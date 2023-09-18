Arizona's Pac-12 home opener against eighth-ranked Washington on Sept. 30 will kick off at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks, the conference revealed Monday morning.

The "Family Weekend" matchup between the Wildcats and Huskies marks the fourth time this season Arizona will play on Pac-12 Networks. It'll be the last time the Wildcats and Huskies will meet as conference opponents, before the UA enters the Big 12, while UW splits to the Big Ten, in 2024. Arizona has lost six straight games to Washington, with its last victory in 2014.

Arizona fell to Washington 49-39 in shootout fashion last season in Seattle, where UA quarterback Jayden de Laura and Huskies star Michael Penix Jr. combined for 916 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns at Washington, and was named a Pac-12 Freshman of Week for his performance.

This season, No. 8 Washington (3-0) is averaging 46.7 points per contest, with wins over Boise State, Tulsa and Michigan State. Led by Penix, the Huskies have the top passing offense in college football, averaging 493.3 yards per game.