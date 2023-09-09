STARKVILLE, Miss. — It wasn't pretty. At times it was disastrous. But the Arizona Wildcats displayed grit, despite five turnovers, in their 31-24 overtime loss to Mississippi State.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura — who ended Saturday completing 32 of 46 passes for two touchdowns — tied his career-worst four interceptions, including three in the first quarter. UA wide receiver Jacob Cowing also fumbled in the red zone to contribute to the Wildcats' four first-half turnovers.

Mississippi State and the Bulldogs' new balanced attack on offense, which had 298 rushing yards in the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana, established the run game on the opening drive with three straight rushes led by running back Joquavious Marks, who had eight carries for 53 yards in the contest in Tucson last season. Marks had seven carries for 53 yards in the first quarter.

Despite Marks and MSU's offensive charge down the field, Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers' completed pass to wide receiver Justin Robinson was stuffed by nickelback Martell Irby on fourth down on the UA's 4-yard line. The ball rolled out of Robinson's hands and rolled out of bounds for a touchback. Irby started in place of starter Treydan Stukes, who was questionable for Saturday after exiting the Northern Arizona game in the first half. Irby exited the game in the first half and was replaced by junior safety DJ Warnell.

The Wildcats were also without cornerback Dylan Wyatt, who was replaced by second-year cornerback Tacario Davis. For the first time this season, Arizona deployed its 3-1-7 "dollar" package, but the Wildcats were without Stukes, Wyatt and safety Gunner Maldonado, who missed the first half on Saturday for his targeting ejection last week, so the seven defensive backs were Prysock, Davis, Irby and safeties Genesis Smith, Warnell, Dalton Johnson and Isaiah Taylor, who started in place of Maldonado.

Right guard Raymond Pulido, who has yet to make his Arizona debut after a bike accident last week. Arizona star right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea moved to right guard, the position he played last season, while redshirt sophomore Joseph Borjon started at right tackle.

De Laura's first interception was intended to tight end Tanner McLachlan, who caught his first pass of the season earlier in the drive. The ball was tipped up from McLachlan's hands and picked off by linebacker Nathaniel Watson at the MSU 46-yard line. Watson also had an interception in last season's game. MSU converted the turnover into points, Rogers found MSU receiver Lideatrick Griffin for a 23-yard touchdown.

De Laura's next interception was jumped by MSU star linebacker Jett Johnson and was returned 30 yards to the UA 6-yard line. Two runs from Marks boosted the Bulldogs' lead to 14-0 in the first quarter. The Wildcats forced a three-and-out on defense following de Laura's third interception.

On Arizona's second-to-final possession of the first half, the Wildcats' 19-play drive chewed up nine minutes and 17 seconds. De Laura, who was reluctant to run against the Bulldogs last season, had 24 rushing yards on a pair of scrambles up the middle. On third-and-goal on the 2-yard line, de Laura connected with Cowing on a flat route, but safety Shawn Preston's booming hit forced Cowing to fumble, which was picked up safety Hunter Washington Jr. and returned to the MSU 41-yard line.

Although the Bulldogs flirted with a potential 21-0 lead, Arizona defensive end Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei sacked Rogers on 3rd down to force a missed 41-yard field goal. MSU was 1-for-3 on third-down conversions in the first half.

Arizona ended the first half with a 55-yard completion from de Laura to sophomore wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, then Arizona's quarterback rushed in for a 1-yard touchdown to cut the deficit 14-7.

Arizona started the second half with the ball, but went three-and-out. Maldonado returned to the starting lineup and was paired with Taylor for Arizona's two safety positions. In zone coverage, Griffin bolted past Maldonado for a touchdown early in the third quarter.

Trailing 21-7, Arizona crafted a 10-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown by Cowing in the red zone. The Wildcats were 4-for-5 inside the red zone on Saturday.

To start the fourth quarter, Manu sacked Rogers on the Arizona 43-yard line to force MSU to punt, setting up an 80-yard drive for Arizona's offense that resulted in de Laura throwing a ball to the back of the end zone for a stretched out Tetairoa McMillan to tie the game. UA running back Michael Wiley also had a critical 27-yard reception that moved the Wildcats deep into MSU territory.

After playing just 11 snaps against NAU last week, Arizona linebacker and Oregon transfer Justin Flowe had 12 tackles, the most he's had in a game since 2021, and 2.5 stops for loss. One of Flowe's tackles for loss forced MSU to kick a field goal and take a 24-21 lead.

Although de Laura tossed his fourth interception to Jett Johnson midfield with 4:15 left in regulation, Arizona's defense forced another three-and-out.

With 2:36 left in the fourth quarter, McMillan hauled in a deep pass for 55 yards and kicker Tyler Loop's 37-yard field goal tied the game 24-24 with five seconds left to force overtime.

To start overtime, Arizona linebacker Daniel Heimuli couldn't wrap up MSU's Jeffrey Pittman and he broke off for a 29-yard touchdown. On fourth-and-10, and facing the first setback of the season, de Laura evaded MSU's pass-rushers, rolled to his left, stepped up and was tackled right at the first-down marker. After official review, de Laura's elboy was ruled down 1 yard short of the sticks. Ball game.

Arizona will end nonconference play on Saturday against UTEP in Tucson.