The Arizona Wildcats are in their third week of training camp with just over two weeks away from the season opener.

Here are notes and observations from Arizona's first open training camp practice of the week on Tuesday:

* Tackle Joe Borjon was held out of practice for undisclosed reasons, but stood on the sideline with his jersey on. Redshirt freshman wide receiver AJ Jones, who's had an impressive camp, and sophomore defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei were also held out on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. donned a red jersey, signaling an injury.

* Following pre-practice warmups, the Wildcats worked on kickoff coverage. Sophomore running back Rayshon Luke returned kickoffs. Luke, who dazzled in the scrimmage on Saturday, also had a 21-yard touchdown run during a team period on Tuesday.

* Arizona worked on its dollar package on defense, a 3-1-7 scheme the Wildcats utilized last season. Oregon transfer Justin Flowe was the roaming linebacker, while Gunner Maldonado, Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith, Isaiah Taylor, Ephesians Prysock, Treydan Stukes and Cal Poly transfer Dylan Wyatt as the secondary.

* Wyatt pulled in an interception defending wide receiver Devin Hyatt in one-on-ones.