Starting lineups, notable matchups and what to watch for when the 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face the Arizona State Sun Devils for the regular-season finale and the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup.
Arizona State (6-5) vs. No. 16 Arizona (8-3)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium
TV: FOX
Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM, 92.5-FM (Spanish)
Point spread, over/under (via Action Network): Arizona -9, 54.5 points
ASU Sun Devils
2026 record: 6-5 (4-4 Big 12)
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WHEN ASU IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 3 | Reed Harris | 6-5 | 220 | Sr.
TE | 0 | AJ Ia | 6-6 | 265 | Sr.
LT | 76 | Champ Westbrooks | 6-5 | 300 | Jr.
LG | 59 | Maki Stewart | 6-5 | 340 | So.
C | 71 | Makua Pule | 6-3 | 320 | Sr.
RG | 53 | Rob Lapuaho | 6-6 | 350 | So.
RT | 70 | Jalen Klemm | 6-6 | 300 | 5th
WR | 5 | Derek Eusebio | 5-9 | 190 | Sr.
WR | 7 | Raiden Vines-Bright | 6-0 | 200 | So.
QB | 2 | Jake Fette | 6-1 | 190 | Fr.
RB | 25 | Cardae Mack | 5-10 | 215 | Fr.
WHEN ASU IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DE | 5 | Roman Pitre | 6-5 | 265 | 5th
DT | 99 | CJ Fite | 6-2 | 310 | Sr.
DT | 97 | Blazen Lono-Wong | 6-4 | 305 | 5th
DE | 9 | Jalen Thompson | 6-3 | 265 | 5th
LB | 22 | Owen Long | 6-1 | 225 | Jr.
LB | 8 | Martell Hughes | 6-2 | 230 | Jr.
NB | 7 | Montana Warren | 6-0 | 205 | Sr.
CB | 19 | Daquwan Dunn | 6-0 | 180 | Fr.
SS | 21 | Kyan McDonald | 5-11 | 185 | Jr.
FS | 6 | Boogie Wilson | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
CB | 1 | Ashton Stamps | 6-0 | 190 | Sr.
ASU 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | MORGAN STATE | W, 70-7
12 | at No. 10 Texas A&M | L, 48-20
19 | KANSAS* | W, 24-17
October
3 | BAYLOR | L, 55-19
10 | HAWAII | W, 30-12
17 | at No. 10 Texas Tech | L, 53-25
24 | KANSAS STATE | W, 28-17
31 | at No. 8 BYU | L, 27-20
November
7 | COLORADO | W, 20-10
14 | at UCF | W, 26-13
21 | OKLAHOMA STATE | L, 30-27 (OT)
28 | at No. 16 Arizona | 7 p.m., ESPN
Home games in Bold; *= game played in London
ASU 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Boley | 105-173-5 | 1,360 | 13 | 74
Fette | 78-134-1 | 855 | 5 | 60
Keene | 39-61-0 | 448 | 2 | 51
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Mack | 143 | 780 | 7 | 5.5 | 70.9
Brown | 69 | 358 | 1 | 5.2 | 32.5
Gillis | 33 | 147 | 2 | 4.5 | 16.3
Boley | 42 | 64 | 1 | 1.6 | 9.4
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reed | 70 | 1,159 | 11 | 16.6 | 105.4
Miller | 49 | 525 | 3 | 10.7 | 52.5
Eusebio | 21 | 187 | 0 | 8.9 | 20.8
Mack | 17 | 152 | 1 | 8.9 | 13.8
Vines-Bright | 11 | 150 | 1 | 13.6 | 13.6
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Long | 112 | 0 | 1 | 1 | 2
Hughes | 93 | 1 | 1 | 0 | 0
Warren | 63 | 1 | 1 | 0 | 0
Wilson | 53 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 1
McGrew | 41 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 2
Arizona Wildcats
2026 Record: 8-3 (5-3 Big 12)
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 17 | Isaiah Mizell | 6-1 | 170 | So.
LT | 73 | Matthew Lado | 6-6 | 320 | Jr.
LG | 59 | Rhino Tapa’atoutai | 6-5 | 320 | Sr.
C | 58 | Zach Henning | 6-4 | 310 | Sr.
RG | 63 | Alexander Doost | 6-7 | 335 | Sr.
RT | 71 | Tristan Bounds | 6-8 | 320 | 6th
TE | 87 | Tyler Powell | 6-7 | 245 | 5th
WR | 5 | Gio Richardson | 5-10 | 180 | So.
WR | 11 | Chris Hunter | 6-1 | 195 | 5th
QB | 1 | Noah Fifita | 5-10 | 190 | 5th
RB | 3 | Kedrick Reescano | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DL | 3 | Tre Smith | 6-5 | 265 | 6th
DL | 95 | Leroy Palu | 6-3 | 295 | Sr.
DL | 99 | Mays Pese | 6-3 | 290 | So.
LB | 7 | Chase Kennedy | 6-3 | 235 | 5th
LB | 6 | Taye Brown | 6-2 | 230 | Sr.
LB | 48 | Cooper Blomstrom | 6-2 | 245 | Sr.
NB | 15 | Malcolm Hartzog | 5-8 | 190 | 5th
CB | 8 | Jay'Vion Cole | 5-10 | 190 | 5th
CB | 9 | Tyrese Boss | 5-11 | 185 | Jr.
BS | 23 | Lee Molette III | 6-1 | 195 | 5th
FS | 13 | Cam Chapa | 5-11 | 195 | Jr.
UA 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | NORTHERN ARIZONA | W, 35-7
12 | at No. 15 BYU | L, 28-17
19 | NORTHERN ILLINOIS | W, 42-17
26 | at Washington State | W, 34-24
October
3 | CINCINNATI | W, 34-7
10 | at West Virginia | W, 52-31
24 | IOWA STATE | W, 39-3
31 | at No. 13 Texas Tech | L, 34-26
November
6 | TCU* | W, 29-28
14 | No. 2 UTAH | L, 40-39
21 | at Kansas State | W, 35-28 (OT)
28 | ARIZONA STATE | 7 p.m., FOX
Home games in Bold; *=Friday game
UA 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Fifita | 280-392-6 | 3,473 | 26 | 94
Anderson | 10-15-2 | 112 | 0 | 32
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reescano | 117 | 426 | 9 | 3.6 | 38.7
Roberts | 48 | 292 | 2 | 6.1 | 29.2
Craig | 45 | 275 | 3 | 6.2 | 25.2
Fifita | 97 | 177 | 5 | 1.8 | 16.1
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Mizell | 52 | 990 | 10 | 19 | 90
Richardson | 52 | 630 | 2 | 12.1 | 90
Hunter | 25 | 346 | 1 | 13.8 | 38.4
Phelps | 26 | 314 | 3 | 12.1 | 28.5
Spivey | 22 | 314 | 4 | 14.3 | 62.8
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Brown | 73 | 0.5 | 0 | 1 | 0
Molette | 46 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0
Kennedy | 44 | 6.5 | 0 | 0 | 1
Chapa | 43 | 0 | 2 | 0 | 1
Olson | 42 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0
Head to Head
1 Noah Fifita vs. 22 Owen Long
Arizona’s quarterback takes the field one last time at Casino Del Sol Stadium. The fifth-year quarterback is 17-7 in home games as Arizona’s starting quarterback — 11-1 since last season. Fifita is 2-1 as a starter in Territorial Cup games, but has yet to beat the Sun Devils in Tucson. Despite not being named a Jonny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist, Fifita is second in college football with 3,473 passing yards. Fifita’s 26 touchdowns are tied for fifth in FBS this season. Fifita will be one of roughly 20 players honored for Senior Day.
The junior linebacker is in his first season at ASU after playing two seasons at Colorado State. Long made his first-ever collegiate start in Tucson at the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl in 2024, a 43-17 loss to Miami (Ohio). Long became a first-team All-Mountain West selection last season after racking up 151 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Long leads the Sun Devils in tackles (110) this season; he also has two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Long is coming off a 12-tackle performance against Oklahoma State.
8 Jay'Vion Cole vs. 3 Reed Harris
Cole, one of Arizona’s top defensive backs this season, was recently invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Cole is the latest ex-Wildcat to play in the pre-NFL Draft showcase. Most recently, former UA star safety Dalton Johnson, wide receiver Kris Hutson and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt played in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Cole has 28 tackles, six pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception and is Arizona's highest-graded (80.4) starting defender on PFF. ASU’s receiving corps will be one of Arizona’s top challenges this season.
Even though ASU lost star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, the Sun Devils found another potential first-round draft pick at the receiver position in Harris. The projected first-round pick and former Boston College transfer leads the Big 12 in receiving yards this season. ASU has dealt with inconsistent quarterback play all season, but Harris has been a steady playmaker for the Sun Devils and has six games with 100-plus receiving yards. Harris had 11 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss to Oklahoma State last week.
When Arizona State has the ball …
The Sun Devils are down to their third starting quarterback in freshman Jake Fette, a former four-star prospect from El Paso, Texas. Fette takes over for the benched Cutter Boley and the injured Mikey Keene. ASU has the third-worst red-zone offense in the Big 12, while Arizona has the second-best red-zone defense. ASU running back Cardae Mack has become a breakout star, but ASU ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 in rushing.
When Arizona has the ball …
Arizona has struggled to consistently run the ball effectively this season. The Wildcats have rushed fewer than 100 yards in five games this season, including a combined 145 rushing yards in the last two games. Arizona ranks second-to-last in the Big 12 in rushing yards, averaging 120.5 per game. Fifita has 40-plus pass attempts in three out of the last four games. He could put up similar numbers against ASU, especially in his last game in Tucson.
College Football 27 prediction: UA 20, ASU 14
In his last game at Casino Del Sol Stadium, Fifita completed 23 of 27 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona wide receiver Giovanni Richardson had eight catches for 109 yards and Isaiah Mizell and Chris Hunter were the receivers for Fifita's touchdown passes.
With 40 seconds left, ASU had a chance to win the game, but UA defensive tackle Leroy Palu's hit on Fette affected the pass and linebacker Myron Robinson intercepted the wobbly ball to seal the victory.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports