“They do a good job of not letting people score on them,” Brennan said. “They’re the best defense in our conference. They do an awesome job of mixing up their coverages, pressures. They do a good job of defending what you put on tape. That’s part of them.

“Andy has been calling plays for a long time and is really good at it. They match that with really good personnel. It’s been showing up and it’s a really effective defense against everybody they played.”

Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege said, “I thought last week was going to be tough.”

“When you watch the tape on TCU, man, these guys are good,” Doege said. “When you watch the tape, you're like, ‘What can you do?’ ... They're solid everywhere. They have really good players. When you watch the tape, you're like, ‘Where's the easy one at? Where can we get a few yards?’

“It seems like every first down has to be earned. We're definitely going to be challenged. I think our kids are ready for that and built for that. Not one time since I've been here have they backed down from something like this.”

Friday could be the biggest challenge they've had at home all season, facing a .500 TCU team with a highly productive defense.

Arizona's response against TCU, after an emotional setback in West Texas last week, could either extend the hope and belief of an unprecedented season for the Wildcats or alter their postseason plans.

“There's not anybody in that building that doesn't think we're not a good football team,” Doege said. “We're confident. Did we let one slip (at Texas Tech)? Potentially, yeah. They were pretty good, too.