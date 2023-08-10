Arizona concluded another preseason training camp session on Thursday.

For the first time all camp, the Wildcats had their first live tackling practice. Here's how the day went down:

* Quarterback Jayden de Laura had arguably his best personal day at training camp. During one of the final team periods, de Laura threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing. Earlier in Thursday's practice, de Laura connected with Cowing for a 45-yard touchdown in a 7-on-7 drill.

* Redshirt freshman cornerback Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine — nicknamed "G7" — had an impressive day in coverage on Thursday. Celestine had numerous competitive matchups with Cowing in the slot, and the 5-9 Miami native lined up against the 6-5 Tetairoa McMillan multiple times in practice. Celestine was also among the top performers on Arizona's kickoff coverage in practice.

* Sophomore running back Jonah Coleman bursted for a 32-yard touchdown run in a team period.

* Redshirt freshman wide receiver A.J. Jones, who is among Arizona's most consistent standout pass-catchers in training camp, hauled in a 50-yard touchdown despite smothering coverage by safety Isaiah Taylor.

* Junior safety D.J. Warnell recorded an interception towards the end of Thursday's practice. Warnell, who is competing for one of Arizona's starting safety spots, was one of the Wildcats' top performers on special teams last season.

* Arizona worked on punt coverage, which had several linemen serving as the protective shield for punter Kyle Ostendorp. Among the shield the participants: Defensive tackles Tyler Manoa, Bill Norton, Sio Nofoagatoto'a, Keanu Mailoto, Jacob Kongaika and Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and offensive lineman Sam Langi.

* Arizona had two extra periods tacked on to Thursday's practice, including a 17-minute team segment. In one of those periods, kicker Tyler Loop made a 45-yard field.

* Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. donned a red jersey, signaling an injury, and was limited in practice on Thursday.