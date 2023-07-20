LAS VEGAS — In the eyes of Pac-12 pundits, the Arizona Wildcats are the eighth-best team in the conference entering the 2023 season.

The UA was voted eighth in the preseason Pac-12 media poll that was announced Thursday afternoon. USC, which returns defending Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, was voted to finish first in the Trojans’ last season as a Pac-12 member, before bolting for the Big Ten in 2024.

USC received 25 of the 36 first-place votes; other first-place votes went to Utah (6) Washington (4) and Oregon (1). The Trojans signed three ex-Wildcats through the transfer portal this spring: All-Pac-12 receiver Dorian Singer, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs.

Washington, Utah, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA and Washington State finished ahead of Arizona in the Pac-12 media poll. The Wildcats were voted ahead of Cal, Arizona State, Colorado and Stanford.

Coming off a 5-7 season in 2022, Arizona returns a lion’s share of its offense that ranked sixth in FBS in passing yards, including All-Pac-12 Second Team selections in star receiver Jacob Cowing and left tackle Jordan Morgan, both of whom could’ve declared for the NFL Draft this year, along with quarterback Jayden de Laura, sophomore standout Tetairoa McMillan, tight end Tanner McLachlan and running back Michael Wiley, among others.

Defensively, the Wildcats steadily improved in the second half of the season in defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen’s first year at the UA. Despite finishing near the bottom of the Pac-12 in rushing defense and interceptions, budding underclassmen in linebacker Jacob Manu, a one-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week selection, along with safety Isaiah Taylor, Chandler native and defensive end Russell Davis, among others.

In the offseason, Arizona bolstered its defense — specifically the front-six unit — in the transfer portal and signed former five-star linebacker and Oregon Duck Justin Flowe.