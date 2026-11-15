Prefer us on Google Learn More

It was everything you could possibly want in a big-time college football game.

Two excellent teams trading haymakers. Superstars making play after play. A robust, rowdy crowd trying to will the home team to victory.

But no matter how entertaining and suspenseful it all was, only one team could head home happy.

That team was not the Arizona Wildcats.

No. 23 Arizona lost a heartbreaker to No. 2 Utah 40-39 Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

The Wildcats came as close to upsetting a top-five team as possible without actually doing it.

What was the difference in the end? How did the Utes escape? Where do the Cats go from here?

We dive into all that and more via Five Takeaways.

1. Fourth down-and-out

In a game that featured seven lead changes and multiple massive momentum swings, it’s hard to boil it all down to one play.

But one play will haunt Noah Fifita, the Wildcats and their fans forever.

Down by one with the clock ticking toward the two-minute timeout, Arizona faced fourth-and-2 at its 33-yard line. Despite the UA having only two timeouts, the best move in that situation was to let the clock hit 2:00, use the commercial break to regroup and call the best play in the playbook.

That’s not how it went down.

Brent Brennan chose a tactic that he soon after regretted — trying to draw Utah offside.