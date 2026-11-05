Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales pays attention to the social media comments left on "X" (or Twitter) and message boards.
He feels the same way as many of the UA faithful following the 22nd-ranked Wildcats' loss to No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock, the second loss of the season for Arizona.
Arizona is 6-2 with two road losses to top-15 opponents (BYU and Texas Tech) entering Friday night's contest with TCU at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson.
“I'm still sick to my stomach for the outcome,” Gonzales said. “I'm excited for the City of Tucson for having that expectation.”
The Big 12 Championship Game isn't out of the equation for the Wildcats. Arizona needs to win out and have both Texas Tech and BYU lose over the next month. When Arizona hosts No. 3 Utah in Tucson next week, it's conceivable the Utes could be the top-ranked team in college football with No. 1 Miami and No. 2 Georgia both playing road games against ranked opponents this week.
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“The great thing is we still have a bunch of football to play,” Gonzales said. “We still have everything in front of us to play for. It got a little bit harder (to get to the Big 12 title game). There's going to be a two-loss team in the championship game. I'd be shocked if there's not. We're not eliminated from it. We're not even close to being eliminated from it.”
Going into the season, most expected Arizona to lose on the road to BYU and Texas Tech. It doesn't change the fact that Arizona had multiple chances — two critical fourth-and-short chances — down the stretch to win both of those games and came up short both times. The Wildcats had a halftime lead in both losses.
“We have a damn good football team in Tucson,” Gonzales said. “There's a lot to be excited about. We're going in the right direction with this football program, which is awesome.
“I'll tell you this: being 6-2 at the University of Arizona and people being disappointed is freaking awesome. It is awesome, because that hasn't been the case around here. We want to continue to build this every single year.
“Could we be 7-1 or 8-0? Absolutely, we damn well could be. But we're not. We're 6-2, so we have the opportunity go out there and attack TCU on Friday night and I cannot wait for that opportunity.”
Since the start of last year, the Wildcats are 15-6. Arizona is ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.
The Wildcats are also ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Arizona is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the fourth consecutive season, which hasn’t happened since the “Desert Swarm” era from 1992-95 — arguably the best four-year stretch in program history.
Brennan has raised the floor for Arizona football. The ceiling will be determined this season and beyond, especially with the expanded 24-team CFP in 2027.
In order to have a shot at the conference championship, the Wildcats have to bounce back this week against a plucky TCU team that is in its fifth season under head coach Sonny Dykes, who is a renowned offensive play-caller and quarterbacks coach, but the Horned Frogs have the third-worst offense and second-worst scoring offense in the Big 12.
TCU's strengths are on the defensive side of the ball, a unit coached by third-year defensive coordinator Andy Avalos.
TCU has the top defense in the Big 12, allowing 287.6 yards per game. Arizona has the sixth-best defense in the Big 12, allowing just over 334 yards.
TCU and Baylor have given up the fewest touchdowns (12) in the conference. TCU also has the third-most forced fumbles (9) in the Big 12; Arizona has six. The Horned Frogs have given up the fewest first downs (16.3 per game) in the Big 12 and have the best third-down defense (31.4%) in the conference.
“They do a good job of not letting people score on them,” Brennan said. “They’re the best defense in our conference. They do an awesome job of mixing up their coverages, pressures. They do a good job of defending what you put on tape. That’s part of them.
“Andy has been calling plays for a long time and is really good at it. They match that with really good personnel. It’s been showing up and it’s a really effective defense against everybody they played.”
Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege said, “I thought last week was going to be tough.”
“When you watch the tape on TCU, man, these guys are good,” Doege said. “When you watch the tape, you're like, ‘What can you do?’ ... They're solid everywhere. They have really good players. When you watch the tape, you're like, ‘Where's the easy one at? Where can we get a few yards?’
“It seems like every first down has to be earned. We're definitely going to be challenged. I think our kids are ready for that and built for that. Not one time since I've been here have they backed down from something like this.”
Friday could be the biggest challenge they've had at home all season, facing a .500 TCU team with a highly productive defense.
Arizona's response against TCU, after an emotional setback in West Texas last week, could either extend the hope and belief of an unprecedented season for the Wildcats or alter their postseason plans.
“There's not anybody in that building that doesn't think we're not a good football team,” Doege said. “We're confident. Did we let one slip (at Texas Tech)? Potentially, yeah. They were pretty good, too.
“Did we have a chance to win it at the end? Yes. ... We didn't finish that game the way it was supposed to be finished, but we were in that fight, and we were very capable of winning that game — just like we were very capable of winning BYU.
“I know our guys are excited to play and prove people wrong.”
Extra points
— Arizona is down two starting defensive backs for the TCU game: cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who's out for a second straight game, and free safety Cam Chapa, who's out with an undisclosed injury. Chapa started the last five games and is second on the team with 38 tackles. Quinn Olson and Gavin Hunter are expected to step in for the injured Chapa.
— Arizona tight end Cole Rusk and defensive tackle Zac Siulepa are listed as probable. Rusk has missed the last five games with a leg injury. Arizona freshman receiver and punt returner Caleb "Jet" Smith is questionable, along with running back Ismail Mahdi, linebacker Max Harris and cornerback Swayde Griffin.
— Arizona is hosting 10 recruits for Friday's game, including 2027 Houston-area running back and UA commit Curtis Zeno. Most of Arizona's visitors are a part of the 2028 recruiting cycle.
— The Wildcats will have five players from Los Angeles-area powerhouse high school St. John Bosco taking visits on Friday, including 2028 quarterback Koa Malau'ulu, the son of former Arizona quarterback George Malau'ulu. The younger Malau'ulu is 6-2, 180 pounds and has 6,312 yards, 76 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in his high school career.
— Arizona is hosting four-star 2028 safety Kentrell Gaddis II from Choctaw, Oklahoma.
— Since joining the Big 12, Arizona is 2-4 against Texas teams — 2-5 including the loss to SMU in the Holiday Bowl. Arizona's only wins against Texas Teams are home wins over Houston and Baylor in 2024 and '25. The Wildcats have two losses to Texas Tech, one loss to Houston and a loss to TCU.
— This will be TCU's first game in Tucson since 2003, when the 19th-ranked Horned Frogs were nearly upset by Arizona in overtime, but left the Old Pueblo with a 13-10 win. TCU receiver Reggie Harrell scored a 98-yard touchdown in the first quarter, which was TCU's only touchdown of the game.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports