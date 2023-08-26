If Jedd Fisch’s first season at Arizona two years ago was considered “Year 0,” then the Wildcats’ offense took flight in Year 1.

With notable acquisitions, including quarterback Jayden de Laura, wide receiver Jacob Cowing and tight end Tanner McLachlan, along with standout freshmen in receiver Tetairoa McMillan and offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona’s elevated itself to having one of the most historic offensive seasons in program history.

The Wildcats averaged 6.83 yards per play — 11th in FBS — in 2022 and scrapped together the sixth-best passing offense nationally — third-best in the Pac-12 behind Washington and USC.

However, the Wildcats converted 81.5% of their trips to the red zone (inside the 20-yard line) into touchdowns. That’s a 6% increase from 2021, albeit Arizona ranked 85th nationally in red-zone efficiency.

“Our challenges, we talk about it all of the time: In the red area, we’re looking to score seven (points),” Fisch said. “That is our goal every time we go out there, and if we get that done, then we have a chance to be special there.

“We had 10 possessions where we walked away with zero points,” Fisch added. “If those 10 possessions can be six touchdowns and four field goals, we’ll be in the top 10 in the country in the red zone. So we’re not looking at these huge gaps.”

Here’s how Arizona’s offense is shaping up this season:

Quarterbacks

Projected starter: De Laura (6-0, 205 pounds)

Key reserves: Noah Fifita, Brayden Dorman, Cole Tannenbaum

The rundown: In Arizona’s pro-style offense, which requires quarterbacks to occasionally take snaps under center and throw to tight ends, de Laura threw for the third-most yards (3,685) by a UA quarterback in a season while tossing 25 touchdowns and a Pac-12-worst 13 interceptions.

“Seven of (the interceptions) came in two games, so we gotta clean that up,” said de Laura, who transferred from Washington State last year. “Can’t turn it over that much in two games. And just being smart with the ball. Not forcing everything down field and just throw it out of bounds.”

Since joining Arizona in Spring 2022, de Laura, who is on the Manning Award preseason watch list going into this season, has gained roughly 20 pounds but still has the speed and agility he displayed evading pass-rushers and gaining yards. The added weight and knowledge of Arizona’s offense has de Laura “so much more in command,” said Arizona quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty.

“We always talk about owning his position, owning his job, ownership of playing the quarterback position,” Dougherty said. “I think you’re seeing that right now.”

Running backs

Projected starter: Michael Wiley (6-0, 215 pounds)

Key reserves: DJ Williams, Jonah Coleman, Rayshon Luke, Stevie Rocker, Brandon Johnson.

The rundown: With the versatile Wiley, who is the defending Territorial Cup MVP after rushing for a career-high 214 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona State, back as the headliner of Arizona’s uber-stacked running backs room, the Wildcats “got different flavors” in the backfield, said running backs coach Scottie Graham.

Wiley is Arizona’s do-everything running back, while Coleman and Williams are the “thunder” to Luke’s “lightning.” Luke, nicknamed “Speedy,” is also used in the passing game, sometimes lining up outside.

“Mike can do it all. We’ve got power running, we’ve got speed, we’ve got everything,” Graham said. “When you talk about the rainbow when it comes to running backs, you’ve got speed, power, elusive, catching the ball well. I’m very lucky to coach this group.”

The abundance of running backs “is a good problem to have,” said Graham.

“Some people say it’s a problem, I say it’s a luxury,” he said. “It depends on how you look at it. I think the glass is full and we have four solid dudes.”

Tight ends

Projected starter: McLachlan (6-5, 245 pounds)

Key reserves: Keyan Burnett, Roberto Miranda, Tyler Powell, Dorian Thomas

The rundown: McLachlan, a former Southern Utah transfer, had 456 receiving yards and a few hurdles — as in literally jumping over opponents — last season, the most by an Arizona tight end since Rob Gronkowski in 2008, the last year “Gronk” was fully healthy at the UA.

“Regardless, he could’ve caught five balls as opposed to the production he had last year, and you would’ve seen the same hunger, the same attitude, the same chip on his shoulder. ... I still think his best football is ahead of time,” Arizona tight ends coach Jordan Paopao said of McLachlan.

Paopao added there’s a “night-and-day difference” with Burnett, who is the son of “Desert Swarm” player Chester Burnett, this season. The younger Burnett remains the highest-rated tight end to sign with Arizona since Gronkowski.

Wide receivers

Projected starters: Cowing (5-11, 175 pounds), McMillan (6-5, 210 pounds) and Montana Lemonious-Craig (6-2, 200 pounds)

Key reserves: Kevin Green Jr., AJ Jones, Devin Hyatt, Malachi Riley.

The rundown: Arizona lost All-Pac-12 receiver Dorian Singer, who transferred to USC, but the Wildcats replaced him with transfer Lemonious-Craig, who dazzled in Colorado’s spring game.

Cowing, who led the Pac-12 in receptions (85) last season, returns as a preseason Second Team Associated Press All-American and All-Pac-12 Second Team selection and is on watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award and Paul Hornung Award.

“He’s one of the top receivers in the country as far as career receiving yards, back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, so he knows that all he has to do is keep working,” Arizona receivers coach Kevin Cummings said of Cowing.

Although Cowing, McMillan (the highest-rated signee in Arizona history during the modern recruiting era) and Lemonious-Craig are expected to play the lion’s share of the offensive snaps, the rise of second-year receivers in Green and Jones have given Arizona’s offense options beyond the starting trio.

“Best guys are going to play,” Cummings said. “But if you can have a fresh rotation, that always makes your group even better.”

Offensive line

Projected starters: Left tackle Jordan Morgan (6-5, 325 pounds), left guard Wendell Moe (6-2, 340 pounds), center Josh Baker (6-3, 305 pounds), right guard Raymond Pulido (6-6, 335 pounds), right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea (6-5, 330 pounds).

Key reserves: Tackle Sam Langi, left guard Leif Magnuson, center Grayson Stovall, right guard JT Hand, tackle Joe Borjon, tackle Rhino Tapa’atoutai

The rundown: Arguably the most substantial offseason victory for the Wildcats was the return of Morgan, who conceivably could’ve been a first-round NFL Draft pick, but opted to return for one more season after suffering a severe knee injury against UCLA in November. Pro Football Focus rates Morgan as the third-best tackle in college football.

The Wildcats have a formidable underclassmen tandem on the right side of the line between Pulido, a true freshman and former Alabama commit, and Savaiinaea, who started all 12 games at right guard and had the second-highest blocking efficiency grade by PFF, before switching to tackle in the spring.

Fisch said Arizona’s offensive line “is a strength for our team.”