MANHATTAN, Kansas — It’s a trap!
Over the years, the game preceding the Territorial Cup hasn’t been too kind to the Arizona Wildcats.
In the last 10 years, Arizona is 2-8 in games before its regular-season finale against arch rival Arizona State. The Wildcats’ only wins before the Territorial Cup are from the 2023 and ‘25 seasons, albeit both games were at home.
Over the last decade, the Wildcats are 0-5 in road games that land right before the Territorial Cup.
If there was ever a potential trap game for Arizona, it's this Saturday, when the 19th-ranked Wildcats — after moving up four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings — square off with Kansas State in Manhattan.
Kansas State is riding a four-game losing streak and is struggling to find an answer at quarterback with the injured Avery Johnson likely out for the season. Kansas State is a loss away from not going to a bowl game, and it's also Senior Day on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
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“It’s always an emotional night for those seniors and their teammates, what they’ve been through together," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. "The fans always show up to those kind of those things out of respect for those guys.
"I expect it to be rocking and I expect to get their best effort without question. I expect their fanbase to show up for those kids. … The senior game is a special night."
Saturday has all the makings of a trap game. However, the Wildcats are just trying to make sure they don't go into their final game of the regular season — quarterback Noah Fifita's final home game in Tucson — with back-to-back losses.
Arizona's 40-39 loss to No. 2 Utah "was an incredible college football game," said Brent Brennan, but the UA head coach "didn’t get much sleep Saturday.”
"Losing a game like that is super tough," said Arizona linebacker Cooper Blomstrom. "We took it kind of hard, but the coaches do a great job of getting us in the right mindset."
Said Arizona wide receiver Chris Hunter: “Our motto has always been to respond and how quickly can we respond and return to the redline standard. … If you’re mad about the game, you feel a certain type of way, we have another opponent to unleash all of that on. It’s about responding and getting back to our brand of football.”
Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales complimented the UA's performance against the Utes and said, “I’m proud for how hard our football team played. I’m sick to my stomach that we didn’t get it done. There’s no moral victories in this. We’re 20 points from being undefeated and being a top-five team in the country. Ifs and buts, all those things. We didn’t get it done."
The Wildcats "still have a lot to play for" this season, Gonzales said.
"We got an opportunity to win nine (games)," he said. "If we can win a bowl game, 10 (games). But we have an unbelievable challenge in Manhattan, Kansas.”
Arizona could win the next two regular-season games and become the first UA team to nine games in back-to-back seasons since 1974 and '75.
“I wasn’t even born then," Gonzales said. "What is being built here is special."
Another motivational factor for Arizona this week is — even though the UA beat Kansas State in Tucson last season — avenging its loss to K State in Manhattan two years ago, the UA's unofficial introduction to the Big 12, because it was the first game of a home-and-home series.
Kansas State blasted Arizona 31-7 and ended the UA's nine-game winning streak that went back to Fifita's first season as the starter before Brennan took over for Jedd Fisch, who went to Washington.
The loss to Kansas State was one of eight setbacks for Arizona in Brennan's first season at the helm.
“I remember it being an incredible environment," Brennan said. "Their fans really care. They shut down school for the day and it was a Friday game. I remember their students talking crazy to me pregame."
That interaction between Brennan and the Kansas State students inspired Arizona to move its visitors' sideline to the other side in front of the Zona Zoo at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
"I was standing with (Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois) at the game against Kansas State,” Brennan said earlier this year. "The student section was on our sideline. Her and I were talking about the old Pac-12 rule, where you couldn't have the student section on the visiting team's sideline. In the Big 12, that's not a rule.
“Right behind me, the students were all over me. They found really creative things to say about my mom, my sister — they were relentless! ... At that point, Desireé and I started talking about putting the visiting team in front of the Zona Zoo, because the Zona Zoo is one of the best parts about coming to game day here. They're rowdy, having a great time and add incredible energy to the environment. Maybe we can turn some of that on the opponent?”
Gonzales said Arizona's road game at Kansas State two years ago "was loud as can be."
Arizona is expecting a similar environment despite Manhattan expected to receive thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Saturday.
"It doesn’t matter what the weather is," Gonzales said. "We show up and it’s going to be a great football game between two physical teams."
Trap game? Emotional hangover game? Brennan doesn't buy it.
“I think we have an incredible group of young men in that locker room," Brennan said. "I think we have great leadership in our locker room. Those guys are excited to play. They don’t like how that (Utah loss) felt and they can’t wait to play the next challenge ahead of us — it doesn’t matter who it is.
"The hangover and all that stuff, that’s B.S. That’s not real. Let’s get ready to play right now and attack this day, this opportunity in front of us. That’s what we’re doing.”
Extra points
— Klein, on Arizona's defense: "They fly around. They cause a lot of chaos. Like I said, they're stemming, twisting, pressures, a lot of different looks. You've got to be fundamentally sound. You've got to find ways to quiet that down as best you can, and then when you get opportunities, you have to be able to take them."
— Arizona is donning all-white uniforms on Saturday. Arizona wore its "Storm Trooper" look earlier this season against BYU. Kansas State is wearing its traditional silver helmets, purple jerseys and silver pants for Saturday.
— Arizona has never won a game in Manhattan. Arizona is 6-2-1 in its all-time series against Kansas State.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports