should he have been around in El Paso the next season: “I want to continue the Laufenberg legacy. I never met him personally, but hearing about Luke, what he had done, how many people he had impacted, I wanted that to live on.

"This is bigger than football. I wanted to do something for him and his family,” Cowing added. “I want to continue to bring positive energy to the team, be a selfless person like he was. I'm going to try to live up to his name."

Former UA coaches Dimel, Ohara return with Miners

After Saturday’s matchup, the UTEP traveling contingent loaded up the program’s 18-wheel equipment truck, the Miners themselves jumped on some charter buses, and the caravan left Arizona Stadium close to 12:30 a.m. with a 4 1/2 hour drive east on I-10 ahead of them back to El Paso.

The UA is one of the closer geographic rivals to UTEP’s campus; yet while the Miners’ roster includes eight players hailing from the state of Arizona, none are from Tucson itself.

But that doesn’t mean they came to town without any UA connections.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel, now in his sixth year leading the Miners, spent three seasons as an assistant coach under former UA boss Mike Stoops. He was Arizona’s tight ends coach in 2006 and 2007, and then added running backs to his portfolio in 2008. After that he spent nearly a decade as Kansas State’s offensive coordinator before taking over at UTEP.

In Tucson, Dimel was part of a staff that ultimately turned Arizona from a 3-8 team in Stoops first season to an 8-5, Las Vegas Bowl-winning program in 2008.

“Great memories. We were able to come here and be a part of Mike getting the thing flipped,” Dimel said Saturday of his time in Tucson. “It’s one of my favorite places to live. I love Tucson — such a wonderful, wonderful city.”

Dimel, in a manner of speaking, brought something from his Tucson days back with him to the Old Pueblo Saturday night: his offensive coordinator, Scotty Ohara, who also handles the Miners quarterbacks and wide receivers as part of his duties.

Ohara, a San Jose, California, native who graduated from Arizona in 2008 with a degree in molecular and cellular biology, started at the UA as a student equipment manager before moving up the ranks into a volunteer coaching role in 2007-08. That’s how he met Dimel, who he’s coached with off-and-on ever since, including at Kansas State before the last six seasons at UTEP.

“It’s kind of surreal a little bit. It’s funny — I didn’t really thing about it until we got to this week,” Ohara said of his own return to Tucson this weekend.

The last time he was in town more than a decade ago, he and his wife were driving through, heading east from California. Their only stop in Tucson: “We went and at ate Bison Witches.” on Fourth Avenue.

“I was like, ‘Oh, it’s still there.”

Ohara did play one season of college football on the defensive side of the ball for NCAA Division III Chapman University out of Orange, California. When he came to the UA, he said he tried to walk on for the Wildcats, but that wasn’t in the cards. So he got involved whatever way he could.

Ohara said the last time he was the locker room the Miners used Saturday night in Arizona Stadium, it was the Wildcats’ home locker room in 2008. The Wildcats moved into their current locker room in the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility at the stadium’s north end zone in 2013, meaning their old locker room, in the northwest corner of the stadium, became the visitor’s space — hence UTEP making it their Tucson home for a few hours Saturday night.

“I was just telling one of my guys,” Ohara said, “the last time I was in this locker room I was putting a helmet in there, you know, pregame to set up for the game.

“And now, 15 years later, I’m here coaching. It’s kind of crazy.”

Faces in the crowd: NBA forward Rui Hachimura

From megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to hip-hop’s Master P and Offset, to even the UA's own NFL legend Rob Gronkowksi, the stars — and national network pregame shows from ESPN and Fox, no less — were certainly out in force in Boulder, Colorado, Saturday for the so-called game of the day between No. 18 Colorado and Colorado State. (The Buffaloes stayed unbeaten, defeating the Rams 43-35 in two overtimes).

That game also included some big NBA names in attendance, including Khawi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Chauncey Billups.

While hardly the same level of national anticipation as the showdown in the Rocky Mountains, the matchup in Tucson Saturday had an NBA connection of its own. Rui Hachimura, a forward with the Los Angeles Lakers, was seen on the sidelines of Arizona Stadium leading up to kickoff (future Wildcat Elijah Rushing, a standout on the defensive side of the ball for Salpointe Catholic High School, posted a photo of Hachimura at field level before the game).

Hachimura’s possible connection to Tucson: the former Gonzaga star has visited Southern Arizona in recent years to spend time with Arizona men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd. Lloyd, then a longtime assistant for the Zags, was key to Hachimura’s recruitment to Gonzaga’s Spokane, Washington, campus from his home in Japan’s Toyama Prefecture.

“I saw that kid and I’m like, ‘There’s no way I’m letting this kid go anywhere else, because in a couple years this kid’s going to be special,’” Lloyd said in 2021 of Hachimura. “In his first year he didn’t play at Gonzaga, and the next year he came off the bench, but in the second half of the year years was our leading scorer. And then the third year he’s a (NBA) lottery pick.”

Tucson's Bourguet brothers: same-day starts for WMU, ASU

Away from Tucson: While brothers Trenton (Marana) and Treyson (Salpointe Catholic) Bourguet each started multiple games last season at quarterback for ASU and Western Michigan, respectively, Saturday marked the first college football Saturday the siblings were in their teams’ starting lineups on the same day.

Treyson started the Broncos’ matchup at Iowa, completing 5 of 16 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown while also running for 32 yards on eight carries. Western Michigan led 10-7, but the Hawkeyes blew it open, winning 41-10.

Trenton started for the Sun Devils later Saturday night in Tempe, but didn’t finish the outing. He was 6 of 8 passing for 47 yards and on interception when he left the game in the first quarter with a left leg injury. By the time ASU’s 29-0 loss to Fresno State was over, the Sun Devils were on to their fifth-string quarterback.

Notable among the numerous other Southern Arizona high school standouts in action Saturday:

Salpointe alum Lathan Ransom forced a fumble in Ohio State’s 63-10 win over Western Kentucky.

forced a fumble in Ohio State’s 63-10 win over Western Kentucky. Sahuaro alum Kingsley Ugwu, a transfer from Kansas State listed as the backup at left tackle on Fresno State’s depth chart, saw his Bulldogs go into Tempe and shutout ASU.

a transfer from Kansas State listed as the backup at left tackle on Fresno State’s depth chart, saw his Bulldogs go into Tempe and shutout ASU. Salpointe alum Matteo Mele, No. 1 on the Washington depth chart at center, saw his battery mate, Michael Penix Jr. complete 27 of 35 passes for 473 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-7 throttling of Big Ten foe Michigan State.

No. 1 on the Washington depth chart at center, saw his battery mate, Michael Penix Jr. complete 27 of 35 passes for 473 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-7 throttling of Big Ten foe Michigan State. Sabino alum Drew Dixon, a former Arizona Wildcat himself, caught nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first win of the year for D-III Limestone University of Gaffney, South Carolina. It was a 45-14 win over Carson-Newman University of Jefferson City, Tennessee.

