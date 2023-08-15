Arizona junior quarterback Jayden de Laura was added to the 33-player preseason Manning Award watch list on Tuesday.

The annual award, which is presented by the Sugar Bowl, is voted by a panel of national media and the Manning family — Archie, Peyton and Eli — and is given to the top quarterback in college football.

De Laura, among several other top college quarterbacks, trained with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana the last two summers.

De Laura is one one of six Pac-12 quarterbacks on the preseason Manning Award watch list, along with Caleb Williams (USC), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon), Cameron Rising (Utah) and Cameron Ward (Washington State).

After transferring from Washington, de Laura, the former Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, passed for 3,685 yards, 25 touchdowns and a Pac-12-worst 13 interceptions. De Laura's 3,685 yards ranks third in a season by an Arizona quarterback.