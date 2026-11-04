When TCU has the ball …

After facing some of the top rushing attacks in the Big 12 over the last month or so, the UA defense squares off with the worst rushing offense in the conference. TCU is averaging 114.6 rushing yards per game. However, TCU quarterback and Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, who rushed for 87 yards in a comeback win over Kansas, is capable of using his legs.

When Arizona has the ball …

TCU's defense is tops in the Big 12 in scoring defense (14.1 points per game). The Horned Frogs have only allowed 12 touchdowns in eight games this season. After going 1 for 10 on third-and-long plays against Texas Tech, look for Arizona's offense to be more effective on first and second down to stay on the field and wear down arguably the best defense in the Big 12.

College Football 27 prediction: UA 20, TCU 16

The Wildcats rallied from a 10-point deficit at halftime to beat the Horned Frogs. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw two touchdowns in the second half, including the go-ahead touchdown with just over three minutes left.

After TCU took a 16-13 lead with a field goal, Fifita found wide receiver Chris Hunter over the middle for a 50-yard touchdown to move ahead 20-13. Hunter caught two passes in Arizona's loss to TCU in Fort Worth in 2024.