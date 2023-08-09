Bulking up and packing on (healthy) weight across Arizona's roster has been the Wildcats' M.O. since the Jedd Fisch regime started nearly three years ago.

When Arizona's head coach combed through the list of notable storylines surrounding his program, Fisch noted the Wildcats as a team collectively gained 994 pounds, "which is one saltwater crocodile."

Added Fisch: "It's pretty nice to see the size in our team and the change in our team."

Fisch also spotlighted the roughly two dozen defensive linemen on the Wildcats's roster, along with, he said, 25 players weighing over 300 pounds, "which is completely different than when I walked through the door two years ago." Arizona currently has 16 players listed publicly at 300 pounds or more, however heights and weights aren't updated on the official roster, so it's possible the Wildcats have roughly two dozen players that weigh over 300 pounds.

To put Arizona's weight increase on the offensive and defensive line in perspective, the Wildcats' first season under Fisch in 2021 had 12 players that weighed over 300 pounds. Arizona's Pac-12 South championship team in 2014 had 10 players past the the 300-pound threshold.

A combination of sequences led to the current rendition of Arizona having more size than in recent years: The rigorous strength and conditioning program led by Tyler Owens, along with additions of seasoned veterans on the defensive line — players who have prior experience in the weight room — through the transfer portal.

Arizona added five defensive linemen via the portal: defensive ends Taylor Upshaw (Michigan) and Orin Patu (Cal), and defensive tackles Bill Norton (Georgia), Tyler Manoa (UCLA) and Sio Nofoagatoto’a (Indiana). The Wildcats also added 6-5, 275-pound junior-college defensive tackle Keanu Mailoto this past offseason, and return former UCLA transfer Tiaoalii Savea, who made critical plays during the second half in Arizona's wins over UCLA and Arizona State last season.

To begin the Wildcats' first team segment on Tuesday, Arizona had an all-transfer defensive line between Upshaw, Manoa, Norton and Patu.

"I think we can do a lot," said Upshaw, who is the son of former NFL defensive lineman Regan Upshaw. "We have to earn it every single day in camp. I think that's where we're going to make a lot of our money. ... I think we have to prove that to each other, then the nation."

Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said, "We're big up front, man.

"We're big and guys can get to the quarterback," he said.

Thus far in preseason training camp, Arizona's bulk on the defensive line is a positive development for a defense that ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in rushing defense — eighth-worst in FBS. Norton and Manoa have each recorded tackles at — or behind — the line of scrimmage.

"All of those guys, that added size on the defensive front is going to pay off and pay dividends for us on both sides of the ball," said Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll. "The defense is going to be stouter, tougher, and the offense, we have to compete against those guys every day, so it's going to make us better. We've already seen the improvement somewhat. (We still have) a long way to go. We're just getting started here."

The added size and depth on the defensive line has plugged in gaps enough for linebackers to run downhill and limit yards or tackle the ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage for loss of yards.

"They hold it up. Everything that I do is because of them, so I love them," said Arizona sophomore linebacker Jacob Manu.

The experience married with developing players on the defensive line, with budding underclassmen such as Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, Russell Davis II, Isaiah Ward, Sterling Lane II and Jacob Kongaika, among others, bestows optimism for Arizona's defensive line to have a steady rotation.

"We're subbing," Nansen said. "Like I told the guys, 'If we're playing more than four snaps, then we're not doing our jobs as coaches, especially up front.' The back end of it, I understand they have to stay because it's a rhythm thing back there.

"But up front we got to rotate. It's a long game, especially now in college football, you average anywhere from 85-90 plays and you have to keep those guys fresh."

Arizona's offensive line returns most of its starters from a year ago, including center Josh Baker, left tackle Jordan Morgan and guard-converted-tackle Jonah Savaiinaea, who played all 12 games and was a Freshman All-American in 2022. Former junior-college transfer and 6-5, 325-pounder Sam Langi, who played guard and tackle last season, redshirt freshman Wendell Moe, redshirt sophomore Leif Magnuson and true freshman Raymond Pulido are competing for the starting guard spots.

"The size is great, but I feel like we're more athletic than we were in the past, and it's starting to show up a little bit," said Carroll. "We've got a long way to go with that. But being big and athletic is a good thing on the O-line."

Pulido, a four-star recruit who flipped from Alabama from Arizona, is listed at 6-6, 345 pounds and started the camp earning reps at tackle, but has recently worked with the UA's starting unit as a right guard.

"For a young guy to have that much technicality and that much knowledge off the bat, plus with his size, it's incredible and it's awesome to have that opportunity for him to come play for us," Baker said.

Carroll said Pulido has "done great" through training camp and will "have a future somewhere at both (guard and tackle)."

"Where it's going to be this year, we're still working on that," Carroll said.

Added Carroll: "He's young, he's a true freshman, and he didn't have the spring like 'Big Jonah' last year, so he's got a lot of catching up to do. But the movement is there, the strength is there and the desire to learn. So we'll keep pressing on him and see how far we can take it."

A Pulido-Savaiinaea tandem on Arizona's right side is a blend of "overall size, athleticism, speed — everything," according to Carroll.

"There are some talented kids over there," Carroll said of Pulido and Savaiinaea. "They're young, so they have to get their communication down, and there's still a lot of competition going on. There are guys pressing for both of those (guard) spots, and it's exciting that we have a bunch of competition this year.

"We have guys that are ready to play. We're as deep as we've ever been. You just gotta keep bringing these young guys along and make this a great group."

Extra points:

• With Arizona leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 in 2024, 247Sports.com adjusted their conference rankings for the current recruiting cycle. In 247Sports' rankings, Arizona has the No. 2-rated class in the Big 12 for '24 behind UCF.

• UA receiver Jacob Cowing hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden de Laura on Tuesday. In the same team period, freshman cornerback Emmanuel Karnley intercepted de Laura.

• Morgan, who is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered at UCLA in November, participated in Arizona's team period Tuesday for the first during training camp. Morgan moved smoothly in his kick step while in pass protection.