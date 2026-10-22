Fresh off a bye week, the Arizona Wildcats host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday for homecoming and the celebration of the 100th anniversary of "Bear Down."
Iowa State (3-3) vs. No. 25 Arizona (5-1)
When: 4:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM, 92.5-FM (Spanish)
Point spread, over/under (via Action Network): Arizona -10.5, 50.5 points
Iowa State Cyclones
2026 record: 3-3 (1-2 Big 12)
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WHEN ISU IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 13 | Jamal Polite Jr. | 5-11 | 185 | Fr.
TE | 19 | Tyler Fortenberry | 6-5 | 245 | R-Sr.
LT | 79 | Jake Taylor | 6-6 | 310 | R-Jr.
LG | 78 | DeAndre Carter | 6-5 | 345 | R-So.
C | 63 | Braden Smith | 6-4 | 310 | R-So.
RG | 72 | Austin Barrett | 6-6 | 315 | R-Jr.
RT | 79 | Maasai King | 6-4 | 310 | R-Sr.
WR | 9 | Omari Hayes | 5-9 | 175 | R-Sr.
WR | 2 | Cody Jackson | 6-0 | 190 | R-Sr.
QB | 1 | Jaylen Raynor | 6-1 | 208 | Sr.
RB | 21 | Aiden Flora | 6-0 | 195 | So.
WHEN ISU IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DE | 88 | Isaac Terrell | 6-2 | 255 | Sr.
DT | 99 | Bryson Lamb | 6-2 | 295 | Sr.
DT | 0 | Zaimir Hawk | 6-4 | 303 | Jr.
DE | 98 | Malaki Ta'ase | 6-2 | 265 | Jr.
WLB | 10 | Carson Willich | 6-1 | 22o | R-Sr.
MLB | 7 | Sullivan Schlimgen | 6-1 | 220 | So.
SLB | 11 | William Breland III | 6-2 | 218 | Jr.
CB | 18 | David Coffey | 6-1 | 190 | R-So.
SS | 19 | Eddie Lemos | 5-10 | 187 | R-Sr.
FS | 21 | Duhron Goodman | 6-0 | 193 | R-Sr.
CB | 3 | Seth Johnson | 5-10 | 180 | So.
ISU 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE | W, 38-10
12 | at No. 21 Iowa | L, 16-13
19 | BOWLING GREEN | W, 55-7
26 | No. 15 UTAH | L, 31-17
October
3 | WEST VIRGINIA | W, 45-42
9 | at No. 8 BYU* | L, 24-10
24 | at No. 25 Arizona | 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
31 | OKLAHOMA STATE | 4 p.m., FS1
November
7 | at Baylor
14 | CINCINNATI
20 | at UCF*
28 | KANSAS STATE
Home games in Bold; *= Friday game
ISU 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Hawkins | 85-148-4 | 1,001 | 7 | 45
Flora | 2-2-0 | 48 | 2 | 46
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Flora | 90 | 680 | 6 | 7.6 | 113.3
Raynor | 51 | 166 | 3 | 3.3 | 27.7
Barnes | 25 | 90 | 2 | 3.6 | 15
Pettaway | 21 | 51 | 0 | 2.4 | 8.5
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Overby | 10 | 212 | 1 | 21.2 | 35.3
Hayes | 17 | 208 | 1 | 12.2 | 34.7
Jackson | 10 | 191 | 1 | 19.1 | 31.8
Claiborne | 10 | 103 | 0 | 10.3 | 17.2
Polite | 7 | 88 | 1 | 12.6 | 17.6
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Schlimgen | 56 | 1 | 0 | 1 | 0
Willich | 36 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0
Miller | 23 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1
Johnson | 18 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0
Breland | 17 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Arizona Wildcats
2026 Record: 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 18 | Brandon Phelps | 6-3 | 207 | Jr.
LT | 73 | Matthew Lado | 6-6 | 320 | Jr.
LG | 59 | Rhino Tapa’atoutai | 6-5 | 320 | Sr.
C | 58 | Zach Henning | 6-4 | 310 | Sr.
RG | 63 | Alexander Doost | 6-7 | 335 | Sr.
RT | 71 | Tristan Bounds | 6-8 | 320 | 6th
TE | 87 | Tyler Powell | 6-7 | 245 | 5th
WR | 84 | Rodney Gallagher III | 5-10 | 180 | Sr.
WR | 17 | Isaiah Mizell | 6-1 | 170 | So.
QB | 1 | Noah Fifita | 5-10 | 190 | 5th
RB | 3 | Kedrick Reescano | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DL | 3 | Tre Smith | 6-5 | 265 | 6th
DL | 95 | Leroy Palu | 6-3 | 295 | Sr.
DL | 99 | Mays Pese | 6-3 | 290 | So.
LB | 7 | Chase Kennedy | 6-3 | 235 | 5th
LB | 6 | Taye Brown | 6-2 | 230 | Sr.
LB | 48 | Cooper Blomstrom | 6-2 | 245 | Sr.
NB | 15 | Malcolm Hartzog Jr. | 5-8 | 190 | 5th
CB | 8 | Jay’Vion Cole | 5-10 | 190 | 5th
CB | 9 | Tyrese Boss | 5-11 | 185 | Jr.
BS | 23 | Lee Molette III | 6-1 | 195 | 5th
FS | 13 | Cam Chapa | 5-11 | 195 | Jr.
UA 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | NORTHERN ARIZONA | W, 35-7
12 | at No. 15 BYU | L, 28-17
19 | NORTHERN ILLINOIS | W, 42-17
26 | at Washington State | W, 34-24
October
3 | CINCINNATI | W, 34-7
10 | at West Virginia | W, 52-31
24 | IOWA STATE | 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
31 | at No. 8 Texas Tech | 9 a.m., ESPN or ABC
November
6 | TCU* | ESPN
14 | No. 10 UTAH
21 | at Kansas State
28 | ARIZONA STATE
Home games in Bold; *=Friday game
UA 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Fifita | 140-191-4 | 1,756 | 16 | 72
Anderson | 7-12-2 | 84 | 0 | 32
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reescano | 72 | 262 | 4 | 3.6 | 43.7
Roberts | 23 | 225 | 2 | 9.8 | 45
Craig | 24 | 186 | 1 | 7.8 | 31
Fifita | 44 | 104 | 3 | 2.4 | 17.3
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Mizell | 19 | 359 | 4 | 18.9 | 59.8
Spivey | 22 | 314 | 4 | 14.3 | 62.8
Phelps | 12 | 226 | 3 | 18.8 | 37.7
Richardson | 16 | 187 | 0 | 11.7 | 62.3
Hunter | 13 | 155 | 1 | 11.9 | 31
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Brown | 39 | 0.5 | 0 | 1 | 0
Blomstrom | 30 | 1.5 | 0 | 0 | 1
Chapa | 28 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0
Molette | 27 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Olson | 26 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0
Head to Head
44 Antwan Roberts vs. 7 Sullivan Schlimgen
Roberts has settled into his role as the third running back in Arizona's rotation, especially with veteran Ismail Mahdi ineligible as a five-for-five player following a court ruling. Roberts had a game-sealing 30-yard touchdown run against West Virginia two weeks ago. Protecting the football will be important for Roberts, who has two fumbles. ISU leads the Big 12 in fumble recoveries.
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native is in his second season playing under head coach Jimmy Rogers, who was a longtime coach at South Dakota State, which is about an hour from Schlimgen's hometown. Schlimgen played at Washington State last season and started the second half of the season. Schlimgen is second in the Big 12 in tackles (56) this season — third in solo tackles (30).
15 Malcolm Hartzog vs. 1 Jaylen Raynor
Hartzog has played a team-high 382 defensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Hartzog has the sixth-most tackles (23) on Arizona's defense, but the slot cornerback has the second-best tackling grade (82.9) on PFF behind defensive end Tre Smith — the fourth-best run-stopping grade (71.4) for the UA. Hartzog's versatility will be important against Aiden Flora and ISU's tight ends.
The Iowa State captain was a three-year starter at Arkansas State before transferring to ISU this season. Raynor was the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2023. In three-plus seasons, Raynor has completed 62.3% of his passes for 9,695 yards, 59 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Raynor has 1,001 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
The matchup
When Arizona has the ball …
The Wildcats will be tested against an opportunistic Iowa State defense that leads the Big 12 in fumble recoveries and is fifth in passing defense. Arizona will be without its starting three receivers for the second straight game, but the UA passing attack has gotten a spark from rising backups in Isaiah Mizell, who leads the Wildcats in receiving, and Brandon Phelps.
When Iowa State has the ball …
Despite Iowa State being second-to-last in the Big 12 in total offense, the Cyclones have one of the top running backs in the conference in Flora, who is third in rushing. Having productive plays on first and second down and getting into third-and-short situations with Flora and a versatile quarterback in Raynor could open up play-action and give ISU's offense more dimensions.
College Football 27 prediction: Arizona 21, Iowa State 10
After a goal-line rushing touchdown by Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano, it was 7-0 for most of the first half and third quarter until quarterback Noah Fifita threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Shane King to take a 14-0 lead. Fifita threw another touchdown to wide receiver Isaiah Mizell to grab a 21-3 lead.
The only touchdown allowed by Arizona's defense was on the final play of the game. The video game didn't show UA defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales fuming on the sideline.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports