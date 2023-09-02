To kick off its highly anticipated third football season under coach Jedd Fisch — also the program's last as a Pac-12 member — Arizona cruised past Northern Arizona 38-3 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

In front of an announced attendance of 48,195 — it was the most attended season opener at Arizona Stadium since the UA's 2018 opener against BYU — the Wildcats avenged their historic loss to the Lumberjacks from the 2021 season and won their second straight season opener for the first time since the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The last time Arizona surrendered fewer than 10 points was the Wildcats' win over Cal in 2021 that snapped a 20-game losing streak. It's also the fewest points Arizona has allowed in a season opener since its 35-0 win over the Lumberjacks in 2013.

Arizona had 478 yards of total offense and averaged 9 yards per play — 14.6 per completion and 6.9 per rush; the Lumberjacks were limited to 264 yards of total and offense and averaged 3.8 per play.

UA quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 18 of 24 passes for 285 yards and scored four all-purpose touchdowns, the most since Arizona's loss to Washington in October. The junior did turn the ball over twice by way of a first-half fumble and a fourth-quarter interception, the latter when the game was already out of reach.

The Wildcats set the tone on their first possession with a seven-play, 65-yard drive that saw de Laura connect on all four of his passes, including a 37-yard completion that saw running back Jonah Coleman get down to the 4-yard line. De Laura subsequently connected with Jacob Cowing, the Pac-12's leader in receptions in 2022, for the first touchdown of the UA season.

Coleman's 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter lifted the Wildcats to a 14-0 lead. Coleman concluded the first half with three catches for 59 yards.

De Laura, who nearly threw his first interception of the season in the second quarter, exited the game for a suspected head injury after tucking for a run inside the red zone and colliding with an NAU defender. De Laura fumbled on the play.

Arizona freshman right guard Raymond Pulido did not start on Saturday for undisclosed reasons; backup right tackle Sam Langi started in place of Pulido. Left tackle Jordan Morgan made his first appearance since suffering an ACL injury in November, but didn't play after the first possession of the second half and was replaced with Joseph Borjon.

Arizona modified its Desert Swarm-style uniforms, adding an extra red stripe to the shoulders and changing the number font, akin to the New England Patriots' navy blue "color rush" uniforms from when ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski played for the Pats.

Besides Arizona's updated threads, the new-look defense, which defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen dubbed the "Sand Storm," played nine defensive linemen in the first half. With defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea suspended for the first half due to his ejection in the Territorial Cup game last season, UCLA transfer Tyler Manoa started in his place. Manoa started alongside Georgia transfer defensive tackle Bill Norton, Michigan transfer defensive end Taylor Upshaw and redshirt freshman Isaiah Ward, who recorded a pass breakup.

The "Sand Storm" collected eight tackles for loss — six in the first half, including two from nickel back Treydan Stukes and 1.5 from Upshaw before the intermission. Arizona safety Dalton Johnson, who made his first career start, forced a fumble, with Washington transfer Daniel Heimuli falling on the loose ball for the Wildcats' first takeaway of the season.

NAU kicker Marcus Lye made a 48-yard field goal at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 14-3 at halftime.

In the second half, Stukes was replaced by former UCLA transfer Martell Irby, who is the only newcomer out of the Wildcats' eight team captains this season. Irby was rewarded a full-ride scholarship on Friday.

Co-captain and junior free safety Gunner Maldonado was ejected in the third quarter for targeting. Four plays later, Arizona defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei blocked Lye's 26-yard field goal attempt, and cornerback Tacario Davis scooped up the loose ball and returned it 85 yards for the first touchdown of the second half. It's the Wildcats' first blocked field goal returned for a touchdown since 2002.

Facing a fourth-and-2 on NAU's 37-yard line, Lumberjacks running back TJ McDaniel was stuffed for no gain by second-year linebacker Jacob Manu and former Cal edge rusher Orin Patu.

Arizona started its first offensive possession of the second half at the 9:36 mark in the third quarter. Following a trio of runs by Coleman and DJ Williams, de Laura threw a 5-yard slant pass to Tetairoa McMillan to extend Arizona's lead to 28-3.

With just over two minutes left in the third quarter, de Laura bursted for a 53-yard touchdown run on a run-pass-option (RPO) play — the longest run of his career.

To start the fourth quarter, the Wildcats had a goal-line stance and stopped NAU running back Draycen Hall for a 1-yard touchdown.

Up next: Arizona (1-0) will travel to Mississippi State (1-0), which beat SE Louisiana 48-7 on Saturday. The Bulldogs rushed for 298 yards. The upcoming trip to Starkville, Mississippi will be the Wildcats' first road trip against an SEC opponent since 2006.

Arizona 38, NAU 3 SCORE BY QUARTERS N. Arizona 0 3 0 0 — 3 Arizona 7 7 21 3 — 38 SCORING SUMMARY 1Q ARIZONA | Cowing 4 pass from de Laura (Loop kick), 11:13. 2Q ARIZONA | Coleman 7 pass from de Laura (Loop kick), 13:24. NAU | FG Lye 49, :00. 3Q ARIZONA | Ta.Davis 85 blocked field goal return (Loop kick), 11:26. ARIZONA | McMillan 5 pass from de Laura (Loop kick), 4:34. ARIZONA | de Laura 53 run (Loop kick), 2:02. 4Q ARIZONA | FG Loop 35, 10:46. TEAM STATS FIRST DOWNS: NAU 17 | ARIZONA: 22 TOTAL NET YARDS: NAU 275 | ARIZONA: 478 RUSHING-YARDS: NAU 40-89 | ARIZONA 27-186 PASSING: NAU 186 | ARIZONA 292 PUNT RETURNS: NAU 0-0 | ARIZONA 0-0 KICKOFF RETURNS: NAU 1-25 | ARIZONA 0-0 INT. RETURNS: NAU 1-0 | ARIZONA 0-0 COMP-ATT-INT: NAU 18-29-0 | ARIZONA 20-26-1 SACKED-YARDS LOST: NAU 1-1 | ARIZONA 1-12 PUNTS: NAU 6-38.5 | ARIZONA 1-39.0 FUMBLES-LOST: NAU 2-1 | ARIZONA 1-1 PENALTIES-YARDS: NAU 11-84 | ARIZONA 11-90 TIME OF POSSESSION: NAU 35:04 | ARIZONA 24:56 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: NAU McDaniel 14-56, Starling 6-13, Flores 5-11, D.Hall 6-4, Millner 5-3, Damante 1-1, Belcher 3-1 | ARIZONA Wiley 10-52, de Laura 3-47, Williams 6-38, Coleman 3-29, Luke 4-22, (Team) 1-(minus 2). PASSING: NAU Millner 14-22-0-166, Damante 3-6-0-24, Flores 1-1-0-(minus 4) | ARIZONA de Laura 18-24-1-285, Fifita 2-2-0-7. RECEIVING: NAU Owen 5-90, Currie 3-21, Johnson 2-3, D.Hall 2-1, Fleming 1-31, Glaspie 1-19, Eastman 1-13, McDaniel 1-10, Starling 1-2, Belcher 1-(minus 4) | ARIZONA Wiley 6-57, McMillan 3-65, Coleman 3-59, Cowing 3-38, Lemonious-Craig 2-49, Burnett 1-17, Green 1-5, Williams 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS: NAU Lye 26.

Up Next Who: Arizona (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0) When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. TV: SEC Network Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM