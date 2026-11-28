Even though ASU lost star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, the Sun Devils found another potential first-round draft pick at the receiver position in Harris. The projected first-round pick and former Boston College transfer leads the Big 12 in receiving yards this season. ASU has dealt with inconsistent quarterback play all season, but Harris has been a steady playmaker for the Sun Devils and has six games with 100-plus receiving yards. Harris had 11 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss to Oklahoma State last week.

When Arizona State has the ball …

The Sun Devils are down to their third starting quarterback in freshman Jake Fette, a former four-star prospect from El Paso, Texas. Fette takes over for the benched Cutter Boley and the injured Mikey Keene. ASU has the third-worst red-zone offense in the Big 12, while Arizona has the second-best red-zone defense. ASU running back Cardae Mack has become a breakout star, but ASU ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 in rushing.

When Arizona has the ball …

Arizona has struggled to consistently run the ball effectively this season. The Wildcats have rushed fewer than 100 yards in five games this season, including a combined 145 rushing yards in the last two games. Arizona ranks second-to-last in the Big 12 in rushing yards, averaging 120.5 per game. Fifita has 40-plus pass attempts in three out of the last four games. He could put up similar numbers against ASU, especially in his last game in Tucson.

College Football 27 prediction: UA 20, ASU 14