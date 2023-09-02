Since Arizona's season-opening matchup is against an FCS opponent, Northern Arizona, the official spread wasn't released until Saturday morning.

The Wildcats open up the 2023 season on Saturday as 24.5-point favorites over the Lumberjacks, according to Action Network. It's the most points Arizona has been favored to win a game since the Wildcats were 23-point favorites against NAU two years, when the Lumberjacks upset the UA 21-19.

Arizona's matchup with NAU kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight at Arizona Stadium and will be broadcasted on Pac-12 Network.