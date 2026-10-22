The matchup

When Arizona has the ball …

The Wildcats will be tested against an opportunistic Iowa State defense that leads the Big 12 in fumble recoveries and is fifth in passing defense. Arizona will be without its starting three receivers for the second straight game, but the UA passing attack has gotten a spark from rising backups in Isaiah Mizell, who leads the Wildcats in receiving, and Brandon Phelps.

When Iowa State has the ball …

Despite Iowa State being second-to-last in the Big 12 in total offense, the Cyclones have one of the top running backs in the conference in Flora, who is third in rushing. Having productive plays on first and second down and getting into third-and-short situations with Flora and a versatile quarterback in Raynor could open up play-action and give ISU's offense more dimensions.

College Football 27 prediction: Arizona 21, Iowa State 10

After a goal-line rushing touchdown by Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano, it was 7-0 for most of the first half and third quarter until quarterback Noah Fifita threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Shane King to take a 14-0 lead. Fifita threw another touchdown to wide receiver Isaiah Mizell to grab a 21-3 lead.