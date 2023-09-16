Jedd Fisch clamored for Arizona to have a complete performance in the Wildcats' final nonconference game of the season against UTEP — and they did, in a 31-10 win over the Miners Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona (2-1) concludes its nonconference slate with a winning record for the second straight season.

After combining for 16 penalties and seven turnovers in the first two games of the season, the Wildcats had four penalties and one turnover, in addition to recording 544 yards of total offense — the most since the Colorado game last season — and holding UTEP to 332 yards of total offense, including just 49 rushing. The Wildcats held Conference-USA leading rusher and running back Deion Hankins to 34 carries on nine carries.

UA quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 23 of 29 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and had his first turnover-free performance for the first time in five games. Arizona had 300 yards passing on Saturday.

Arizona shifted its defensive lineup by starting Justin Flowe over Daniel Heimuli at "Mike" linebacker, giving Flowe his first start at the UA since transferring from Oregon. Flowe's last collegiate start was Oregon's win over Colorado on Nov. 5. Flowe and linebacker Jacob Manu led the Wildcats with 11 combined tackles, one sack and one quarterback pressure in the first half.

Defensive back Treydan Stukes, who missed the Mississippi State game with a head-related injury, started at cornerback, while Martell Irby, who was benched in the second half at MSU, started at nickelback. The Wildcats also started redshirt sophomore Isaiah Taylor at free safety, with Gunner Maldonado at strong safety.

Arizona rotated 10 defensive linemen, along with cornerbacks Dylan Wyatt, who also missed the Mississippi State game with an undisclosed injury, and sophomore Tacario Davis, along with safety Dalton Johnson and freshman Genesis Smith in the second quarter.

The Wildcats' first-quarter struggles on offense continued in their third game of the year. After picking up one first down on the opening drive, the Wildcats were forced to punt. On the following possession, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, coming off a career performance at Mississippi State, fumbled a screen pass, bringing the Wildcats' season turnover total to eight; UTEP safety Kobe Hylton was credited with the forced fumble. It's the first turnover of McMillan's career as a Wildcat. Arizona's offensive line had two holding penalties in the first quarter; it didn't have any before Saturday.

In drives that start in the first quarter this season, the Wildcats are 3-for-10 in scoring points, with five of the drives ending in turnovers.

McMillan redeemed his turnover with an acrobatic, turnaround, one-handed catch over two defenders for a 55-yard gain in the second quarter, albeit Arizona's drive resulted in kicker Tyler Loop's 45-yard field goal attempt blocked by the Miners.

Following a pass breakup in the back of the end zone by Davis, forcing the Miners to settle for a 25-yard field, Arizona crafted a 10-play, 74-yard touchdown drive in 3:44, which was capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Michael Wiley, and the Wildcats ended the first half with a 14-3 lead.

Loop's 38-yard field goal in the third quarter extended Arizona's lead to two touchdowns. Loop is 27-for-27 kicking field goals under 39 yards. Arizona safety Gunner Maldonado had a forced fumble and fumble recover.

Arizona running back Jonah Coleman was the catalyst for Arizona's six-play, 82-yard drive in third quarter, with a 59-yard run, the longest of his career. On the subsequent play, de Laura flipped a pass to Wiley on third down down to the 2-yard line. Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing ended the drive with a 2-yard touchdown catch. Cowing, the former Miner had 10 catches for 84 yards. Cowing and McMillan have each scored a touchdown in Arizona's three games this season. Arizona "Z" receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig scored his first touchdown at the UA in the fourth quarter, boosting the lead to 31-3.

Arizona's receivers had 224 yards after catch against the Miners. The Wildcats also had 27 first downs on 64 plays.

Up next: Arizona will begin its final season in the Pac-12 at Stanford on Saturday at 4 p.m.