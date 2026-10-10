104: WVU ran a total of 104 offensive plays, just over twice as many plays as Arizona (51).

522: Total yards of offense for West Virginia. It's the first time Arizona allowed 500-plus yards and won in the Brennan era. Arizona is 2-5 when giving up 400-plus yards under Brennan. The last time Arizona won a game allowing 500-plus yards was the Alamo Bowl in 2023.

They said it

Brennan, on capitalizing on West Virginia's mistakes: “The fact that we have Noah Fifita at quarterback gives us a chance to do that, because he is so efficient and he is unflappable back there. That gives us a chance. And then our defense is different and I think that gives us a chance to be opportunistic in how we play and how we attack each opposing offense.”

Brennan, on Arizona's young receiver corps: “They attacked it. I don't know the exact specifics of each moment and I'm sure there's some stuff we can learn from, but that's part of being a freshman, that's part of being young.

“The toughest lessons to learn are the ones you learn in a game. Those are lessons of experience. The good news is that it happened and they'll get better from them, but there was also incredible moments from all three of those players — the two freshmen and Isaiah.

“Those guys are all young guys. I'm excited about Jet, I'm excited about R.J. Here we go. Now we have a couple of weeks to get healthy. Watch out.”