STARKVILLE, Miss. — Despite four turnovers, Arizona only trails Mississippi State 14-7 at halftime.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura only threw three incomplete passes in the first quarter against Mississippi State.

However, those three incomplete passes were interceptions. UA wide receiver Jacob Cowing also fumbled in the red zone to contribute to the Wildcats' four first-half turnovers.

De Laura, who led the Pac-12 in interceptions in 2022, has thrown six interceptions in six quarters against the Bulldogs going back to last season; he has four this season.

Mississippi State and the Bulldogs' new balanced attack on offense, which had 298 rushing yards in the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana, established the run game on the opening drive with three straight rushes led by running back Joquavious Marks, who had eight carries for 53 yards in the contest in Tucson last season. Marks had seven carries for 53 yards in the first quarter.

Despite Marks and MSU's offensive charge down the field, Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers' completed pass to wide receiver Justin Robinson was stuffed by nickelback Martell Irby on fourth down on the UA's 4-yard line. The ball rolled out of Robinson's hands and rolled out of bounds for a touchback. Irby started in place of starter Treydan Stukes, who was questionable for Saturday after exiting the Northern Arizona game in the first half.

The Wildcats were also without cornerback Dylan Wyatt, who was replaced by second-year cornerback Tacario Davis. For the first time this season, Arizona deployed its 3-1-7 "dollar" package, but the Wildcats were without Stukes, Wyatt and safety Gunner Maldonado, who missed the first half on Saturday for his targeting ejection last week, so the seven defensive backs were Prysock, Davis, Irby and safeties Genesis Smith, DJ Warnell, Dalton Johnson and Isaiah Taylor, who started in place of Maldonado.

Right guard Raymond Pulido, who has yet to make his Arizona debut after a bike accident last week. Arizona star right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea moved to right guard, the position he played last season, while redshirt sophomore Joseph Borjon started at right tackle.

De Laura's first interception was intended to tight end Tanner McLachlan, who caught his first pass of the season earlier in the drive. The ball was tipped up from McLachlan's hands and picked off by linebacker Nathaniel Watson at the MSU 46-yard line. Watson also had an interception in last season's game. MSU converted the turnover into points, Rogers found MSU receiver Lideatrick Griffin for a 23-yard touchdown.

De Laura's next interception was jumped by MSU star linebacker Jett Johnson and was returned 30 yards to the UA 6-yard line. Two runs from Marks boosted the Bulldogs' lead to 14-0 in the first quarter. The Wildcats forced a three-and-out on defense following de Laura's third interception.

On Arizona's second-to-final possession of the first half, the Wildcats' 19-play drive chewed up nine minutes and 11 seconds. De Laura, who was reluctant to run against the Bulldogs last season, had 24 rushing yards on a pair of scrambles up the middle. On third-and-goal on the 2-yard line, de Laura connected with Cowing on a flat route, but safety Shawn Preston's booming hit forced Cowing to fumble, which was picked up safety Hunter Washington Jr. and returned to the MSU 41-yard line.

Although the Bulldogs flirted with a potential 21-0 lead, Arizona defensive end Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei sacked Rogers on 3rd down to force a missed 41-yard field goal. MSU was 1-for-3 on third-down conversions in the first half.