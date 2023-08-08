Arizona completed another training camp practice on Tuesday, 25 days from the season opener on Sept. 2 against Northern Arizona.

Here are some takeaways from another sunny afternoon at Dick Tomey Practice Fields:

* To begin practice, the Wildcats — split into two groups, offense and defense — practiced the "Haka" dance.

* After leaving practice early with an undisclosed injury on Monday, redshirt freshman left guard Wendell Moe returned on Tuesday.

* Left tackle Jordan Morgan (knee) participated in Arizona's team period for the first during training camp. Morgan moved smoothly in his kick step while in pass protection. Arizona's first offensive line group was Morgan, Moe, center Josh Baker, freshman Raymond Pulido at right guard and right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea.

* Arizona rolled out an all-transfer defensive line during the first team segment, with edge rusher Taylor Upshaw (Michigan), defensive tackle Tyler Manoa (UCLA), defensive tackle Bill Norton (Georgia) and edge rusher Orin Patu (Cal).

* UA receiver Jacob Cowing hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden de Laura. In the same team period, freshman cornerback Emmanuel Karnley intercepted de Laura.

* Washington transfer linebacker Daniel Heimuli is having a strong camp. The junior linebacker and Bay Area native recorded two tackles for loss on Tuesday.

* Second-year receiver A.J. Jones and quarterback Noah Fifita have developed a strong connection in training camp. Jones is Fifita's top target from our observations.