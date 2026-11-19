Arizona's 40-39 loss to No. 2 Utah "was an incredible college football game," said Brent Brennan, but the UA head coach "didn’t get much sleep Saturday.”

"Losing a game like that is super tough," said Arizona linebacker Cooper Blomstrom. "We took it kind of hard, but the coaches do a great job of getting us in the right mindset."

Said Arizona wide receiver Chris Hunter: “Our motto has always been to respond and how quickly can we respond and return to the redline standard. … If you’re mad about the game, you feel a certain type of way, we have another opponent to unleash all of that on. It’s about responding and getting back to our brand of football.”

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales complimented the UA's performance against the Utes and said, “I’m proud for how hard our football team played. I’m sick to my stomach that we didn’t get it done. There’s no moral victories in this. We’re 20 points from being undefeated and being a top-five team in the country. Ifs and buts, all those things. We didn’t get it done."

The Wildcats "still have a lot to play for" this season, Gonzales said.

"We got an opportunity to win nine (games)," he said. "If we can win a bowl game, 10 (games). But we have an unbelievable challenge in Manhattan, Kansas.”

Arizona could win the next two regular-season games and become the first UA team to nine games in back-to-back seasons since 1974 and '75.

“I wasn’t even born then," Gonzales said. "What is being built here is special."