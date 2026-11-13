Prefer us on Google Learn More

No. 23 Arizona's primetime matchup with No. 2 Utah has been pushed back three hours to 8:30 p.m. on Fox, the Big 12 announced.

The original kickoff time for Arizona versus Utah was set for 5:30 p.m., but the kickoff time was extended to accommodate Utah's travel schedule.

Utah was grounded for several hours in Salt Lake City after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declared a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, which was lifted Friday night.

Utah was one of several college football teams enduring travel issues, along with Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Baylor, Auburn, Tulane, Kansas State, Purdue, Washington, Minnesota and Oregon State, according to The Athletic.

The Utes are flying to Tucson Saturday morning.

The Arizona-Utah game will follow up No. 10 Baylor's home game against Baylor on Fox.

No. 23 Arizona (7-2) faces No. 2 Utah (9-0) at Casino Del Sol Stadium Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on Fox.