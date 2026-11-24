Before Arizona linebacker Taye Brown donned cardinal red and navy blue, he grew up in a maroon and mustard household.
Brown's mother was a volleyball for the Sun Devils and his grandfather played football at ASU.
"I kind of grew up around that," Brown said.
Once the Chandler native and former Hamilton star started playing for the team two hours down south, Brown's mother put her ASU pride to the side to support her son, he said.
"My grandpa isn't on board as much," Brown joked. "I can't get him to wear a U of A shirt yet. He supports me in everything I do. All my family does. I'm grateful for that."
Brown will be one of the roughly 20 players participating in Senior Day on Saturday, when the 16th-ranked Wildcats face rival Arizona State for the 100th Territorial Cup.
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Now that college sports is in the five-for-five era, Brown is one of several seniors who could conceivably return to the Wildcats next season. Entering this season, Brown was expected to play this season and begin preparation for the NFL Draft after losing eligibility — which he can still do; he just has the option to return to Arizona next season as a fifth-year senior.
Another Wildcat in the same boat is running back and leading rusher Kedrick Reescano. When asked if he plans on returning to the UA, Reescano said, "I haven't made a decision."
Ditto for Brown.
"I haven't made a decision yet either," he said.
Brown has three options: return to Arizona, declare for the NFL Draft or enter the transfer portal and explore the market for more compensation, but also risk playing time and potentially stunting his development before turning pro.
Brown has 241 tackles, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his Arizona career since 2023. The 6-2, 230-pound Brown has become a mainstay in Arizona's defense the last three seasons and played in 49 games. This season, Brown, Chase Kennedy and Cooper Blomstrom — who recently pledged coming back for the 2027 season — have been Arizona's starting trio at linebacker.
Brown, Blomstrom, Everett Roussaw, Myron Robinson, Dash Fifita and Jabari Mann, among others, could return for 2027. The aforementioned linebackers have a combined 1,680 defensive snaps this season, including 657 from Brown, who leads the UA defense with the most snaps played.
For the last two years, Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales often said he tried to out-recruit Brown and find a linebacker who is better — or bring in someone the UA coaches think could be better. Every time, Brown has risen to the top as as Arizona's best option at "Mike" linebacker.
Nowadays, Gonzales is the one recruiting Brown to stay for his last season in Tucson, with the possibility of Brown declaring for the NFL Draft or entering the transfer portal, which opens for business on Jan. 4.
"One of the things that's very interesting with this new era is you better be recruiting your current players every single day, because other people are actively recruiting them as we speak," Gonzales said. "You have to recruit them with culture. You have to recruit them with development. You have to recruit them with obviously money. You have to recruit them with relationships.
"If you're not doing that every single day, shame on you and shame on any coach in college football that's not. You can't rely on a logo anymore. You can't rely on any of those things and expect. If you assume something, you're going to make an ass out of yourself.
"I've been recruiting Taye Brown — shoot, before practice today, we had a conversation. If you want any chance whatsoever, they better know that you have their best interest. If going to the NFL is the right decision for Taye or if there's something else out there that's better for him, I'll be honest with him.
"I don't believe there is. The NFL process, we'll go through that process and let the (general managers) decide what he would be and where he will be. There's not a kid on our defense that's playing for us that we're not recruiting the hell out of to come back."
Manhattan monsoon
Arizona's coaches were fully prepare for rain in the Wildcats' overtime win over Kansas State, but they weren't prepared for the temperature to drop to the mid 40s.
Gonzales didn't want "to have some soft freaking desert kids out there" wearing several layers in the cold.
"I didn't anticipate the temperature dropping as much as it did," said Gonzales.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan embraced the wintery conditions in Manhattan on Saturday and didn't wear a hat or a beanie or any protective headgear.
Gonzales? He had a Emperor Palpatine-esque look with a hoodie that covered most of his face. Gonzales said the hood from his rain jacket fell off his head and once he noticed his hood being off, "I grabbed the hood like a dumbass and put it back on and a five-gallon bucket of water went right down the back of my shirt. I'm like, 'This whole thing is dumb,'" Gonzales said.
"We can do a lot better going forward, being in the Big 12 and playing in some of those games in the midwest," Gonzales said. "We'll be better prepared. ... Our kids are tough suckers for battling through and being able to win the game in the end."
At halftime, Gonzales and UA equipment manager Sean Kenneally facilitated the players getting "new underwear, new socks, new everything and I think that helped significantly."
Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege was one of the fortunate coaches to be in the press box during the game.
"When I came in the locker room, I might've been the only one not shivering," Doege said. "I got some dirty looks, too, because I was juiced. I had a ton of juice and everyone was like, 'Can we just get out of here?'"
Doege said the Kansas State game "was one of the hardest games I've ever had to call," because of the weather conditions and "I didn't know how dramatic it was to grip the football," he said.
Doege said "it was the first time I felt (quarterback Noah Fifita) frustrated this year," because he struggled to grip the football on throws, even though he completed 29 of 42 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns.
Over the coach-to-player communication system, Doege told Fifita: "'I don't think anybody in the world can grip that ball right now, but you have to find a way. If you find a way, we're going to win this game in overtime.'"
Fifita "was just willing the ball down the field," Doege said. The game-tying two-point conversion was heaved to wide receiver Giovanni Richardson like a shot put throw.
"If there's a game that proves Noah Fifita is exactly what you want at quarterback that'll find a way to win games, if that game doesn't game doesn't exemplify that, I don't know what game will," Doege said.
Brown said Saturday night in Manhattan "was definitely the craziest game I've been a part of."
"I wasn't expecting it to be like that," Brown added. "I knew it was going to rain, I just didn't think it was going to pour that hard the whole game and for it to get cold. It was great to pull it out in the end. You saw us on the sideline, huddled up, trying to get some warmth to go out there and finish the game. That was the craziest game I've been a part of and something I can talk about forever."
Added Reescano: "You know how they say adversity brings people closer together? If we were brothers before the game, I think we're twins or something else now."
Cats prep for Thanksgiving ahead of T Cup
Even though Thanksgiving is on Thursday, "there is no balance" with the holiday and "this is a normal week for us," said Brennan.
Arizona's players are having Thanksgiving dinner with their position coaches instead of having a team dinner.
Doege will have family members in town and is inviting Fifita's family and other UA quarterbacks and staffers.
"Break some bread with guys that I love and people that are special to me," Doege said. "I don't know what we're going to eat, but I know it'll be good though."
Reescano and Brown noted their favorite Thanksgiving dish is mac and cheese.
"But only when it's made right," Reescano said. "I need somebody that puts in three different cheeses and puts it in the oven."
Brown's grandma "makes a mean mac and cheese," he said. "I don't know what she puts in there, but it's fire."
Since Gonzales is from Albuquerque, his version of Thanksgiving has New Mexican flavor and he puts "green chili on everything."
"If you have an opportunity to eat New Mexican food, green chili and red chili will change your outlook on spice," Gonzales said.
Gonzales uses an infrared oil-less turkey fryer to cook the main course on Thanksgiving.
"I'll be up at 5 a.m. on Thursday, pop that sucker in and bam, here we go," Gonzales said.
Cats move up three spots in CFP rankings
Arizona moved up three spots to No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were unveiled Tuesday night.
It's the highest CFP ranking for the Wildcats under head coach Brent Brennan and the highest ranking since they finished No. 14 after winning the Alamo Bowl in 2023.
The Wildcats are the fourth-highest-ranked team in the Big 12 behind No. 2 Utah, No. 10 BYU and No. 11 Texas Tech — the only three teams to beat Arizona this season. No. 18 Houston is the final team from the Big 12 in the CFP rankings.
Arizona is also ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the highest AP ranking of the Brennan era.
Washington, led by former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, cracked the CFP Top 25 after the Huskies' upset win over Indiana, which dropped six spots to No. 14.
The SEC and Big Ten have the most teams in the CFP rankings with eight apiece, followed by the Big 12 (five) and ACC (three). No Group of 6 teams are ranked in the CFP rankings this week. Boise State fell out of the CFP rankings after losing to San Diego State on Saturday.
No. 16 Arizona (8-3) takes on rival Arizona State (6-5) for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup at Casino Del Sol Stadium Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports