MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — The last time Arizona started a season 5-1, Rich Rodriguez was the head coach of the Wildcats.
With Rodriguez on the opposing sideline Saturday afternoon, the Arizona Wildcats thumped the West Virginia Mountaineers, 52-31, at Milan Puskar Stadium for the first-ever RichRod Bowl — and the first matchup between the two teams since Rodriguez was fired by the UA after the 2017 season.
Arizona is now 5-1 to begin head coach Brent Brennan's third season, which is the Wildcats' best start since the 2014 season, when Arizona won the Pac-12 South championship in Rodriguez's third year at the UA.
Arizona is also 2-1 in away games this season, the best start on the road since 2017, when Arizona started 3-0 in Rodriguez's last season at Arizona.
Saturday also marked the most points Arizona has scored in a Big 12 game since the Colorado game last season.
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“Just an awesome day for our football team,” Brennan said. “To travel out here, wake (the players) up early Arizona time and get them ready to go. I thought all week our coaches did a fantastic job and we attacked our process and our players followed that lead. We know that’s where we operate the best, is when we’re focused on right now; this day, this rep, this moment.
“I thought our team bought into that and really subscribed to that and that gave us a chance to play good football today.”
Here are notable storylines, statistics and quotes from Arizona's win over West Virginia, along with a look at what's next for the Wildcats.
‘He’s different’
The Wildcats were without their four starting pass catchers, who were all out for injuries: wide receivers Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter and tight end Cole Rusk. Spivey is out for the season with a broken foot injury.
Arizona's starting trio at receiver was Isaiah Mizell, Brandon Phelps and former Mountaineer and Pittsburgh-area native Rodney Gallagher III, who led the “Bear Down” song celebration in the locker room after the game.
Mizell erupted for a career-high six catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Mizell had 215 career receiving yards entering Saturday.
Mizell is one of five Arizona players to have five-plus catches, 180-plus yards, and two-plus touchdowns in a game since 1996. He’s also one of nine FBS players to accomplish that feat this season.
“Holy smokes, Isaiah Mizell,” Brennan said. “I’m so proud of him, so happy for him. He’s different and that different showed up today in a super impactful way.”
Mizell, a second-year receiver from Orlando, was Arizona's top pass catcher. Mizell had 83 yards after catch, including a 72-yard touchdown to take a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter. West Virginia had a “zero cover” blitz on third-and-7 and Mizell broke free on a slant for the touchdown.
Mizell is the third Arizona receiver to have over 100 yards in a game this season, joining Spivey and Richardson.
The 6-1, 170-pound Mizell has always been considered arguably the fastest player on Arizona’s roster, but he “made a choice last January” to mature and develop his skill set, like route-running and lining up correctly.
“He has always been talented, but he’s young,” Brennan said. “The way he has attacked the last nine months, 10 months, has really been different.”
Brennan nicknamed Mizell “different” after the song “I’m Different” by rapper 2 Chainz.
“That’s what I call him, ‘different,’ because what he has been over that time is different than what he was before,” Brennan said. “He knows Chris Hunter is a good player, Spivey is a good player, Gio is a good player, but he was going to be ready for his opportunity.
“He was going to attack his process of development — his own personal process — and when he finally got a chance to do it, goddamn. Wow. They had no answer for him and it was really, really special.”
Mizell also drew two passing interference penalties on deep shots, “and those are explosive plays in my book, because those are 15-yarders,” Brennan said.
“I’m just really, really happy for him and have an incredible amount of respect for Bobby Wade and what he’s done,” Brennan added.
Mizell said his “biggest motivation” on Saturday was playing for the injured Spivey, Richardson and Hunter.
“They all sent me text messages last night saying how much they believe in me and that gave me a boost today,” Mizell said. “You pick up little things from everybody, but those are probably the three people in the receiver room I’m tightest with. We’re brothers and that ‘Bear Down Brotherhood’ is different.”
Phelps, the second-most productive pass catcher on Saturday, had four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.
“Phelps stepped up, too,” Mizell said. “He's a big-time receiver for us. I feel like a lot of people downplay him, because he's not (Spivey, Richardson and Hunter), but Phelps is every bit as good as them.”
Arizona primarily used six wide receivers on Saturday: Mizell (44 offensive snaps), Phelps (43), Gallagher (15), D.J. Jordan (12) and freshmen Caleb “Jet” Smith (23) and R.J. Mosley (18).
Brennan lauded UA wide receivers coach Bobby Wade — who said entering the season that Arizona could realistically play eight or 10 receivers in a game — for “a great job he did getting those wideouts ready to go.”
“And all of them made plays and performed and did a bunch of really good stuff,” added Brennan.
Said Mizell: “I feel like we stepped up. Obviously we’re playing the quote-unquote worst defense in the country, but I feel like we were on assignment and when the ball was in our hands, we did the most with the opportunity.”
Redlining in the red zone
West Virginia is one of the top red-zone offenses in the Big 12. However, the Wildcats have the top red-zone defense.
Arizona's opponents are 11 for 17 (64.7%) in the red zone this season. The Wildcats have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns and two field goals inside the red zone.
More notably, Arizona has forced a fumble and a league-best three fourth-down stops.
West Virginia had four first-half drives end inside the Arizona 5-yard line — and result in a total of 10 points. Here's how they ended: field goal, turnover on downs, touchdown and a fumble.
The touchdown happened after Fifita had a pass blocked by WVU defensive lineman Nate Gabriel, which caused the ball to sputter and get intercepted by West Virginia edge rusher David Afogho at the UA 3-yard line.
With a chance to tie the game just before halftime, trailing 24-17, West Virginia running back Cam Cook was stripped by UA cornerback Jay'Vion Cole at the Arizona 2-yard line, the second takeaway of the game for Arizona.
Cole's forced fumble was recovered by linebacker Taye Brown, who had nine tackles. Brennan said the “incredible strip” was “a huge play” going into the locker room ahead by a touchdown.
“It was a big momentum killer (for West Virginia),” said Arizona safety Cam Chapa, who had a season-high and team-high 15 tackles. “Just flying to the football with bad intentions and getting the ball on the ground really helped us. ... It definitely switches the momentum in a game.”
It was the second takeaway of the game for Arizona.
Arizona took a two-possession lead, 14-3, in the first quarter after linebacker Cooper Blomstrom tackled West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins on a speed option, forcing Hawkins to pitch it to Cook, who dropped the pitch. The loose ball was recovered by Arizona safety Lee Molette III, who had a 32-yard scoop-and-score.
It's Arizona's first fumble returned for a touchdown since Gunner Maldonado's touchdown in the 2023 Alamo Bowl.
“I was making fun of (Molette), because he looked slow,” joked Arizona safety Cam Chapa. “It was good to see (Molette) score.”
Mizell, holding back a laugh, interjected and called Molette “goofy.”
The Mountaineers were 4 for 6 in the red zone against Arizona; two of those conversions were the aforementioned 10 points scored in the first half.
“That just speaks to the character of this defense and this team,” Brennan said. “How do you defend your goal line?”
Responding
Rodriguez once said, “West Virginia Mountaineers don't ever quit!” And they didn't on Saturday. Arizona just countered every punch West Virginia threw.
Even though Hawkins was 11 for 28 (39%) passing for 219 yards, the top rushing quarterback in college football had 98 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“That quarterback is a total stud,” Brennan said of Hawkins. “We knew that coming in and he gave us problems all game. When we had to, our defense answered. ... When we needed to make a big play on offense, we found a way to make it and we found a way to run the football.”
UA running back Quincy Craig cut through the middle of the field and burst for a 40-yard touchdown to give Arizona a 24-17 lead near the end of the second quarter.
Arizona starting running back Kedrick Reescano scored on an 8-yard run for his fourth touchdown of the season, giving the Wildcats a two-touchdown lead at the start of the second half.
WVU freshman running back Andre Latimer and Cook each had rushing touchdowns that brought the Mountaineers within a possession, but Mizell's 72-yard touchdown and Phelps' 42-yard touchdown extended the lead back to two touchdowns.
Arizona running back Antwan Roberts' 31-yard touchdown was the haymaker that sealed the three-touchdown win for the Wildcats.
“We've got a three-headed monster (at running back),” Mizell said. “I don't know how else to say it. Antwan is breaking tackles and making big plays, same with Ked and the same thing with Quincy.
“Out of are three backs, there's no defensive front in the country that can stop us, especially when the passing game opens up. When we get the running game going, hand in hand, it's unstoppable.”
West Virginia started the game 6 for 8 on third-down conversions. Since that point, the Mountaineers were 3 for 11 and went a combined 11 for 26 (42%) on third- and fourth-down conversions. The Wildcats had more fourth-down stops than touchdowns allowed on Saturday.
“Just fighting until the end,” Chapa said. “We always preach about playing to the last whistle in the fourth quarter.”
Added Brennan: “This is what I've learned about being in this conference: every game is hard. Every team you play is good. Road games are twice as hard. For us to find the run game that we found and finish the way we finished, that was something for us as a program to be excited about and that's progress.”
By the numbers
0: West Virginia is 0-3 when the Mountaineers wear their black “coal rush” uniforms. Since 2013, the Wildcats are 20-21 when they wear red helmets.
4: Arizona had five touchdown drives against West Virginia that lasted no more than four plays. The Wildcats had a three-touchdown streak that was a combined seven plays for 202 yards — time of possession totaling 3:02.
10: Solo tackles for Chapa. The safety, who made his second consecutive start, had 13 tackles in four games this season and finished with 15 on Saturday.
15: Fifita had a 70% completion rate on Saturday, the 15th time the Arizona quarterback has achieved that mark or better (minimum 10 pass attempts) since becoming the starter in 2023. Fifita has a 73.8% completion rate this season.
44: Kicker Michael Salgado-Medina's 44-yard field goal gave Arizona a 17-10 lead in the second quarter. He also left a 49-yarder short of the crossbar. Salgado-Medina is 11 for 20 in field goals on the road since last season.
57: Combined offensive snaps between tight ends Tyler Powell and Shane King, who are sharing the position with Rusk out.
104: WVU ran a total of 104 offensive plays, just over twice as many plays as Arizona (51).
522: Total yards of offense for West Virginia. It's the first time Arizona allowed 500-plus yards and won in the Brennan era. Arizona is 2-5 when giving up 400-plus yards under Brennan. The last time Arizona won a game allowing 500-plus yards was the Alamo Bowl in 2023.
They said it
Brennan, on capitalizing on West Virginia's mistakes: “The fact that we have Noah Fifita at quarterback gives us a chance to do that, because he is so efficient and he is unflappable back there. That gives us a chance. And then our defense is different and I think that gives us a chance to be opportunistic in how we play and how we attack each opposing offense.”
Brennan, on Arizona's young receiver corps: “They attacked it. I don't know the exact specifics of each moment and I'm sure there's some stuff we can learn from, but that's part of being a freshman, that's part of being young.
“The toughest lessons to learn are the ones you learn in a game. Those are lessons of experience. The good news is that it happened and they'll get better from them, but there was also incredible moments from all three of those players — the two freshmen and Isaiah.
“Those guys are all young guys. I'm excited about Jet, I'm excited about R.J. Here we go. Now we have a couple of weeks to get healthy. Watch out.”
Mizell, on Mosley: “R.J. is probably the biggest wide receiver in our room besides Tre. His ability to go up and get it is like nothing I've ever seen. Jet can beat you downfield easily. There's no set (WR1) in our group. When given the opportunity, everybody will shine.”
Chapa, on Arizona's 2-1 start on the road: “We really just come together as a group, just being one. We're not worried about the crowd or anything else. We're really just trusting our training. Being together on the road is the biggest thing.”
Mizell, on the upcoming bye week: “We're trending in an upward trajectory, but like I said, don't get comfortable. We're going to attack this bye week and get a couple of guys who are banged up rested and get ready for Iowa State.”
Up next
Arizona (5-1) enters a bye week at the halfway mark of the season, before hosting the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Casino Del Sol Stadium for homecoming.
Arizona fell to Iowa State, 39-14, in the Big 12 opener in Ames last season. Iowa State (3-3) lost to eighth-ranked BYU, 24-10, in Provo on Friday. The Cyclones are led by first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, who replaced current Penn State head coach Matt Campbell.
It'll be Iowa State's first game in Tucson since 1966.
The Arizona-Iowa State game is also “Bear Down 100” weekend, a celebration of the 100th anniversary of John Button Salmon coining the phrase “Bear Down” before dying from a car accident on Oct. 18, 1926.
Arizona is one win away from bowl eligibility for the second straight season, which hasn't happened since the 2014 and '15 seasons.
After the Iowa State game, Arizona goes on the road to battle No. 11 Texas Tech, followed by back-to-back home games against TCU and No. 12 Utah, before closing out the regular season against Kansas State in Manhattan and Arizona State for the 100th Territorial Cup game in Tucson.
“The awesome thing is that we came on a plane here and won a game in a stadium that’s really hard to win (in),” Brennan said in Morgantown. “Now we get to go home and enjoy this for 24 hours and then we get to focus on what’s next and what’s next is getting healthy and getting right during this bye week, looking at ourselves and what we can do to improve over the next two weeks and hopefully get our bodies fresh, because we’re two months into the season and everyone is beat to hell. I’m really, really proud of our team. ...
“Let's pack Casino Del Sol Stadium in two weeks. This team has been playing their tails off. These players love the University of Arizona.
“They keep choosing the University of Arizona, they keep choosing Tucson and it's time for the city of Tucson to choose them. ... Let's make that arena impossible for Iowa State to play in.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports