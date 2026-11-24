"I've been recruiting Taye Brown — shoot, before practice today, we had a conversation. If you want any chance whatsoever, they better know that you have their best interest. If going to the NFL is the right decision for Taye or if there's something else out there that's better for him, I'll be honest with him.

"I don't believe there is. The NFL process, we'll go through that process and let the (general managers) decide what he would be and where he will be. There's not a kid on our defense that's playing for us that we're not recruiting the hell out of to come back."

Manhattan monsoon

Arizona's coaches were fully prepare for rain in the Wildcats' overtime win over Kansas State, but they weren't prepared for the temperature to drop to the mid 40s.

Gonzales didn't want "to have some soft freaking desert kids out there" wearing several layers in the cold.

"I didn't anticipate the temperature dropping as much as it did," said Gonzales.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan embraced the wintery conditions in Manhattan on Saturday and didn't wear a hat or a beanie or any protective headgear.

Gonzales? He had a Emperor Palpatine-esque look with a hoodie that covered most of his face. Gonzales said the hood from his rain jacket fell off his head and once he noticed his hood being off, "I grabbed the hood like a dumbass and put it back on and a five-gallon bucket of water went right down the back of my shirt. I'm like, 'This whole thing is dumb,'" Gonzales said.