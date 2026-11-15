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The Arizona Wildcats are two-possession favorites for their final road game of the season against Kansas State.

Arizona opened up as an 11.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for Saturday is 50.5 points.

Arizona's first loss of the Brent Brennan era was a 31-7 loss in Manhattan during the 2024 season, when Arizona and K-State had a home-and-home series as nonconference opponents. The series ended last year in a 23-17 win for Arizona in Tucson.

Kansas State (4-6) is riding a four-game losing streak in head coach Colin Klein's first season. Starting quarterback Avery Johnson is expected to be out for the rest of the season with a neck and shoulder injury. Dillon Duff and Blake Barnett have been Kansas State's starting quarterbacks over the last four games.

Saturday will be Arizona's final road trip before it hosts rival Arizona State for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup on Nov. 28.