Two more Arizona Wildcats were named to national award watch lists on Thursday.

UA left tackle Jordan Morgan was included in the Wuerffel Trophy watch list for community service, while wide receiver Jacob Cowing was added to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, an accolade given to the most versatile player in college football.

Cowing, who led the Pac-12 in receptions (85) last season, enters the season as the Wildcats' star slot receiver and will also return punts and serve as the "gunner" on Arizona's punt coverage.

Both Morgan and Cowing enter the season as All-Pac-12 Second Team Selections.