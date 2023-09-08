STARKVILLE, Miss. — A lot can change in a year.

Although Arizona and Mississippi State are facing off roughly a year after the Wildcats’ 39-17 setback to the Bulldogs in Tucson this time around will likely have a different tone.

The Wildcats returned both coordinators and a majority of their position coaches for Jedd Fisch’s third year, however both sides of the ball — especially on defense — will have different elements this time around.

Arizona safety and co-captain Gunner Maldonado is the only defensive starter from the Wildcats’ loss to MSU slated to play Saturday. But since Maldonado was ejected for targeting in the second of Arizona’s season-opening win over Northern Arizona, the Chandler native will miss the first half on Saturday and third-year safety Isaiah Taylor will start in his place.

Arizona’s defense, which surrendered 426 yards of total offense and 27 first downs to the Bulldogs in 2022, has a more stout defensive line rotation. The Wildcats mostly used five defensive linemen against Mississippi State. Since then, Arizona used the second half of the 2022 season to groom its underclassmen on the defensive line. At times, the Wildcats played an unprecedented four true freshmen on the defensive line. Then, the Wildcats spent the offseason garnering experienced veterans from the transfer portal.

“They’re huge up front,” Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said of Mississippi State’s all-senior offensive line, which averages 6-4, 314 pounds. “So that was the plan moving forward (after last season). If you’re going to build a defense, build it from the front. That was the main focus after last season. It’s going to be a good challenge. I’m looking forward to it.“

“We’ve gotta continue to recognize there is a difference in size, and I do think big players win, so we’re working very hard to become a big team,” Fisch said. “But we also recognize that there is some skill that we have and you have to play together and see how good of a unit you can be.”

Last season, the Wildcats also didn’t have playmaking linebacker Jacob Manu against MSU. Manu spent the early stages of his freshman year on the scout team. Manu affected the Wildcats’ practices while simultaneously learning “how the vets played, how they acted to certain situations,” he said.

Now Manu, who led the Wildcats in tackles and snaps last week, is “just trying to be a leader for my team and be someone they can rely on. Just do my job on the field — my one-eleventh.”

Manu, cornerback Ephesians Prysock and defensive lineman Ta’ita’i Uiagelelei, among others, became mainstays in Arizona’s defense in the latter portion of last season.

After only allowing three points and just under four yards per play to NAU last week, Fisch is “certainly looking forward to the challenge it’s going to be” for the renovated defense on Saturday.

“I know that our defense is certainly very excited about the chance to play this team and do everything they possibly can to continue the way they played last week,” Fisch said.

“I thought they did a great job swarming the ball, playing with great effort, playing with great tenacity,” he added, “so I’m looking forward to seeing them.”

While Arizona’s personnel on defense is noticeably different, Mississippi State, schematically, will have a different tone in contrast to the late head coach and “Air Raid” pioneer Mike Leach’s system. Under Leach, who died in December, the Bulldogs were a pass-happy team that averaged 48.8 passes and 22.7 rushing attempts in 2022.

In last week’s win over Southeastern Louisiana, MSU senior quarterback Will Rogers, who had 48 pass attempts against the Wildcats last year, only threw 29 times; the Bulldogs’ rushing attack, led by running back Jo’Quavious Marks, had 39 attempts and 298 yards; it was 300 until MSU’s “victory formation” at the end of the game.

It’s a “totally different” offense under new head coach Zach Arnett, Nansen said.

“This year, they’re more focused on running the football,” Nansen said. “This year, the quarterback is the same guy, and some of their skill guys are back, but they’re completely focused on running the ball, so it’s different.”

Fisch said MSU “made a commitment to being more balanced and made a commitment to running the ball more” and having “more two-tight end sets.”

“That’s where it starts,” Fisch said. “Coach Leach did not have the same commitment. His commitment was to move the ball. He used to always say, ‘Balance was getting the ball into all playmakers’ hands, not balance of run-pass,’ so that would be the first thing I would say.

“I would say it’s more of a concerted effort. They want to run the ball, they want to be more balanced and you could see it last week when they hit that 300-yard rushing mark,” he added.

Another component to Arizona’s growth since last season is quarterback Jayden de Laura’s willingness to run when needed. De Laura refused to run for potential first downs against the Bulldogs and his one-dimensional, three-interception performance was the catalyst to the Wildcats having “our worst game against them a year ago,” Fisch said, adding that “we need to be much better there.”

Since then, de Laura has set multiple career bests for rushing and had a 53-yard rushing touchdown last Saturday. Arnett credited the growth of the “very mobile and agile” de Laura.

“The sacks he gets out of when you feel like you have him bottled up in pressure. He flushes and finds a way out of there,” Arnett said. “He has one of the quickest releases I’ve seen in football right now. So very talented.”

Mississippi State lost seven defensive starters from last season, including a first-round draft pick in cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, but 10 of the Bulldogs’ 11 starters in 2023 are either graduate players or seniors.

“We’re going to know a lot more about our secondary after this one because Jayden de Laura, the quarterback, is phenomenal,” Arnett said. “He has a very strong arm, can make all the throws on the field.”

The Wildcats are going to know a lot more about themselves after clashing with the “upper-echelon of SEC teams.” With cowbells clanging between every play in Starkville, Arizona — after working on its weaknesses in the offseason — is about to discover its true colors on Saturday.

“I really believe we’re going into a great environment, great SEC culture, and being able to bring our team there, our guys are excited, ready and willing for whatever is about to come our way,” Fisch said.

Extra points

• Arizona nickelback Treydan Stukes, who exited the first half of the NAU game, is “day-to-day” and remains questionable for Saturday; senior Martell Irby is expected to start. Freshman right guard Raymond Pulido is also questionable following a bike accident on the UA campus last week, which forced him to miss the season opener. Redshirt senior Sam Langi will likely start in Pulido’s place.