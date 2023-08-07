For the second straight year, Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Monday.

The Biletnikoff Award is given to the top wide receiver in college football for the season.

Ten receivers from the Pac-12, including Cowing, were mentioned as Biletnikoff Award favorites entering the season; Arizona sophomore wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, a two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, was not included in the watch list. Former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer, who's now at USC, made the list.

Cowing, a preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team selection, is also on watch lists for the Paul Hornung (most versatile player) and Maxwell Award (top player).

Afrer transferring to Arizona from UTEP as a junior, the Maricopa native led the Pac-12 with 85 receptions in 2022, which is third in program history for a single season behind Bobby Wade and Dennis Northcutt. Cowing also recorded 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns as the Wildcats' starting slot receiver.