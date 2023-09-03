The night before Arizona opened up its season routing Northern Arizona 38-3 Saturday night in Tucson, the Wildcats rewarded one of their most impactful players with a full-ride scholarship.

Defensive back and team captain Martell Irby, who joined the Wildcats in the spring after four seasons at UCLA, was elevated from walk-on to scholarship status on Friday.

"That was nothing short of a blessing. I can't really explain it," Irby said following Arizona's win over NAU. "Coming out here, my circumstances and situation and all that I feel like that transpired prior to that, I just feel like it's just a testament to God's grace. I'm just glad that my love for the game turned into a scholarship. I will continue to do what I'm doing and continue to love my guys and my team and enjoy tomorrow."

Irby, a San Diego native, was a one-time Arizona commit as a running back for the Wildcats' 2018 recruiting class, before he flipped to UCLA after head coach Rich Rodriguez was fired by the UA. Following a severe knee injury, he moved from running back to defensive back in 2021. The following season, Irby briefly retired from football and left UCLA for mental health reasons.

Irby discovered his passion for football again and reunited with UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, but joined the program as a walk-on. To pay his bills and monthly expenses, Irby worked as a security guard and freelance photographer.

Since joining the UA in the spring, Irby has made a profound impact on the field but also inside the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility.

“He has an energy about him that he brings every day," said Arizona safety Gunner Maldonado. "I’ve known him for, I don’t know how many months now, only months, but I love that kid. He’s awesome.”

Along with Maldonado, Irby was named one of eight co-captains for the Wildcats this season; Irby is the only newcomer of the group. In place of nickel back Treydan Stukes, who exited Saturday with an undisclosed injury, Irby tallied seven tackles and two pass breakups, and had a 70.8 overall defensive grade by Pro Football Focus.

"That was awesome to be able to do that," Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said of Irby's scholarship. "I saw there was an article written about his story and I thought it was awesome that we were able to share with Tucson what this kid has gone through and how important it was for him to play this year, and he really did it off pennies.