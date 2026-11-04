Arizona hosts the TCU Horned Frogs for a Friday night showdown in Tucson.
TCU (4-4) vs. No. 22 Arizona (6-2)
When: 8:15 p.m., Friday
Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium
TV: ESPN
Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM, 92.5-FM (Spanish)
Point spread, over/under (via Action Network): Arizona -9.5, 43.5 points
TCU Horned Frogs
2026 record: 4-4 (2-3 Big 12)
WHEN TCU IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
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WR | 6 | Jeremy Scott | 6-3 | 210 | Jr.
TE | 81 | Kari Ashley | 6-4 | 225 | Sr.
LT | 56 | Ben Taylor-Whitfield | 6-6 | 315 | Sr.
LG | 70 | Ryan Hughes | 6-6 | 320 | Jr.
C | 59 | Jaheim Buchanon | 6-4 | 300 | Sr.
RG | 58 | Noah McKinney | 6-4 | 330 | Sr.
RT | 73 | Kilian Registe | 6-6 | 300 | So.
WR | 7 | Jordan Dwyer | 6-0 | 190 | 5th
WR | 18 | Ed Small | 6-0 | 210 | So.
QB | 1 | Jaden Craig | 6-3 | 230 | 5th
RB | 26 | Jeremy Payne | 5-10 | 180 | Jr.
WHEN TTU IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DE | 97 | Paul Oyewale | 6-4 | 265 | 5th
DT | 95 | Markis Deal | 6-5 | 325 | Sr.
DT | 92 | Ansel Din-Mbuh | 6-4 | 300 | Sr.
DE | 14 | John Schobel | 6-5 | 245 | So.
LB | 3 | Max Carroll | 6-3 | 230 | Sr.
LB | 37 | Hudson Hooper | 6-2 | 235 | Sr.
NB | 6 | Kylin Jackson | 6-3 | 200 | Sr.
CB | 1 | Vernon Glover | 6-1 | 190 | Sr.
SS | 3 | Devyn Hidrogo | 6-0 | 205 | Jr.
FS | 2 | Jamel Johnson | 6-1 | 205 | Sr.
CB | 4 | Gil Jackson | 6-3 | 200 | So.
TCU 2026 SCHEDULE
August
29 | NORTH CAROLINA | L, 15-10 (Ireland)
September
12 | GRAMBLING | W, 63-7
19 | ARKANSAS STATE | W, 31-7
26 | at UCF | L, 21-13
October
3 | No. 10 BYU | L, 17-10
17 | at Baylor | W, 17-6
24 | WEST VIRGINIA | L, 24-20
31 | KANSAS | W, 22-16
November
6 | at No. 24 Arizona* | Friday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
14 | KANSAS STATE
21 | No. 3 UTAH
26 | at No. 13 Texas Tech^
Home games in Bold; *= Friday game; ^=Thursday game
TCU 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Craig | 175-269-6 | 2,207 | 11 | 67
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Payne | 88 | 429 | 2 | 4.9 | 71.5
Denman | 47 | 158 | 2 | 3.4 | 22.6
Craig | 67 | 109 | 2 | 1.6 | 13.6
Walker | 10 | 67 | 0 | 6.7 | 13.4
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Ashley | 38 | 560 | 4 | 14.7 | 70
Small | 40 | 548 | 2 | 13.7 | 68.5
Dwyer | 27 | 409 | 0 | 15.1 | 81.8
Scott | 15 | 203 | 1 | 13.5 | 25.4
Hayes | 14 | 196 | 0 | 14 | 24.5
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Hooper | 50 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Johnson | 50 | 1 | 1 | 0 | 0
Carroll | 36 | 0 | 1 | 2 | 1
Din-mbuh | 31 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0
Glover | 27 | 0 | 1 | 1 | 1
Arizona Wildcats
2026 Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big 12)
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 18 | Brandon Phelps | 6-3 | 207 | Jr.
LT | 73 | Matthew Lado | 6-6 | 320 | Jr.
LG | 59 | Rhino Tapa’atoutai | 6-5 | 320 | Sr.
C | 58 | Zach Henning | 6-4 | 310 | Sr.
RG | 63 | Alexander Doost | 6-7 | 335 | Sr.
RT | 71 | Tristan Bounds | 6-8 | 320 | 6th
TE | 87 | Tyler Powell | 6-7 | 245 | 5th
WR | 5 | Gio Richardson | 5-10 | 180 | So.
WR | 17 | Isaiah Mizell | 6-1 | 170 | So.
QB | 1 | Noah Fifita | 5-10 | 190 | 5th
RB | 3 | Kedrick Reescano | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DL | 3 | Tre Smith | 6-5 | 265 | 6th
DL | 95 | Leroy Palu | 6-3 | 295 | Sr.
DL | 99 | Mays Pese | 6-3 | 290 | So.
LB | 7 | Chase Kennedy | 6-3 | 235 | 5th
LB | 6 | Taye Brown | 6-2 | 230 | Sr.
LB | 48 | Cooper Blomstrom | 6-2 | 245 | Sr.
NB | 15 | Malcolm Hartzog Jr. | 5-8 | 190 | 5th
CB | 12 | Dwight Bootle | 5-9 | 175 | Sr.
CB | 9 | Tyrese Boss | 5-11 | 185 | Jr.
BS | 23 | Lee Molette III | 6-1 | 195 | 5th
FS | 13 | Cam Chapa | 5-11 | 195 | Jr.
UA 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | NORTHERN ARIZONA | W, 35-7
12 | at No. 15 BYU | L, 28-17
19 | NORTHERN ILLINOIS | W, 42-17
26 | at Washington State | W, 34-24
October
3 | CINCINNATI | W, 34-7
10 | at West Virginia | W, 52-31
24 | IOWA STATE | W, 39-3
31 | at No. 13 Texas Tech | L, 34-26
November
6 | TCU* | ESPN | 8:15 p.m.
14 | No. 3 UTAH
21 | at Kansas State
28 | ARIZONA STATE
Home games in Bold; *=Friday game
UA 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Fifita | 200-270-4 | 2,064 | 19 | 94
Anderson | 10-15-2 | 112 | 0 | 32
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reescano | 89 | 321 | 7 | 3.6 | 40.1
Roberts | 39 | 263 | 2 | 6.7 | 37.6
Craig | 36 | 246 | 2 | 6.8 | 30.8
Fifita | 57 | 97 | 3 | 1.7 | 12.1
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Mizell | 34 | 675 | 6 | 19.9 | 84.4
Spivey | 22 | 314 | 4 | 14.3 | 62.8
Phelps | 21 | 280 | 3 | 13.3 | 35
Richardson | 22 | 277 | 0 | 12.6 | 69.3
Hunter | 17 | 207 | 1 | 12.2 | 34.5
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Brown | 47 | 0.5 | 0 | 1 | 0
Chapa | 38 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 1
Hartzog | 37 | 0.5 | 0 | 0 | 0
Molette | 35 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0
Blomstrom | 34 | 1.5 | 0 | 0 | 1
Head to Head
5 Giovanni Richardson vs. 2 Jamel Johnson
Richardson returned to the lineup last week after missing the previous two games due to a leg injury. He also missed Arizona's wins over NIU and Washington State for the same injury he suffered in the Week 2 loss to BYU. Richardson had six catches for 90 yards against Texas Tech. Richardson is the only UA pass catcher with 15-plus receptions and no touchdown catches.
Johnson has been a three-year starter for the Horned Frogs and has 238 career tackles, six interceptions and seven pass deflections. Johnson is TCU's leading tackler this season with 50 tackles. He also has a sack, a pass breakup and an interception this season. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said Johnson "is outstanding. He's a total stud. ... He's got range. He's a really good player."
13 Cam Chapa vs. 81 Kari Ashley
Chapa has the second-most tackles (37) at Arizona this season. The Northern Colorado transfer — and Arizona's latest great discovery from the FCS market — has the most single-game tackles (15) on Arizona's defense. The free safety had seven tackles and a forced fumble last week against Texas Tech. Chapa's status is questionable this week, according to the Big 12 availability report.
The Atlanta-area native and TCU tight end started his college career with hometown Georgia Tech and played two seasons for the Yellow Jackets before transferring to Navarro College (Texas) for a season. Ashley earned a plethora of G6 offers before signing with TCU in December. Ashley leads the Horned Frogs in receiving yards (560) and receiving touchdowns (4).
When TCU has the ball …
After facing some of the top rushing attacks in the Big 12 over the last month or so, the UA defense squares off with the worst rushing offense in the conference. TCU is averaging 114.6 rushing yards per game. However, TCU quarterback and Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, who rushed for 87 yards in a comeback win over Kansas, is capable of using his legs.
When Arizona has the ball …
TCU's defense is tops in the Big 12 in scoring defense (14.1 points per game). The Horned Frogs have only allowed 12 touchdowns in eight games this season. After going 1 for 10 on third-and-long plays against Texas Tech, look for Arizona's offense to be more effective on first and second down to stay on the field and wear down arguably the best defense in the Big 12.
College Football 27 prediction: UA 20, TCU 16
The Wildcats rallied from a 10-point deficit at halftime to beat the Horned Frogs. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw two touchdowns in the second half, including the go-ahead touchdown with just over three minutes left.
After TCU took a 16-13 lead with a field goal, Fifita found wide receiver Chris Hunter over the middle for a 50-yard touchdown to move ahead 20-13. Hunter caught two passes in Arizona's loss to TCU in Fort Worth in 2024.
Hartzog intercepted Craig on the following possession. Despite three made field goals by TCU kicker Kyle Lemmermann from 55, 53 and 49 yards, the Wildcats prevailed at home.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports